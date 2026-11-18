Littler's ninth annual survey reveals share of European employers cutting jobs due to AI has doubled to 28% from 13%, while employees increasingly bring AI into disputes

Littler, the world's largest employment and labour law practice representing management, has released its 2026 European Employer Survey Report. The survey finds European employers making workplace decisions amid regulatory uncertainty, as missed and delayed deadlines for key European Union (EU) laws collide with rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and economic pressures driving hiring pauses, layoffs and increased automation. The ninth annual survey draws on responses from nearly 500 business executives, in-house lawyers and human resources (HR) leaders across Europe, 51% of whom hold C-suite positions.

AI Reshapes Workplace Decisions and Disputes

After years of anticipation, AI is now transforming workplace operations. The share of employers that have made workforce reductions as a result of actual or anticipated increased AI use in the workplace has more than doubled since Littler's 2025 survey, to 28% from 13%, while the share that have reduced hiring rose, to 32% from 13%. Nearly all respondents (94%) report using AI in HR or employment law functions.

Rapid AI adoption is outpacing internal governance and the pace of regulatory guidance. While 93% of respondents have taken at least one step to prepare for the EU AI Act, no single step has been taken by a majority, and just a quarter have assigned internal ownership or responsibility for compliance.

"AI adoption is moving faster than regulators can keep up," said Deborah Margolis, Littler Senior Counsel in the U.K. and Ireland. "There's a real urgency for employers that are concerned about falling behind if they're not implementing the latest tools."

Across the table, employees are also increasingly using AI, including in complaints and disputes with their employer. Nearly three-quarters of European employers (74%) report a rise in employees using AI to prepare or support workplace complaints, grievances or legal claims compared to the previous year. Approximately half of that group (49%) are responding by using AI tools themselves to review or respond to such complaints.

"Given generative AI's propensity to agree with the user and produce persuasive arguments-whether or not they are grounded in fact and applicable law-AI is likely to keep empowering employees to come forward with detailed complaints," said Jan-Ove Becker, Littler Partner in Germany."That can make it more difficult for HR and legal teams to have productive conversations and address issues before they escalate into larger conflicts."

Regulatory Deadlines Arrive-Certainty Does Not

2026 was supposed to be the year that two landmark EU laws impacting the workplace took full effect. Instead, most member states missed the June deadline to transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive (PTD) into national law, and the EU postponed the AI Act's rules for high-risk uses until December 2027.

These two areas are top of mind for employers. Roughly two-thirds of respondents (67%) expect regulatory changes related to AI to affect workforce management over the next 12 months, up from 58% in 2025. More than half (52%) say the same about pay equity and transparency, a 10-percentage-point jump from last year's survey.

"The workplace implications of issues ranging from new regulations and technology adoption to geopolitical uncertainty are increasingly featuring on C-suite and boardroom agendas," said Stephan C. Swinkels, Littler Shareholder and Lead of the firm's Global Practice. "The fact that concern about AI-related regulatory change outpaces the focus on more traditional areas of labour and employment law highlights just how widespread the technology has become and the extent to which it is influencing nearly every aspect of the workplace."

The EU PTD's country-by-country rollout is its own challenge: 84% of respondents say uneven implementation has complicated their compliance planning. The data also suggests a potential preparation gap. While 57% are identifying changes needed to meet the PTD's baseline requirements, just 26% are monitoring new requirements in local implementing legislation.

Workplace Pressures Grow More Complex

Economic headwinds are also forcing difficult workforce decisions. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents (88%) took at least one workforce-related action in response to economic pressure or business challenges over the past year, with the most common step being pausing or reducing hiring (35%). Thirty-two percent increased their use of automation or AI to reduce labour needs, 29% offered voluntary exit packages and 28% conducted layoffs.

"When we look back, 2026 may be the year people stopped asking when AI would transform jobs and realised that it already had," said Raoul Parekh, Littler Partner in the U.K. "It's telling that roughly one-third of employers are relying on greater use of AI to reduce labour needs. However, what we don't yet know is whether those labour needs will remain reduced for the long term, or to what extent new tasks and responsibilities arising from AI adoption will change existing roles or even create new ones."

Among employers whose actions affected current staff, more than a third report employee opposition or counterproposals (38%), formal legal challenges (36%) or employees posting about the changes publicly (34%). Nearly half (48%) report that employees are using AI to draft responses or counterproposals, which may include questions or requests for clarification as well as pushback.

In addition to the above findings, the report delves into other hot-button workplace issues, including efforts by European employers to support employee mental health and wellbeing, how mental health and other conditions are surfacing in sickness absences and disciplinary processes, and key areas of concern related to the U.K. Employment Rights Act 2025. The report also spotlights important differences among respondents from various countries and company sizes.

Download Littler's 2026 European Employer Survey Report

About Littler

With more than 2,000 labour and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our global team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what's happening today, and what's likely to happen tomorrow. For more information, visit www.littler.com

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Contacts:

Jen Klein

(213) 443-4245

jklein@littler.com



Ashley Kyle

(312) 846-7077

akyle@littler.com