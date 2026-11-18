Fidelity Special Values Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC ('the Company')
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Final dividend
The Directors have recommended a final dividend of 7.31 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 January 2027.
Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 27 January 2027 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 18 December 2026. The ex-dividend date is 17 December 2026.
Contact for queries:
Smita Amin
Company Secretary
FIL Investments International
01737 836347
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