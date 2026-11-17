10.2 Billion Parcels Expanded Market Share to 20.1%

Adjusted Net Income Increased to RMB2.6 Billion

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 7.0% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 2.6%[2] to RMB2.6 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB3.7 billion.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB14,361.6 million (US$2,142.1 million), an increase of 21.0% from RMB11,864.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was RMB3,532.4 million (US$526.9 million), an increase of 19.5% from RMB2,956.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Net income was RMB2,573.4 million (US$383.8 million), an increase of 1.4% from RMB2,538.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB4,095.6 million (US$610.9 million), an increase of 14.3% from RMB3,582.5 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB4,095.6 million (US$610.9 million), an increase of 14.3% from RMB3,582.5 million in the same period of 2025. Adjusted net income was RMB2,571.1 million (US$383.5 million), an increase of 2.6% from RMB2,506.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB3.37 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), an increase of 6.6% and 3.2% from RMB3.16 and RMB3.10 in the same period of 2025, respectively.

) were RMB3.37 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), an increase of 6.6% and 3.2% from RMB3.16 and RMB3.10 in the same period of 2025, respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB3.36 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), an increase of 7.7% and 4.6% from RMB3.12 and RMB3.06 in the same period of 2025 respectively.

were RMB3.36 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), an increase of 7.7% and 4.6% from RMB3.12 and RMB3.06 in the same period of 2025 respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,720.7 million (US$555.0 million), compared with RMB3,211.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2026

Parcel volume was 10,241 million, increased 7.0% from 9,573 million in the same period of 2025.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was approximately 31,000 as of September 30, 2026.

Number of direct network partners was over 6,000 as of September 30, 2026.

Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of September 30, 2026.

Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,600 as of September 30, 2026.

Number of sorting hubs was 92 as of September 30, 2026, among which 87 are operated by the Company and 5 by the Company's network partners.

[1] An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. [2] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, impairment of goodwill, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. [3] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, impairment of goodwill, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. [4] One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. [5] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "In the third quarter of 2026, ZTO held to its strategic principle of high-quality service, high-quality market share and low end-to-end costs. Parcel volume reached 10.2 billion, up 7.0% year over year and 4.1 percentage points ahead of the industry average. Operating profit rose 23.8% to RMB2.98 billion, and adjusted net income was RMB2.6 billion. Daily average retail parcel volume grew 57% year over year and accelerated from the second quarter as higher-value services scaled up generating a favorable mix shift that lifted margin."

Mr. Lai added, "China's express-delivery industry continued to benefit from constructive regulation, and anti-involution has become an industry consensus rather than a policy slogan. Competition is more rational, pricing gradually recovered into the peak season, and competition shifted from a price focus to quality and value. ZTO's Quality-First approach, built on industry-leading efficiency and equitable network policies, is driving that shift into results. We are not trading long-term quality for short-term market share, and we are not buying volume at any price. Rooted in Shared Success culture, we help our partners and couriers earn more while keeping reasonable profit for the company. This is how we are able to sail through any industry and economic cycles."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "For the third quarter this year, our core express ASP rose 13.7% year over year, which was supported by an improved revenue mix from higher-value key-accounts, including rapidly expanding reverse-logistics business. Despite cost pressure from high oil prices, combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased by 2 cents, thanks to end-to-end digitization and lean operations. SG&A, excluding SBC, was approximately 4.2% of revenue, down from 5.3% in the same period last year. Adjusted net income grew 20.7% year over year taking into consideration of RMB376 million tax refund received in the same quarter last year. Operating cash flow was RMB3.7 billion, and capital expenditure totaled RMB1.3 billion."

Ms. Yan added, "Our results reflected our simple but consistent financial discipline: we seek profitable growth through scale leverage without sacrificing fair price, optimize asset utilization and rely on technological innovations to stay cost competitive. With volume growth decelerated, we are directing focus and effort on building last mile cost advantage and strengthening earnings by our franchise partners and couriers. With that, we are maintaining our parcel-volume growth guidance for the year, and are well positioned to further expand our industry volume leadership."

Third Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 11,020,092

92.9

13,529,577

2,017,984

94.2

32,126,133

92.9

39,736,886

5,926,898

94.2 Freight forwarding services 222,664

1.9

204,527

30,506

1.4

582,141

1.6

578,786

86,328

1.4 Sale of accessories 590,936

5.0

607,456

90,604

4.2

1,787,002

5.2

1,810,073

269,979

4.3 Others 31,002

0.2

20,075

2,995

0.2

92,690

0.3

68,146

10,164

0.1 Total revenues 11,864,694

100.0

14,361,635

2,142,089

100.0

34,587,966

100.0

42,193,891

6,293,369

100.0

Total Revenues were RMB14,361.6 million (US$2,142.1 million), increased 21.0% from RMB11,864.7 million in the same period of 2025. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 21.6% compared to the same period of 2025 as a result of a 7.0% growth in parcel volume and a 13.7% increase in parcel unit price. Within core express delivery revenue, key account revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 68.3% mainly driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 8.1% compared to the same period of 2025. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper for digital waybills, increased by 2.8%. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation cost 3,302,046

27.8

3,327,686

496,336

23.2

10,076,055

29.1

10,233,433

1,526,353

24.3 Sorting hub operating cost 2,394,119

20.2

2,595,865

387,182

18.1

7,123,554

20.6

7,555,951

1,126,997

17.9 Freight forwarding cost 204,820

1.7

195,415

29,147

1.4

547,847

1.6

529,524

78,980

1.3 Cost of accessories sold 135,557

1.1

139,888

20,865

1.0

420,020

1.2

413,228

61,634

1.0 Other costs 2,872,183

24.3

4,570,408

681,693

31.7

7,830,904

22.7

12,960,908

1,933,166

30.6 Total cost of revenues 8,908,725

75.1

10,829,262

1,615,223

75.4

25,998,380

75.2

31,693,044

4,727,130

75.1

Total cost of revenues was RMB10,829.3 million (US$1,615.2 million), an increase of 21.6% from RMB8,908.7 million in the same period last year.

Line-haul transportation cost was RMB3,327.7 million (US$496.3 million), increased 0.8% from RMB3,302.0 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 5.9% or 2 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale and improved load rate through more effective route planning offsetting higher diesel prices.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,595.9 million (US$387.2 million), increased 8.4% from RMB2,394.1 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB110.8 million (US$16.5 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements, and (ii) RMB66.0 million (US$9.8 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with automation facilities and equipment upgrades. As of September 30, 2026, there were 805 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 761 sets as of September 30, 2025.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB139.9 million (US$20.9 million), increased by 3.2% compared with RMB135.6 million in the same period last year.

Other costs were RMB4,570.4 million (US$681.7 million), increased 59.1% from RMB2,872.2 million in the same period last year, which was mainly due to an increase of RMB1,665.7 million (US$248.4 million) for pickup and dispatching costs paid to network partners associated with serving key account customers, primarily for handling e-commerce return parcels.

Gross Profit was RMB3,532.4 million (US$ 526.9 million), increased by 19.5% from RMB2,956.0 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 24.6% compared to 24.9% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB555.9 million (US$82.9 million), compared to RMB550.9 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB599.3 million (US$89.4 million), decreased by 5.3% from RMB632.6 million in the same period last year, mainly due to (i) RMB13.3 million (US$2.0 million) increase in compensation and benefit expenses, offset by (ii) RMB44.6 million (US$6.7 million) decrease in depreciation and amortization costs associated with administrative facilities and equipment.

Other operating income, net was RMB43.4 million (US$6.5 million), compared to RMB81.7 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB106.6 million (US$15.9 million) in losses on disposal and impairment of fixed assets, (ii) RMB 94.7 million (US$14.1 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (iii) RMB55.3 million (US$8.2 million) of rental and other income.

Income from operations was RMB2,976.5 million (US$444.0 million), increased 23.8% from RMB2,405.0 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate increased to 20.7% from 20.3% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB103.1 million (US$15.4 million), compared with RMB185.2 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB48.0 million (US$7.2 million), compared with RMB54.4 million in the same period last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB103.5 million (US$15.4 million), compared with a gain of RMB102.3 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments is quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Income tax expenses were RMB570.2 million (US$85.0 million) compared to RMB160.0 million in the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2025, Shanghai Zhongtongji Network Technology Co., Ltd.(?????????????), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received an income tax refund of RMB375.8 million for being a "Key Software Enterprise" for the tax year 2024.

Net income was RMB2,573.4 million (US$383.8 million), which increased by 1.4% from RMB2,538.7 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,571.1 million (US$383.5 million), compared with RMB2,506.1 million during the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.37 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.16 and RMB3.10 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.36 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), compared with RMB3.12 and RMB3.06 in the same period last year, respectively.

EBITDA[1] was RMB4,098.7 million (US$611.3 million), compared with RMB3,615.1 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4,095.6 million (US$610.9 million), compared to RMB3,582.5 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,720.7 million (US$555.0 million), compared with RMB3,211.0 million in the same period last year.

[1] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Board and Committee Changes

Mr. Xing Liu has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company, as well as a member of the audit committee and compensation committee of the Board, due to his other business engagements which require more of his time and dedication, effective November 18, 2026. Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to require the attention of the Company's shareholders or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Liu's service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

The Board has appointed Mr. Wei Zhu, an independent non-executive director of the Company, as a member of the audit committee and compensation committee, effective on the same date.

Company Share Repurchase Program

The Board has approved a new share repurchase program (the "New Program") in March 2026, authorizing the repurchase of up to US$1.5 billion of its shares over the next 24 months, effective from March 20, 2026, through March 20, 2028. As of the end of third quarter of 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregated of 17,631,812 ADSs for US$376.9 million (including repurchase commissions) under the New Program, leaving US$1.1 billion of capacity under the authorization.

Business Outlook

Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company reiterates that its parcel volume for 2026 is expected to increase by 6.0% to 10.0% year over year, representing a parcel volume range of 40.8 billion to 42.4 billion. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income, and provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 852-5808 1995 Mainland China: 4008-424328 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 9180376

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 23, 2026:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 1855537

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues 11,864,694

14,361,635

2,142,089

34,587,966

42,193,891

6,293,369 Cost of revenues (8,908,725)

(10,829,262)

(1,615,223)

(25,998,380)

(31,693,044)

(4,727,130) Gross profit 2,955,969

3,532,373

526,866

8,589,586

10,500,847

1,566,239 Operating (expenses)/income:





















Selling, general and administrative (632,583)

(599,336)

(89,393)

(1,993,681)

(1,971,667)

(294,081) Other operating income, net 81,657

43,449

6,481

689,600

220,486

32,886 Total operating expenses (550,926)

(555,887)

(82,912)

(1,304,081)

(1,751,181)

(261,195) Income from operations 2,405,043

2,976,486

443,954

7,285,505

8,749,666

1,305,044 Other income/(expenses):





















Interest income 185,231

103,068

15,373

592,355

424,722

63,349 Interest expense (54,420)

(47,984)

(7,157)

(221,408)

(168,883)

(25,189) Gain from fair value changes of





















financial instruments 102,307

103,491

15,436

135,285

203,845

30,404 Gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investees,





















subsidiary and others 35,563

4,296

641

34,996

(4,055)

(605) Impairment of Goodwill -

-

-

(84,431)

-

- Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) before





















tax 9,288

(1,132)

(169)

21,663

(23,030)

(3,435) Income before income tax, and share of





















income in equity method investments 2,683,012

3,138,225

468,078

7,763,965

9,182,265

1,369,568 Income tax expense (160,000)

(570,167)

(85,042)

(1,267,105)

(1,380,987)

(205,979) Share of income in equity method investments 15,692

5,374

802

45,584

6,082

907 Net income 2,538,704

2,573,432

383,838

6,542,444

7,807,360

1,164,496 Net income attributable to non-





















controlling interests (14,984)

(22,634)

(3,376)

(87,145)

(87,338)

(13,027) Net income attributable to ZTO Express





















(Cayman) Inc. 2,523,720

2,550,798

380,462

6,455,299

7,720,022

1,151,469 Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 2,523,720

2,550,798

380,462

6,455,299

7,720,022

1,151,469 Net earnings per share attributed to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 3.16

3.37

0.50

8.08

10.08

1.50 Diluted 3.10

3.20

0.48

7.90

9.64

1.44 Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net earnings per ordinary





















share/ADS





















Basic 799,661,689

757,344,896

757,344,896

799,304,556

766,116,825

766,116,825 Diluted 822,552,945

807,218,514

807,218,514

830,201,619

808,976,564

808,976,564 Net income 2,538,704

2,573,432

383,838

6,542,444

7,807,360

1,164,496 Other comprehensive (expense)/income,





















net of tax of nil:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment (14,058)

6,712

1,001

36,474

19,362

2,888 Comprehensive income 2,524,646

2,580,144

384,839

6,578,918

7,826,722

1,167,384 Comprehensive income attributable to





















non-controlling interests (14,984)

(22,634)

(3,376)

(87,145)

(87,338)

(13,027) Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO





















Express (Cayman) Inc. 2,509,662

2,557,510

381,463

6,491,773

7,739,384

1,154,357





























Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:



As of

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS

Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 10,011,533

8,652,579

1,290,563 Restricted cash 29,129

95,599

14,259 Accounts receivable, net 1,287,475

1,397,903

208,502 Financing receivables 674,880

584,627

87,199 Short-term investment 15,620,892

19,180,836

2,860,890 Inventories 40,648

27,530

4,106 Advances to suppliers 719,277

635,742

94,823 Prepayments and other current assets 5,102,997

5,157,210

769,216 Amounts due from related parties 477,865

472,393

70,459 Total current assets 33,964,696

36,204,419

5,400,017 Investments in equity investees 1,951,910

2,167,048

323,223 Property and equipment, net 35,433,509

36,037,388

5,375,104 Land use rights, net 6,762,240

6,962,866

1,038,536 Intangible assets, net 52,758

34,454

5,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets 398,082

223,059

33,270 Goodwill 4,157,111

4,157,111

620,048 Deferred tax assets 1,103,655

1,292,341

192,757 Long-term investment 5,221,110

8,622,541

1,286,083 Long-term financing receivables 1,039,946

999,706

149,110 Other non-current assets 938,980

515,237

76,850 TOTAL ASSETS 91,023,997

97,216,170

14,500,137 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowing 10,934,419

9,311,298

1,388,813 Accounts payable 2,577,229

2,392,076

356,787 Advances from customers 1,833,131

1,783,941

266,081 Income tax payable 279,541

377,984

56,378 Amounts due to related parties 796,660

651,020

97,102 Operating lease liabilities 139,787

68,026

10,146 Dividends payable 19,659

19,391

2,892 Convertible senior bond -

118,991

17,748 Other current liabilities 6,288,714

7,014,207

1,046,195 Total current liabilities 22,869,140

21,736,934

3,242,142 Long-term bank borrowing 18,000

-

- Non-current operating lease liabilities 261,257

133,143

19,859 Deferred tax liabilities 615,073

675,244

100,715 Convertible senior bond 124,114

9,953,812

1,484,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,887,584

32,499,133

4,847,362 Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;

795,528,169 shares issued and 790,812,316 shares outstanding as of December

31, 2025; 763,430,906 shares issued and 748,851,200 shares outstanding









as of September 30, 2026) 513

490

73 Additional paid-in capital 24,000,698

21,929,314

3,270,835 Treasury shares, at cost (254,480)

(1,776,562)

(264,981) Retained earnings 42,918,864

44,712,450

6,669,021 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (281,266)

(261,904)

(39,064) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 66,384,329

64,603,788

9,635,884 Non-controlling interests 752,084

113,249

16,891 Total Equity 67,136,413

64,717,037

9,652,775 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 91,023,997

97,216,170

14,500,137























Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,210,966

3,720,702

554,955

7,742,150

11,073,317

1,651,624 Net cash used in investing activities (426,591)

(1,003,549)

(149,683)

(4,748,573)

(11,708,021)

(1,746,293) Net cash used in financing activities (6,671,184)

(3,836,444)

(572,219)

(7,049,988)

(438,917)

(65,466) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash





















equivalents and restricted cash (19,890)

(56,553)

(8,435)

(52,156)

(191,351)

(28,541) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents





















and restricted cash (3,906,699)

(1,175,844)

(175,382)

(4,108,567)

(1,264,972)

(188,676) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at





















beginning of period 13,329,079

9,957,589

1,485,210

13,530,947

10,046,717

1,498,504 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of





















period 9,422,380

8,781,745

1,309,828

9,422,380

8,781,745

1,309,828



















































The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 9,389,842

8,652,579

1,290,563 Restricted cash, current 22,853

95,599

14,259 Restricted cash, non-current 9,685

33,567

5,006 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,422,380

8,781,745

1,309,828

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income 2,538,704

2,573,432

383,838

6,542,444

7,807,360

1,164,496 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense [1] 2,994

1,198

179

226,256

223,514

33,338 Impairment of Goodwill -

-

-

84,431

-

- (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary, net of income taxes (35,563)

(3,549)

(530)

(34,970)

3,350

500 Adjusted net income 2,506,135

2,571,081

383,487

6,818,161

8,034,224

1,198,334























Net income 2,538,704

2,573,432

383,838

6,542,444

7,807,360

1,164,496 Add:





















Depreciation 823,044

860,855

128,400

2,382,422

2,550,903

380,476 Amortization 38,949

46,248

6,898

115,074

142,545

21,261 Interest expenses 54,420

47,984

7,157

221,408

168,883

25,189 Income tax expenses 160,000

570,167

85,042

1,267,105

1,380,987

205,979 EBITDA 3,615,117

4,098,686

611,335

10,528,453

12,050,678

1,797,401























Add:





















Share-based compensation expense 2,994

1,198

179

226,256

223,514

33,338 Impairment of Goodwill -

-

-

84,431

-

- (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary (35,563)

(4,296)

(641)

(34,996)

4,055

605 Adjusted EBITDA 3,582,548

4,095,588

610,873

10,804,144

12,278,247

1,831,344























[1] Net of income taxes of nil























Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 2,523,720

2,550,798

380,462

6,455,299

7,720,022

1,151,469 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense [1] 2,994

1,198

179

226,256

223,514

33,338 Impairment of Goodwill -

-

-

84,431

-

- (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary, net of income taxes (35,563)

(3,549)

(530)

(34,970)

3,350

500 Adjusted Net income attributable to





















ordinary shareholders 2,491,151

2,548,447

380,111

6,731,016

7,946,886

1,185,307























Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net earnings per ordinary





















share/ADS





















Basic 799,661,689

757,344,896

757,344,896

799,304,556

766,116,825

766,116,825 Diluted 822,552,945

807,218,514

807,218,514

830,201,619

808,976,564

808,976,564























Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 3.16

3.37

0.50

8.08

10.08

1.50 Diluted 3.10

3.20

0.48

7.90

9.64

1.44























Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS





















attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 3.12

3.36

0.50

8.42

10.37

1.55 Diluted 3.06

3.20

0.48

8.23

9.92

1.48























[1] Net of income taxes of nil



























For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.