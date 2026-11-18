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As potash becomes increasingly important for food security, Millennial Potash reports further drilling success. The feasibility study is expected by year-end.

Advertisement/Promotion - Paid marketing communication on behalf of Millennial Potash Corp. · Client: SRC swiss resource capital AG, which maintains paid IR agreements with the issuer and compensates JS Research GmbH on a basis not contingent on success · Preparer, publisher, and distributor: JS Research GmbH, Olsberg · Author: Jörg Schulte · Additional distribution: SRC via PresseBox · First published: November 18, 2026, 5:28 a.m. Europe/Berlin time

+++ Potash Between Growing Demand and Concentrated Production +++

Dear Readers,

Potassium chloride is indispensable for fertilizers and thus a foundation of global food production. However, it is produced in only a few countries: According to estimates by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Canada, Russia, China, and Belarus accounted for approximately 76% of global production in 2025. This makes supply vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and logistical disruptions.

At the same time, demand is growing: According to the USGS, global potash consumption for fertilizers in 2025 was an estimated 41.6 million metric tons of potassium oxide equivalent (K2O), following 40.6 million metric tons in the previous year. By 2029, it is expected to rise to 45.3 million metric tons.1

A Market with Long-Term Growth Potential

Politically, too, the commodity has gained in importance: In November 2025, the United States added potash to its list of critical minerals.2 Persistence Market Research also expects the global potash market to grow from approximately US$64.1 billion in 2026 to about US$91.4 billion in 2033 - an average increase of 5.2% per year.3

Potash production in 2025 and potash consumption for fertilizers | Own illustration with AI assistance | Data: U.S. Geological Survey

For investors, this opens up an interesting perspective: New projects outside the established producing countries could broaden the supply base. This is precisely where Millennial Potash (WKN: A3DXEK) comes in with its Banio potash project, approximately 50 kilometers south of the port town of Mayumba on the Atlantic coast of Gabon.4,5

Millennial Potash: Banio Grows Westward

Millennial Potash (WKN: A3DXEK) holds an 80% interest in Equatorial Potash, which, through its Gabonese subsidiary, wholly owns Banio. Upon completion of the definitive feasibility study (DFS) and a final payment in cash or shares to the vendors, the interest is to increase to 100%.6 The plan is solution mining: The potash salts are dissolved underground and brought to surface as brine.4

BA-006: Potash Mineralization Extended to Approximately 120 Meters

On October 20, 2026, Millennial Potash reported that the deepened drill hole BA-006 at the North Target had intersected an additional approximately 40 meters of potash mineralization. This increased the cumulative thickness from approximately 80 to about 120 meters, with a final depth of 735.32 meters.7

According to preliminary core logging, BA-006 intersected approximately nine evaporite cycles, each with potash mineralization; cycles IX and X were encountered in the project for the first time. According to the company, this supports the assumption that the salt sequence and mineralization thicken toward the west.7

BA-007: Approximately 132 Meters of Carnallitite in the Westernmost Hole to Date

On November 10, 2026, BA-007 followed: According to preliminary core logging, the principal carnallitite layers add up to a cumulative thickness of 131.96 meters, distributed across approximately five evaporite cycles. The final depth is 624.65 meters. BA-007 is located approximately 2.4 kilometers northwest of BA-006 and approximately 2.6 kilometers west of BA-002 and is the westernmost hole of the project to date.8

Drill core from BA-007, Cycle VII | Source: Millennial Potash Corp.

Location of BA-007, ongoing drilling, and outlines of the 2025 resource estimate | Source: Millennial Potash Corp.

According to the company, the potash-rich salt sequence remains open to the west. Laboratory results from the Saskatchewan Research Council are still pending for both holes.7,8

Extensive Resource as a Starting Point

According to the mineral resource estimate with an effective date of November 11, 2025, the North Target comprises 648.2 million metric tons of Measured, 1.80 billion metric tons of Indicated, and 3.56 billion metric tons of Inferred resources with average grades of 15.7%, 15.6%, and 15.6% potassium chloride (KCl), respectively. The Measured resource consists of carnallitite; the Indicated and Inferred resources also contain 35 and 96.2 million metric tons, respectively, of higher-grade sylvinite at 24.3% and 24.2% KCl.9

2025 mineral resource estimate | Source: Millennial Potash Corp.

It is quite possible that the new drilling will increase the resource. We will know once the updated estimate prepared as part of the DFS is presented.7

Feasibility Study Planned by the End of 2026

According to the company, the DFS is to be completed by the end of 2026.7 Until then, the 2024 PEA - a preliminary economic assessment - is the relevant economic study. For 800,000 metric tons of granular potassium chloride per year, it calculated an after-tax net present value of US$1.07 billion at a 10% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 32.6%. The initial capital cost was estimated at US$480 million and operating costs at US$61 per metric ton, based on an assumed average price of US$387 per metric ton over 25 years.4 This makes the upcoming DFS an interesting milestone and potential share price catalyst for Millennial Potash (WKN: A3DXEK).

The PEA envisaged pumping the brine via a pipeline to a processing plant near Mayumba andshipping it from there.4 As part of the DFS, Millennial Potash is evaluating the optimal plant location and two port options: the Mangali port north of Mayumba and a dedicated export port closer to the project.10

Sales markets and shipping routes from the company's perspective | Source: Millennial Potash Corp.

Chairman Farhad Abasov sees Africa as the main market, which, according to him, consumes approximately 2 million metric tons of potash per year.11 Due to its coastal location, the Americas and Asia also come into play.5

Mining Code: Clarification on the State Share

On November 5, 2026, Millennial Potash responded to comments by the Gabonese Minister of Mines regarding a possible 20% state share of production under a production-sharing model. According to the company, which cites the ministry, the concept is at a very early stage; the structure and percentage are open, and no decision has been made at this time. Under current law, the state is entitled to a free interest of 10% in the capital of the company holding the exploitation titles.12

Important for Banio: Future changes are accordingly not to apply to companies with existing exploration permits. A new Mining Code would also go through a process of probably five to twelve months.12

Financing and Larger Initial Capacity in View

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has committed US$3 million for the feasibility study.13 For mine construction, Millennial Potash is negotiating, according to Abasov, with the DFC and other partners on a financing package; financial close is targeted for August or September 2027. Binding construction financing is not yet in place. According to him, the conversion of the exploration license into a mining license is to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and take three to six months.14

Weitere interessante Informationen zu Millennial Potash (WKN: A3DXEK) finden Sie im neuen Interview.

Quelle: https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/gabons-mining-code-no-change-at-all-millennial-potash-on-the-market-sell-off/

Conclusion:

Millennial Potash (WKN: A3DXEK) has intersected in drill holes BA-006 and BA-007 approximately 120 and 132 meters, respectively, of cumulative potash mineralization in the western part of the project area; according to the company, the salt sequence remains open there. Tailwinds come from a resource of several billion metric tons, a PEA with a net present value of US$1.07 billion, and the support of the DFC. What matters now are the confirmation of economic viability by the DFS and binding construction financing.4,7,8,9,13

Next up are the laboratory results of the latest drill holes, the DFS with updated resource estimate planned for the end of 2026, and the start of the license conversion in the first quarter of 2027.7,8,14 Given the upcoming news and milestones, things remain exciting at Millennial Potash (WKN: A3DXEK).

Best regards

Yours,

Jörg Schulte

Sources and Editorial Basis

1. U.S. Geological Survey: Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026: Potash, February 2026. Global production in 2025 estimated; share of the four largest producing countries is our own calculation (37.3 of 49 million metric tons K2O).

2. U.S. Department of the Interior: Interior Department releases final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, November 7, 2025. Published in the Federal Register on the same day.

3. Persistence Market Research: Potash Market Size, Share, and Growth Forecast 2026 - 2033, August 2026.

4. Millennial Potash Corp.: Millennial Potash Completes Positive PEA with After-Tax NPV(10) of $1.07B and IRR of 32.6% for its Banio Potash Project, April 23, 2024.

5. Argus Media: Millennial Potash's Banio MOP project eyes global reach, October 2, 2025. Target markets of the project; designation of Mayumba as a port town.

6. Millennial Potash Corp.: Millennial Completes Milestone Payment and Increases Ownership of Its Banio Potash Project to 80%, April 15, 2026.

7. Millennial Potash Corp.: Millennial Potash Extends Potash Mineralization to 120 Meters Thick at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon as Drillhole BA-006 is Pushed Deeper, October 20, 2026.

8. Millennial Potash Corp.: Millennial Potash Continues to Expand Potash Mineralization as Drillhole BA-007 Intersects Approx. 132m of Cumulative Carnallitite, November 10, 2026.

9. Millennial Potash Corp.: Millennial Potash Reports Significant Increase in Resource Estimates: Measured + Indicated Resource is up by 275% and Inferred Resource is increased by 210% at its Flagship Banio Potash Project, November 17, 2025. Effective date of the estimate: November 11, 2025; technical report filed on December 29, 2025.

10. Millennial Potash Corp.: Millennial Reports Continuous Progress at Its Banio Potash Project, March 19, 2026. Trade-off studies on plant location and port options.

11. Fertilizer Daily: Millennial Potash targets 2029 start in Gabon as key $3 million U.S. backing strengthens Banio project, October 8, 2026. Reproduction of a Mining.com interview dated October 5, 2026.

12. Millennial Potash Corp.: Millennial Provides Clarification on Gabon Mining Code Comments and Reaffirms Strong Government Support for Banio Potash Project, November 5, 2026.

13. Millennial Potash Corp.: Millennial Potash: U.S. Proposes to Add Potash to Critical Minerals List as US DFC Backs Banio Project in Gabon, August 27, 2025.

14. Mining Weekly/Reuters: Millennial Potash targets Gabon project build start by end-2027, October 27, 2026.

15. Millennial Potash Corp.: News releases on Newsfile, accessed on November 17, 2026. Most recent news release dated November 10, 2026.

Graphic and Image Credits

Figure 1: Potash production in 2025 by country and potash consumption for fertilizers in 2024, 2025, and 2029. Own illustration by JS Research GmbH, generated from the stated data, with AI assistance in its creation. Data: U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026; the value for the other countries is the difference from the rounded global production of 49 million metric tons K2O.

Figure 2: Logo of Millennial Potash Corp. Rights holder: Millennial Potash Corp.

Figures 3 to 5: Drill core photo from BA-006, location map for BA-007, and drill core photo from BA-007. Source and rights holder: Millennial Potash Corp., company news releases dated October 20 and November 10, 2026.

Figure 6: Table of the 2025 mineral resource estimate. Source and rights holder: Millennial Potash Corp., company news release dated November 17, 2025.

Figure 7: Presentation slide on sales markets and shipping routes. Source and rights holder: Millennial Potash Corp., undated company presentation; the information on the slide is company information.

Image-Source: stock.adobe.com; High performance

Methodology and Scope of Review

Editorial cut-off: November 17, 2026 (1:35 p.m. Berlin/Europe). The following were reviewed: the USGS production and consumption data, the addition of potash to the U.S. list of critical minerals, the market forecast by Persistence Market Research, the interest in the Banio project including the path to full ownership, the drill results from BA-006 and BA-007, the 2025 mineral resource estimate, the key figures of the 2024 PEA, the planned infrastructure, the statement on the Gabonese Mining Code, and the financing, timing, and capacity information. The issuer's news releases were reviewed up to the editorial cut-off; the most recent is dated November 10, 2026. The basis was company news releases, publications by the USGS and the U.S. Department of the Interior, a market study, and trade and agency reports; trade media were consulted where primary documents were not freely accessible. No independent resource or reserve estimates, metallurgical tests, or share price models were prepared. Technical information was not independently verified by a JS Research-engaged Qualified Person. No ongoing updates after publication are planned; statutory correction and disclosure obligations remain unaffected. The article was sent to the company for review and verification prior to publication.

Disclaimer and Mandatory Disclosures

Advertisement and Nature of the Article

This article is paid advertising or a marketing communication regarding Millennial Potash Corp. It is not independent financial analysis, investment advice, or an investment recommendation tailored to personal circumstances. It constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation to buy, hold, or sell securities or other financial instruments. Investment decisions must not be based solely on this article.

Preparer, Publisher, Author, and Distribution

The preparer, publisher, and distributor is JS Research GmbH, Bergmannsweg 7a, 59939 Olsberg, Germany, represented by its managing director, Jörg Schulte. The author and the person responsible pursuant to Section 18(2) of the German Interstate Media Treaty (MStV) is Jörg Schulte, same address. In addition, SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland, distributes the article via PresseBox.

Engagement and Compensation

The client engaging JS Research GmbH for preparation and publication is SRC swiss resource capital AG. SRC maintains paid investor relations agreements, not contingent on success, with Millennial Potash Corp. and compensates JS Research for this article. The compensation of JS Research GmbH is not contingent on success. There is no direct compensation channel between JS Research or Jörg Schulte and the issuer for this article; compensation is paid indirectly via SRC. These paid relationships constitute a material conflict of interest and may favor a positive selection and presentation of the company.

Interests and Positions

Millennial Potash Corp.: Jörg Schulte holds shares of the issuer, but less than 0.5% of the share capital. JS Research GmbH holds no shares of the issuer. SRC swiss resource capital AG holds no shares of the issuer. The issuer does not hold an interest of 5% or more in JS Research GmbH or SRC swiss resource capital AG. The information on positions is as of November 17, 2026.

Sources and Review

The information is based in particular on company news releases, publications by the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Department of the Interior, a market study by Persistence Market Research, and trade and agency reports. The sources are listed in the source section with dates and direct links. JS Research has not prepared its own resource estimate and has not independently technically reviewed drill data, metallurgical data, study assumptions, or company forecasts. The Qualified Persons named in the original sources acted on behalf of the issuer or the report authors, not on behalf of JS Research.

The editorial review by JS Research does not replace an independent technical, legal, tax, or financial review.

Resources, Studies, and Forward-Looking Statements

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not necessarily have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred resources have a lower level of geological confidence than Indicated resources. The 2024 PEA for Banio is preliminary, is based on assumptions regarding potash prices, costs, recoveries, timelines, and financing, and provides no assurance that the results will be realized. For Banio, there are neither mineral reserves nor a completed feasibility study. The thicknesses stated for BA-006 and BA-007 are based on preliminary core logging; laboratory analyses are pending. Drill results are not resource estimates.

Forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to potash demand and market development, the laboratory results, the updated resource estimate, the feasibility study and its timeline, the possible acquisition of the remaining project interests, the locations of the processing plant and port, the conversion to a mining license, the future design of the Gabonese Mining Code, financing, start of construction, production capacity, infrastructure, and sales markets. Actual results may differ materially. Possible causes include exploration and geology, solution mining and processing, resource and reserve conversion, permitting, environmental, and social requirements, financing and dilution, construction and commissioning risks, counterparty dependence, infrastructure, port and energy supply, labor and safety risks, potash prices and exchange rates, and political, legal, and tax changes in Gabon, Canada, and the United States. Production, cash flow, or project development may be delayed, turn out lower, or fail to materialize entirely.

Regulatory Classification

The activity of JS Research GmbH has been notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) pursuant to Section 86 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). This notification constitutes neither a license nor a review or approval by BaFin of JS Research GmbH, this article, the issuer, or the securities mentioned. To the extent that the publication qualifies as an investment recommendation or other information within the meaning of Article 20 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958, or Section 85 WpHG, the information on identity, sources, methodology, compensation, and conflicts of interest serves the purpose of transparent regulatory classification. Neither the BCSC nor BaFin, the SEC, any other competent authority, or the relevant stock exchanges have approved this article or confirmed its accuracy.

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AI Notice

AI-assisted systems were used as editorial tools in research, analysis, structuring, graphic preparation, and linguistic editing. The content is editorially reviewed, and editorial responsibility is assumed for it. AI systems replace neither the review of primary sources nor an independent technical, legal, or financial review. Figure 1 is a chart generated from the stated data, with AI assistance used in its creation; the article contains no AI-generated images.

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