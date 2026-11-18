Clarivate Reveals Highly Cited Researchers 2026 List

PR Newswire

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026

Providing a trusted benchmark of genuine research influence through rigorous evaluation and selection, at a time when research integrity matters more than ever

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released the Highly Cited Researchers 2026 list, a trusted benchmark of research influence amidst growing scrutiny of research integrity. Based on stringent standards of selection and evaluation, as well as expert analysis, the annual list recognizes researchers whose contributions have demonstrated broad and significant influence in their fields.

The evaluation and selection process draws on data from the Web of Science Core Collection and uses quantitative metrics and qualitative analysis to identify individuals whose work has had a genuine, global influence on their fields. This year, analysts from the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) at Clarivate recognized 6,802 individuals with 7,090 awards* from more than 1,200 institutions in 62 countries and regions.

The list offers valuable insights into the global landscape of top-tier research talent and identifies research and innovation trends across countries, regions and institutions. The United States is the world leader, while Mainland China and the United Kingdom maintain second and third positions on the list.

Bar Veinstein, President of Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "We celebrate the Highly Cited Researchers 2026 for extending the frontiers of knowledge and inspiring scientific and academic progress around the world. At a time when trust in research is increasingly at risk, we are committed to applying rigorous criteria and expert analysis, upholding the highest standards of research integrity and continuing to strengthen the foundations of our Highly Cited Researchers program."

Clarivate continues to refine the evaluation and selection methodology for the Highly Cited Researchers program, with filters to address issues including hyper-prolific authorship, excessive self-citation, and anomalous publication and citation patterns, ensuring that recognized researchers meet the benchmarks required for this program.

A snapshot of the global research landscape in 2026 shows:

The U.S. leads globally with 2,606 awards, making up 37% of the global total.

leads globally with 2,606 awards, making up 37% of the global total. Mainland China holds second place with 1,484 awards (21%), showing growth in absolute numbers and world share. Among all institutions globally, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) is the top institution with 264 awards.

is the top institution with 264 awards. The U.K. ranks third with 520 awards (7%), followed by Germany with 373 awards (5%) and Australia with 292 awards (4%).

ranks third with 520 awards (7%), followed by with 373 awards (5%) and with 292 awards (4%). This year's Highly Cited Researchers work in 62 countries and regions , yet 86% of awards are concentrated in just 10 of them - and 74% in the first five. This highlights a remarkable concentration of top global research talent.

, yet of awards are concentrated in just - and 74% in the first five. This highlights a remarkable concentration of top global research talent. Among the 3,839 researcher awards* in the 21 Essential Science Indicators (ESI) fields, 226 individuals appear in two ESI fields and 29 appear in three or more fields. This year, there are 3,251 recipients of Cross-Field awards.

Figure 1: Top 10 countries/regions by number of Highly Cited Researcher awards

Rank Country/Region Number of Highly

Cited Researcher

2026 awards World share (%) Change in world

share from 2025 ** 1 United States 2,606 36.8 -0.5 2 Mainland China 1,484 20.9 0.9 3 United Kingdom 520 7.3 -0.7 4 Germany 373 5.3 0.3 5 Australia 292 4.1 -0.2 6 Canada 215 3.0 -0.1 7 Netherlands 199 2.8 0.1 8 Switzerland 151 2.1 0.3 9 Hong Kong SAR 147 2.1 0.0 10 France 121 1.7 0.0

** As per the final version of Highly Cited Researchers 2025, updated in December 2025. View past Highly Cited Researcher lists.

Figure 2: Top 10 primary affiliations of Highly Cited Researcher awards 2026

Rank Organization name Country/Region Number of Highly

Cited Researcher

2026 awards 1 Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Mainland China 264 2 Harvard University United States 185 3 Stanford University United States 139 4 Tsinghua University Mainland China 105 5 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States 75 5 National Institutes of Health (NIH) United States 75 5 Zhejiang University Mainland China 75 8 Max Planck Society Germany 65 9 University of Pennsylvania United States 62 10 University of Oxford United Kingdom 61

Follow us on social media:?@ClarivateAG?/?Clarivate for Academia & Government?/ #HighlyCited2026.

* The number of awards exceeds the number of unique individuals because some researchers are recognized in more than one Essential Science Indicators (ESI) field of research. Our analysis of countries/regions and institutions counts awards and is thus based on the total of 7,090 awards.

Highly Cited Researchers 2026 evaluation, selection and publication process

Clarivate continues to refine the evaluation and selection methodology for the Highly Cited Researchers program, with filters to address issues including hyper-prolific authorship, excessive self-citation, and anomalous publication and citation patterns, ensuring that recognized researchers meet the benchmarks we require for this program. These filters are now adjusted (field normalized) for each field, to account for and not penalize typical patterns in each area. Clarivate is focused on protecting research integrity and providing trustworthy data, metrics and insights through rigorous selection, thoughtful curation and expert analysis. For more information, learn about our evaluation and selection process.

Note to editors:

Following the close of the 2026 validation period on September 14, Highly Cited Researchers may submit correction requests until December 8, 2026. Full instructions on how to do this can be found on our Highly Cited Researchers 2026 Frequently Asked Questions page. All approved corrections will be reflected in the final December update published on our microsite.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact

Helen Chung-Kesl, Senior Manager, External Communications, Academia & Government

newsroom@clarivate.com

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