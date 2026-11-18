Fidelity Special Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Final dividend

The Directors have recommended a final dividend of 7.31 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 January 2027.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 27 January 2027 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 18 December 2026. The ex-dividend date is 17 December 2026.

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

01737 836347