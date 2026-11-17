10.2 Billion Parcels Expanded Market Share to 20.1%
Adjusted Net Income Increased to RMB2.6 Billion
SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 7.0% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 2.6%[2] to RMB2.6 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB3.7 billion.
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were RMB14,361.6 million (US$2,142.1 million), an increase of 21.0% from RMB11,864.7 million in the same period of 2025.
- Gross profit was RMB3,532.4 million (US$526.9 million), an increase of 19.5% from RMB2,956.0 million in the same period of 2025.
- Net income was RMB2,573.4 million (US$383.8 million), an increase of 1.4% from RMB2,538.7 million in the same period of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB4,095.6 million (US$610.9 million), an increase of 14.3% from RMB3,582.5 million in the same period of 2025.
- Adjusted net income was RMB2,571.1 million (US$383.5 million), an increase of 2.6% from RMB2,506.1 million in the same period of 2025.
- Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"[4]) were RMB3.37 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), an increase of 6.6% and 3.2% from RMB3.16 and RMB3.10 in the same period of 2025, respectively.
- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders[5] were RMB3.36 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), an increase of 7.7% and 4.6% from RMB3.12 and RMB3.06 in the same period of 2025 respectively.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,720.7 million (US$555.0 million), compared with RMB3,211.0 million in the same period of 2025.
Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2026
- Parcel volume was 10,241 million, increased 7.0% from 9,573 million in the same period of 2025.
- Number of pickup/delivery outlets was approximately 31,000 as of September 30, 2026.
- Number of direct network partners was over 6,000 as of September 30, 2026.
- Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of September 30, 2026.
- Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,600 as of September 30, 2026.
- Number of sorting hubs was 92 as of September 30, 2026, among which 87 are operated by the Company and 5 by the Company's network partners.
[1] An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com.
[2] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, impairment of goodwill, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
[3] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, impairment of goodwill, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
[4] One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
[5] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.
Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "In the third quarter of 2026, ZTO held to its strategic principle of high-quality service, high-quality market share and low end-to-end costs. Parcel volume reached 10.2 billion, up 7.0% year over year and 4.1 percentage points ahead of the industry average. Operating profit rose 23.8% to RMB2.98 billion, and adjusted net income was RMB2.6 billion. Daily average retail parcel volume grew 57% year over year and accelerated from the second quarter as higher-value services scaled up generating a favorable mix shift that lifted margin."
Mr. Lai added, "China's express-delivery industry continued to benefit from constructive regulation, and anti-involution has become an industry consensus rather than a policy slogan. Competition is more rational, pricing gradually recovered into the peak season, and competition shifted from a price focus to quality and value. ZTO's Quality-First approach, built on industry-leading efficiency and equitable network policies, is driving that shift into results. We are not trading long-term quality for short-term market share, and we are not buying volume at any price. Rooted in Shared Success culture, we help our partners and couriers earn more while keeping reasonable profit for the company. This is how we are able to sail through any industry and economic cycles."
Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "For the third quarter this year, our core express ASP rose 13.7% year over year, which was supported by an improved revenue mix from higher-value key-accounts, including rapidly expanding reverse-logistics business. Despite cost pressure from high oil prices, combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased by 2 cents, thanks to end-to-end digitization and lean operations. SG&A, excluding SBC, was approximately 4.2% of revenue, down from 5.3% in the same period last year. Adjusted net income grew 20.7% year over year taking into consideration of RMB376 million tax refund received in the same quarter last year. Operating cash flow was RMB3.7 billion, and capital expenditure totaled RMB1.3 billion."
Ms. Yan added, "Our results reflected our simple but consistent financial discipline: we seek profitable growth through scale leverage without sacrificing fair price, optimize asset utilization and rely on technological innovations to stay cost competitive. With volume growth decelerated, we are directing focus and effort on building last mile cost advantage and strengthening earnings by our franchise partners and couriers. With that, we are maintaining our parcel-volume growth guidance for the year, and are well positioned to further expand our industry volume leadership."
Third Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
RMB
%
RMB
US$
%
RMB
%
RMB
US$
%
(in thousands, except percentages)
Express delivery services
11,020,092
92.9
13,529,577
2,017,984
94.2
32,126,133
92.9
39,736,886
5,926,898
94.2
Freight forwarding services
222,664
1.9
204,527
30,506
1.4
582,141
1.6
578,786
86,328
1.4
Sale of accessories
590,936
5.0
607,456
90,604
4.2
1,787,002
5.2
1,810,073
269,979
4.3
Others
31,002
0.2
20,075
2,995
0.2
92,690
0.3
68,146
10,164
0.1
Total revenues
11,864,694
100.0
14,361,635
2,142,089
100.0
34,587,966
100.0
42,193,891
6,293,369
100.0
Total Revenues were RMB14,361.6 million (US$2,142.1 million), increased 21.0% from RMB11,864.7 million in the same period of 2025. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 21.6% compared to the same period of 2025 as a result of a 7.0% growth in parcel volume and a 13.7% increase in parcel unit price. Within core express delivery revenue, key account revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 68.3% mainly driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 8.1% compared to the same period of 2025. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper for digital waybills, increased by 2.8%. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
RMB
%
RMB
US$
%
RMB
%
RMB
US$
%
(in thousands, except percentages)
Line-haul transportation cost
3,302,046
27.8
3,327,686
496,336
23.2
10,076,055
29.1
10,233,433
1,526,353
24.3
Sorting hub operating cost
2,394,119
20.2
2,595,865
387,182
18.1
7,123,554
20.6
7,555,951
1,126,997
17.9
Freight forwarding cost
204,820
1.7
195,415
29,147
1.4
547,847
1.6
529,524
78,980
1.3
Cost of accessories sold
135,557
1.1
139,888
20,865
1.0
420,020
1.2
413,228
61,634
1.0
Other costs
2,872,183
24.3
4,570,408
681,693
31.7
7,830,904
22.7
12,960,908
1,933,166
30.6
Total cost of revenues
8,908,725
75.1
10,829,262
1,615,223
75.4
25,998,380
75.2
31,693,044
4,727,130
75.1
Total cost of revenues was RMB10,829.3 million (US$1,615.2 million), an increase of 21.6% from RMB8,908.7 million in the same period last year.
Line-haul transportation cost was RMB3,327.7 million (US$496.3 million), increased 0.8% from RMB3,302.0 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 5.9% or 2 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale and improved load rate through more effective route planning offsetting higher diesel prices.
Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,595.9 million (US$387.2 million), increased 8.4% from RMB2,394.1 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB110.8 million (US$16.5 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements, and (ii) RMB66.0 million (US$9.8 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with automation facilities and equipment upgrades. As of September 30, 2026, there were 805 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 761 sets as of September 30, 2025.
Cost of accessories sold was RMB139.9 million (US$20.9 million), increased by 3.2% compared with RMB135.6 million in the same period last year.
Other costs were RMB4,570.4 million (US$681.7 million), increased 59.1% from RMB2,872.2 million in the same period last year, which was mainly due to an increase of RMB1,665.7 million (US$248.4 million) for pickup and dispatching costs paid to network partners associated with serving key account customers, primarily for handling e-commerce return parcels.
Gross Profit was RMB3,532.4 million (US$ 526.9 million), increased by 19.5% from RMB2,956.0 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 24.6% compared to 24.9% in the same period last year.
Total Operating Expenses were RMB555.9 million (US$82.9 million), compared to RMB550.9 million in the same period last year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB599.3 million (US$89.4 million), decreased by 5.3% from RMB632.6 million in the same period last year, mainly due to (i) RMB13.3 million (US$2.0 million) increase in compensation and benefit expenses, offset by (ii) RMB44.6 million (US$6.7 million) decrease in depreciation and amortization costs associated with administrative facilities and equipment.
Other operating income, net was RMB43.4 million (US$6.5 million), compared to RMB81.7 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB106.6 million (US$15.9 million) in losses on disposal and impairment of fixed assets, (ii) RMB 94.7 million (US$14.1 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (iii) RMB55.3 million (US$8.2 million) of rental and other income.
Income from operations was RMB2,976.5 million (US$444.0 million), increased 23.8% from RMB2,405.0 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate increased to 20.7% from 20.3% in the same period last year.
Interest income was RMB103.1 million (US$15.4 million), compared with RMB185.2 million in the same period last year.
Interest expenses was RMB48.0 million (US$7.2 million), compared with RMB54.4 million in the same period last year.
Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB103.5 million (US$15.4 million), compared with a gain of RMB102.3 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments is quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.
Income tax expenses were RMB570.2 million (US$85.0 million) compared to RMB160.0 million in the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2025, Shanghai Zhongtongji Network Technology Co., Ltd.(?????????????), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received an income tax refund of RMB375.8 million for being a "Key Software Enterprise" for the tax year 2024.
Net income was RMB2,573.4 million (US$383.8 million), which increased by 1.4% from RMB2,538.7 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted net income was RMB2,571.1 million (US$383.5 million), compared with RMB2,506.1 million during the same period last year.
Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.37 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.16 and RMB3.10 in the same period last year, respectively.
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.36 (US$0.50) and RMB3.20 (US$0.48), compared with RMB3.12 and RMB3.06 in the same period last year, respectively.
EBITDA[1] was RMB4,098.7 million (US$611.3 million), compared with RMB3,615.1 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4,095.6 million (US$610.9 million), compared to RMB3,582.5 million in the same period last year.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,720.7 million (US$555.0 million), compared with RMB3,211.0 million in the same period last year.
[1] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
Board and Committee Changes
Mr. Xing Liu has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company, as well as a member of the audit committee and compensation committee of the Board, due to his other business engagements which require more of his time and dedication, effective November 18, 2026. Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to require the attention of the Company's shareholders or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Liu's service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
The Board has appointed Mr. Wei Zhu, an independent non-executive director of the Company, as a member of the audit committee and compensation committee, effective on the same date.
Company Share Repurchase Program
The Board has approved a new share repurchase program (the "New Program") in March 2026, authorizing the repurchase of up to US$1.5 billion of its shares over the next 24 months, effective from March 20, 2026, through March 20, 2028. As of the end of third quarter of 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregated of 17,631,812 ADSs for US$376.9 million (including repurchase commissions) under the New Program, leaving US$1.1 billion of capacity under the authorization.
Business Outlook
Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company reiterates that its parcel volume for 2026 is expected to increase by 6.0% to 10.0% year over year, representing a parcel volume range of 40.8 billion to 42.4 billion. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company believes that such non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income, and provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Conference Call Information
ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2026).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:
852-5808 1995
Mainland China:
4008-424328
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
9180376
Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 23, 2026:
United States:
1-855-669-9658
International:
1-412-317-0088
Passcode:
1855537
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Revenues
11,864,694
14,361,635
2,142,089
34,587,966
42,193,891
6,293,369
Cost of revenues
(8,908,725)
(10,829,262)
(1,615,223)
(25,998,380)
(31,693,044)
(4,727,130)
Gross profit
2,955,969
3,532,373
526,866
8,589,586
10,500,847
1,566,239
Operating (expenses)/income:
Selling, general and administrative
(632,583)
(599,336)
(89,393)
(1,993,681)
(1,971,667)
(294,081)
Other operating income, net
81,657
43,449
6,481
689,600
220,486
32,886
Total operating expenses
(550,926)
(555,887)
(82,912)
(1,304,081)
(1,751,181)
(261,195)
Income from operations
2,405,043
2,976,486
443,954
7,285,505
8,749,666
1,305,044
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income
185,231
103,068
15,373
592,355
424,722
63,349
Interest expense
(54,420)
(47,984)
(7,157)
(221,408)
(168,883)
(25,189)
Gain from fair value changes of
financial instruments
102,307
103,491
15,436
135,285
203,845
30,404
Gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investees,
subsidiary and others
35,563
4,296
641
34,996
(4,055)
(605)
Impairment of Goodwill
-
-
-
(84,431)
-
-
Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) before
tax
9,288
(1,132)
(169)
21,663
(23,030)
(3,435)
Income before income tax, and share of
income in equity method investments
2,683,012
3,138,225
468,078
7,763,965
9,182,265
1,369,568
Income tax expense
(160,000)
(570,167)
(85,042)
(1,267,105)
(1,380,987)
(205,979)
Share of income in equity method investments
15,692
5,374
802
45,584
6,082
907
Net income
2,538,704
2,573,432
383,838
6,542,444
7,807,360
1,164,496
Net income attributable to non-
controlling interests
(14,984)
(22,634)
(3,376)
(87,145)
(87,338)
(13,027)
Net income attributable to ZTO Express
(Cayman) Inc.
2,523,720
2,550,798
380,462
6,455,299
7,720,022
1,151,469
Net income attributable to ordinary
shareholders
2,523,720
2,550,798
380,462
6,455,299
7,720,022
1,151,469
Net earnings per share attributed to
ordinary shareholders
Basic
3.16
3.37
0.50
8.08
10.08
1.50
Diluted
3.10
3.20
0.48
7.90
9.64
1.44
Weighted average shares used in
calculating net earnings per ordinary
share/ADS
Basic
799,661,689
757,344,896
757,344,896
799,304,556
766,116,825
766,116,825
Diluted
822,552,945
807,218,514
807,218,514
830,201,619
808,976,564
808,976,564
Net income
2,538,704
2,573,432
383,838
6,542,444
7,807,360
1,164,496
Other comprehensive (expense)/income,
net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(14,058)
6,712
1,001
36,474
19,362
2,888
Comprehensive income
2,524,646
2,580,144
384,839
6,578,918
7,826,722
1,167,384
Comprehensive income attributable to
non-controlling interests
(14,984)
(22,634)
(3,376)
(87,145)
(87,338)
(13,027)
Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO
Express (Cayman) Inc.
2,509,662
2,557,510
381,463
6,491,773
7,739,384
1,154,357
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:
As of
December 31,
September 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
10,011,533
8,652,579
1,290,563
Restricted cash
29,129
95,599
14,259
Accounts receivable, net
1,287,475
1,397,903
208,502
Financing receivables
674,880
584,627
87,199
Short-term investment
15,620,892
19,180,836
2,860,890
Inventories
40,648
27,530
4,106
Advances to suppliers
719,277
635,742
94,823
Prepayments and other current assets
5,102,997
5,157,210
769,216
Amounts due from related parties
477,865
472,393
70,459
Total current assets
33,964,696
36,204,419
5,400,017
Investments in equity investees
1,951,910
2,167,048
323,223
Property and equipment, net
35,433,509
36,037,388
5,375,104
Land use rights, net
6,762,240
6,962,866
1,038,536
Intangible assets, net
52,758
34,454
5,139
Operating lease right-of-use assets
398,082
223,059
33,270
Goodwill
4,157,111
4,157,111
620,048
Deferred tax assets
1,103,655
1,292,341
192,757
Long-term investment
5,221,110
8,622,541
1,286,083
Long-term financing receivables
1,039,946
999,706
149,110
Other non-current assets
938,980
515,237
76,850
TOTAL ASSETS
91,023,997
97,216,170
14,500,137
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term bank borrowing
10,934,419
9,311,298
1,388,813
Accounts payable
2,577,229
2,392,076
356,787
Advances from customers
1,833,131
1,783,941
266,081
Income tax payable
279,541
377,984
56,378
Amounts due to related parties
796,660
651,020
97,102
Operating lease liabilities
139,787
68,026
10,146
Dividends payable
19,659
19,391
2,892
Convertible senior bond
-
118,991
17,748
Other current liabilities
6,288,714
7,014,207
1,046,195
Total current liabilities
22,869,140
21,736,934
3,242,142
Long-term bank borrowing
18,000
-
-
Non-current operating lease liabilities
261,257
133,143
19,859
Deferred tax liabilities
615,073
675,244
100,715
Convertible senior bond
124,114
9,953,812
1,484,646
TOTAL LIABILITIES
23,887,584
32,499,133
4,847,362
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;
as of September 30, 2026)
513
490
73
Additional paid-in capital
24,000,698
21,929,314
3,270,835
Treasury shares, at cost
(254,480)
(1,776,562)
(264,981)
Retained earnings
42,918,864
44,712,450
6,669,021
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(281,266)
(261,904)
(39,064)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity
66,384,329
64,603,788
9,635,884
Non-controlling interests
752,084
113,249
16,891
Total Equity
67,136,413
64,717,037
9,652,775
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
91,023,997
97,216,170
14,500,137
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,210,966
3,720,702
554,955
7,742,150
11,073,317
1,651,624
Net cash used in investing activities
(426,591)
(1,003,549)
(149,683)
(4,748,573)
(11,708,021)
(1,746,293)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,671,184)
(3,836,444)
(572,219)
(7,049,988)
(438,917)
(65,466)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash
(19,890)
(56,553)
(8,435)
(52,156)
(191,351)
(28,541)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash
(3,906,699)
(1,175,844)
(175,382)
(4,108,567)
(1,264,972)
(188,676)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
beginning of period
13,329,079
9,957,589
1,485,210
13,530,947
10,046,717
1,498,504
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
period
9,422,380
8,781,745
1,309,828
9,422,380
8,781,745
1,309,828
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
As of
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
9,389,842
8,652,579
1,290,563
Restricted cash, current
22,853
95,599
14,259
Restricted cash, non-current
9,685
33,567
5,006
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
9,422,380
8,781,745
1,309,828
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Net income
2,538,704
2,573,432
383,838
6,542,444
7,807,360
1,164,496
Add:
Share-based compensation expense [1]
2,994
1,198
179
226,256
223,514
33,338
Impairment of Goodwill
-
-
-
84,431
-
-
(Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees
and subsidiary, net of income taxes
(35,563)
(3,549)
(530)
(34,970)
3,350
500
Adjusted net income
2,506,135
2,571,081
383,487
6,818,161
8,034,224
1,198,334
Net income
2,538,704
2,573,432
383,838
6,542,444
7,807,360
1,164,496
Add:
Depreciation
823,044
860,855
128,400
2,382,422
2,550,903
380,476
Amortization
38,949
46,248
6,898
115,074
142,545
21,261
Interest expenses
54,420
47,984
7,157
221,408
168,883
25,189
Income tax expenses
160,000
570,167
85,042
1,267,105
1,380,987
205,979
EBITDA
3,615,117
4,098,686
611,335
10,528,453
12,050,678
1,797,401
Add:
Share-based compensation expense
2,994
1,198
179
226,256
223,514
33,338
Impairment of Goodwill
-
-
-
84,431
-
-
(Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees
and subsidiary
(35,563)
(4,296)
(641)
(34,996)
4,055
605
Adjusted EBITDA
3,582,548
4,095,588
610,873
10,804,144
12,278,247
1,831,344
[1] Net of income taxes of nil
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Net income attributable to ordinary
shareholders
2,523,720
2,550,798
380,462
6,455,299
7,720,022
1,151,469
Add:
Share-based compensation expense [1]
2,994
1,198
179
226,256
223,514
33,338
Impairment of Goodwill
-
-
-
84,431
-
-
(Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees
and subsidiary, net of income taxes
(35,563)
(3,549)
(530)
(34,970)
3,350
500
Adjusted Net income attributable to
ordinary shareholders
2,491,151
2,548,447
380,111
6,731,016
7,946,886
1,185,307
Weighted average shares used in
calculating net earnings per ordinary
share/ADS
Basic
799,661,689
757,344,896
757,344,896
799,304,556
766,116,825
766,116,825
Diluted
822,552,945
807,218,514
807,218,514
830,201,619
808,976,564
808,976,564
Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to
ordinary shareholders
Basic
3.16
3.37
0.50
8.08
10.08
1.50
Diluted
3.10
3.20
0.48
7.90
9.64
1.44
Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS
attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
3.12
3.36
0.50
8.42
10.37
1.55
Diluted
3.06
3.20
0.48
8.23
9.92
1.48
[1] Net of income taxes of nil
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508
SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.