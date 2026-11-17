The award comes as NATO seeks to share space data faster across allied systems and demand for space-based signals intelligence continues across Europe and around the world.

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxembourg's Directorate of Defence announced today the selection of NATO Global Data Marketplace as the procurement mechanism for HawkEye 360 to provide advanced, commercial, non-classified and shareable signals intelligence to the NATO Space Theatre Component.

This support to NATO Space Domain Operations underscores the growing demand for the rapid exchange of interoperable space capabilities and missions.

"Our mission is to empower Allies with mission critical intelligence that transforms awareness into decisive action," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "Through this order, HawkEye 360 is providing RF data that can help allied nations better understand evolving threats, enhance operational resilience, and make informed decisions as we continue to scale and diversify our global business."

The NATO GDM provides a single-entry point for commercial providers to make their Data, Products and Services (DPS) available to NATO and Allied nations, helping connect operational requirements with innovative commercial solutions. Luxembourg's selection of the NATO GDM to provide HawkEye 360's data represents a tangible example of how the initiative is facilitating the adoption of commercial capabilities in support of Allied defence and security priorities.

This adds to HawkEye 360's presence in Europe and reinforces its expanding footprint, following the establishment of HawkEye 360's Luxembourg office and strategic collaborations with Leonardo and ERA. Together, these initiatives reinforce our role as a trusted provider of complementary data and analytics that supports sovereign mission needs and strengthens cooperation among European and transatlantic allies.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signal intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the U.S. Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the availability and capabilities of the Company's products, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q dated November 13, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.