Stitch Launches Stitch AI, Bringing Agentic AI Directly Into Banking Operations

Agentic AI for banks launches with 'Anyone can be a hero' campaign

DUBAI, UAE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch today announced the launch of Stitch AI,bringing agentic AI directly into the operating system for banks and financial institutions. Natively, built into the Stitch operating system, financial institutions can deploy agents within existing governance and approval controls. The launch is accompanied with 'Anyone can be a hero,' a campaign film which can be viewed on stitch.co/ai. Stitch AI gives financial institutions three ways to put AI to work.

Copilot: Bank staff ask it to fetch data, execute a task or change a configuration in plain language. It pulls data on accounts and customers, sets up products from accounts and cards to loans, including limits, pricing, fees and eligibility, and updates workflows.

Bank staff ask it to fetch data, execute a task or change a configuration in plain language. It pulls data on accounts and customers, sets up products from accounts and cards to loans, including limits, pricing, fees and eligibility, and updates workflows. Stitch Agents : Ready-made AI agents handle everyday banking operations, including onboarding, credit decisioning and collections. They operate within the bank's existing workflows, permissions and rules.

: Ready-made AI agents handle everyday banking operations, including onboarding, credit decisioning and collections. They operate within the bank's existing workflows, permissions and rules. Agent Harness: An enterprise-grade framework that allows banks to build, configure, test and deploy their own AI agents, with permissions, approvals, guardrails and audit trails built in.

All three operate within the limits the bank sets. Above them, they ask.

Most AI in banking is added on top of legacy systems, where data sits in places that were never designed to work together. Legacy tools work on incomplete copies of records, with no direct access to accounts or customers. They can answer questions but cannot execute tasks, enforce approvals or operate within the controls required by regulated financial institutions. Customer data may also pass through external systems beyond the bank's direct oversight.

Stitch AI is built into the operating system. Agents act on the core system itself, through the same services the bank's products already run on, with no copies of data and no separate connectors to maintain. Every agent has its own identity, scoped permissions, hard limits, maker-checker, a full audit trail, and every control a regulated institution expects. Sensitive data, including ID numbers, account numbers, phone numbers and addresses, is masked before any model sees it. Every question, action and approval is logged with the reasoning behind it, so risk and compliance teams have a complete record of what happened and who signed it off.

Banks decide where Stitch AI runs and which model it uses. It deploys in-country or in a private cloud, on your model of choice, and banks can switch models without rebuilding anything while remaining in full control of their data

"Most AI projects in banks gets stuck at the proof of concept because the systems underneath can't accept them and in this regulated industry, nobody lets an agent act without an owner and an approval. Stitch solves both. We make modernising easy, and AI comes built into the operating system, under the bank's controls, from day one." said Mohamed Oueida, CEO of Stitch.

'Anyone can be a hero' is now available for viewing, with two new campaign films set to be unveiled later this week.

About Stitch

Stitch is the AI-native operating system for modern financial institutions. Most banks run on technology that is fragmented, decades old, and only able to take AI at the edges. Stitch replaces that infrastructure with one platform spanning lending, cards, payments, wallets and more, unifying the ledgers and workflows needed to build and run financial products. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Riyadh, Stitch serves financial institutions around the world and is backed by leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz.

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