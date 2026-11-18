OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO) announces today that it entered into an agreement with Clinigen, for global supply of Hexvix under a Named Patient Program (NPP) starting in 40+ markets in which the product is not yet approved or commercially available through Photocure or one of its distribution partners. Where a physician determines that a bladder cancer patient may benefit from blue light cystoscopy (BLC®) with Hexvix®/Cysview® in accordance with local laws, and so prescribes this product, the NPP will enable the supply of Hexvix/Cysview. This partnership bolsters Photocure's commitment to driving progress in uro-oncology precision diagnostics and furthers Clinigen's mission of accelerating access to medicines for patients worldwide.

A Named Patient Program (NPP) provides a compliant pathway for healthcare professionals to request access to a medicine for an individual patient where the medicine is not licensed, commercially available or otherwise accessible in the patient's country, in accordance with applicable local regulatory requirements.

Photocure's worldwide NPP with Clinigen follows an initial set up in South Africa from 2024 and is designed to ensure that physicians can prescribe Hexvix on behalf of individual patients with suspected or recurring bladder tumors, who reside in countries in which Hexvix is not approved or marketed. Where approved, blue light cystoscopy with Hexvix/Cysview is indicated as an adjunct to standard white light cystoscopy to contribute to the diagnosis and management of bladder cancer in patients with known or high suspicion of bladder cancer.

The agreement with Clinigen will start in over 40 countries, facilitating access to Hexvix on a Named Patient Program basis. Photocure will provide the product to Clinigen, who will handle worldwide distribution from a central warehouse in the UK, maximizing supply chain efficiency. Clinigen is supported by dedicated local language speakers to ensure seamless global supply of Hexvix.



"As part of our sustainability goals, we aim to broaden access to Hexvix for patients who, without this NPP, would not be able to benefit from the blue light cystoscopy diagnostic procedure," said Dan Schneider, President and CEO of Photocure. "We see this program as the most efficient and compliant way to facilitate the availability of Hexvix for the procedure in countries where BLC equipment is already available."

For more information, please contact:

Dan Schneider

President and CEO

Photocure ASA

Email: [email protected]

Priyam Shah

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +17176815072

Email: [email protected]

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo

Corporate Communications (Norway)

Tel: +47 91540000

Email: [email protected]

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About Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer ranks as the 6th most common cancer worldwide - the 4th most common in men - with 1 978 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate)1a, 635 000 new cases and more than 227 000 deaths in 2024.1b

Approx. 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men.1 It has a high recurrence rate with up to 61% in year one and up to 78% over five years.2 Bladder cancer has the highest lifetime treatment costs per patient of all cancers.3

Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all BC cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS) and T1 lesions. In MIBC the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3 and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.4

1 Globocan. a) 5-year prevalence / b) incidence/mortality by population. Available at: https://gco.iarc.who.int/today/en/dataviz, accessed [August 2026].

2 Babjuk M, et al. Eur Urol. 2019; 76(5): 639-657

3 Sievert KD et al. World J Urol 2009;27:295-300

4 Bladder Cancer. American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/bladder-cancer.html

About Hexvix®/Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Hexvix/Cysview is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder, making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®). BLC with Hexvix/Cysview, compared to standard white light cystoscopy alone, improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors, and better management decisions.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix directly in the U.S. and Europe and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix/Cysview in China, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. Please refer to https://photocure.com/partners/our-partners for further information on our commercial partners.

The following safety information is solely included to comply with U.S. regulatory requirements: Important Risk & Safety Information for Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

About Photocure ASA

Photocure is a commercial diagnostic company with global reach, committed to driving progress in uro-oncology precision diagnostics, delivering meaningful advances for patients with urological cancers. Our unique core technology has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. The company aims to provide an array of transformative solutions that help physicians with timely diagnostic information, to inform more personalized decisions on how best to manage each individual patient. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit www.photocure.com/news

About Clinigen

Clinigen is a global, specialist pharmaceutical services company focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to accelerate access to medicines for patients in every corner of the globe. The Group supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the medical product lifecycle, from clinical through to commercial and operates from sites in North America, Europe, Africa and the Asia Pacific. Clinigen has more than 1,000 employees across five continents in 15 countries and provides access in more than 130 countries every year.

For more information on Clinigen, please visit http://www.clinigengroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

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