CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas, today announced that its partner Spruce Biosciences (Nasdaq: SPRB) ("Spruce") has separated its CRHX-101 (formerly SPR-202 and HBM9013) program into Adrenyx Biosciences ("Adrenyx").

Adrenyx is a newly established, wholly-owned subsidiary of Spruce focused on endocrinology. This company is expected to be listed on Nasdaq in the first half of 2027. Upon completion of the planned pro rata distribution of Adrenyx common stock to Spruce shareholders, Harbour BioMed expects to hold equity interests in both Spruce and Adrenyx.

CRHX-101 is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively neutralize corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH), an upstream driver of adrenal androgen excess in classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). By targeting CRH at the top of the hormonal signaling cascade, CRHX-101 is being developed with the potential to achieve durable upstream disease control and reduce patients' reliance on chronic high-dose glucocorticoid therapy, a longstanding challenge in CAH management. Adrenyx's near-term priorities include completion of IND-enabling nonclinical and chemistry, manufacturing and controls activities, the filing of an Investigational New Drug application for CRHX-101 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"), and initiation of a clinical program thereafter.

To support the development of CRHX-101, Adrenyx has secured an initial US$5 million under a secured convertible note purchase arrangement, with the potential to issue up to US$10 million in aggregate principal amount. In addition, a private placement of Adrenyx equity securities to institutional investors is expected to be completed in connection with the planned distribution, with up to US $50 million funded by the convertible notes investor, inclusive of the notes funding.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are pleased to see the continued advancement of CRHX-101 through a dedicated corporate structure. The establishment of Adrenyx reflects a focused approach to advancing CRHX-101 and supporting its next stage of development. We look forward to the continued progress of CRHX-101 in addressing the significant unmet medical needs of people living with CAH."

CRHX-101 originated from HBM Alpha Therapeutics (HBMAT), an innovative biotechnology company incubated by Harbour BioMed. In January 2025, HBMAT entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Spruce, granting Spruce exclusive rights to develop and commercialize this molecule outside Greater China (including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). Under the agreement, HBMAT is eligible to receive up to US$ 395 million, including upfront, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future net product sales. Additionally, HBMAT was granted a warrant to receive minority interest in the partner. In January 2026, Harbour BioMed announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary had exercised the warrants.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUS) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIx AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUS, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

SOURCE Harbour BioMed