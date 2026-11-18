Crunchfish has entered into a Technical Cooperation Agreement with ABFintechs, the Brazilian Fintech Association, to explore potential applications of offline payment technologies for Pix, Brazil's national instant payment system. The initiative engages with established Brazilian payment and financial technology providers, representing complementary capabilities across the country's payment ecosystem.

The agreement establishes a framework for technical cooperation aimed at evaluating potential approaches to enabling Pix payments to continue during connectivity disruptions or temporary unavailability of payment infrastructure. Crunchfish Governed Offline is designed to complement existing payment systems, allowing payments to be made offline while maintaining institutional control, risk governance and subsequent settlement within the regulated financial infrastructure.

ABFintechs is coordinating institutional discussions, bringing together industry participants with expertise in payment processing, payment initiation, financial infrastructure and banking technology. The cooperation will explore potential use cases, technical integration requirements and the framework for a future pilot.

Brazil represents a particularly interesting market for Governed Offline, given the widespread adoption of Pix and its central role in the country's digital payment ecosystem. Introducing offline capabilities could further strengthen the resilience and availability of digital payments without requiring changes to the underlying payment system.

"At ABFintechs, we work to connect companies, technology providers, and institutions, fostering relationships that drive innovation and strengthen the financial ecosystem. This cooperation with Crunchfish reinforces our commitment to bringing industry stakeholders together around initiatives that contribute to the evolution and resilience of Brazil's payment infrastructure," says Sergio Costantini, President of ABFintechs.

"Brazil has developed one of the world's most successful instant payment ecosystems, making it a particularly interesting market for Governed Offline. Through ABFintechs, we now have a framework for working with established industry participants to explore how offline payments could complement Pix. This is an important step towards demonstrating Governed Offline as a resilience capability for national payment infrastructure," says Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish.

The next phase of the cooperation will focus on assessing the technical, operational and regulatory feasibility of a potential pilot. The initiative also includes plans for engagement with Banco Central do Brasil to discuss the opportunities for introducing offline payment capabilities into the Brazilian payment ecosystem. More broadly, ABFintechs seeks to foster industry collaboration and contribute to a structured institutional and regulatory agenda for offline payments in Brazil.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 18th November 2026 at 08:30 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company developing governed offline payments technology for payment systems, banks, and payment applications. The company enables offline payments as a Layer-2 solution on top of existing payment systems, allowing transactions to be executed without connectivity while ledger authority and settlement remain unchanged. Through a reservation-based model, resilience is achieved without creating parallel forms of money or unmanaged credit risk. Crunchfish's architecture is patented and enables interoperability across multiple payment systems and markets. The solution strengthens system stability while also supporting economic incentives by ensuring that liquidity backing offline payments remains within the regulated financial system.