A research team in India has experimentally investigated the performance of a photovoltaic array combining monofacial and bifacial solar modules. "To mitigate power increase and cost, a hybrid PV array arrangement incorporates a small number of bifacial modules within a traditional monofacial array," the researchers said. "Employing a switching matrix-based reconfiguration approach, the most effective hybrid configuration was dynamically selected." The researchers tested different configurations of a 3 × 3 PV array to determine how to increase power output while limiting costs. They assembled ...

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