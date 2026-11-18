Puravankara launches Purva Cityspire in Kochi with Rs 2,000 crore GDV

KOCHI, India, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA) (BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, has launched Purva Cityspire, part of its ~18-acre integrated township, Purva City, in Edappally, Kochi. The estimated gross development value (GDV) of the project is Rs 2,000 crore. Purva Cityspire combines a well-connected location, thoughtfully designed homes, and extensive landscaping. Over 50% of the development is planned as open spaces, including ground-level and podium-level landscapes for recreation, relaxation and community activities.

The launch comes amid steady appreciation in Kochi's residential property values, supported by expanding employment opportunities, improving infrastructure and growing demand for quality housing.

The development comprises 1,056 premium 2 and 3-bedroom residences across six towers rising up to 33 floors. Homes range from 1,271 sq ft to 1,895 sq ft, with prices starting at Rs 1.44 crore.

Commenting on the launch, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara Limited, said, "Kochi remains a key market for Puravankara, driven by its expanding economic base, improving infrastructure and growing demand for quality homes. Edappally has emerged as a preferred residential destination, with excellent connectivity to major employment hubs, including Kakkanad. Its appeal is further strengthened by Metro connectivity, major highways and access to established retail, educational and healthcare facilities. According to a recent Cushman & Wakefield report, residential property values in off-CBD locations such as Edappally have appreciated by approximately 11% year-on-year, reflecting market strength. NRIs, who account for an estimated 20-30% of Kochi's residential demand, continue to be an important buyer segment, further underscoring the city's appeal as a long-term residential investment destination.

With Purva Cityspire, we are creating an integrated residential community that responds to evolving buyer preferences. Our focus is on three aspects of everyday living: comfort at home, generous open spaces and lifestyle amenities that serve different generations. We believe the combination of a well-connected location, quality development and thoughtful design will create lasting value for residents."

Purva Cityspire offers access to the Edappally Metro Station, NH-66 and NH-544, as well as Lulu Mall and the Infopark and SmartCity employment hubs in Kakkanad. Educational and healthcare institutions in the wider area include Cochin University of Science and Technology, Aster Medcity and Amrita Hospital.

The project offers more than 40 lifestyle amenities catering to all age groups. Twin clubhouses spanning over 42,700 sq ft feature wellness, recreation and entertainment facilities. Distinctive amenities include a private bowling alley, a golf simulator, an observation cum stargazing deck and an elevated work-from-home zone with an outdoor deck.

The residences are designed to be open on three sides, maximising natural light and cross-ventilation. With just six residences per floor, the design combines high-rise living with privacy, comfort and a greater sense of space.

Purva Cityspire is registered in three phases with the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority. Phase 1 (K-RERA/PRJ/ERN/173/2026) has a proposed completion date of 31 July 2031; Phase 2 (K-RERA/PRJ/ERN/175/2026), 31 July 2032; and Phase 3 (K-RERA/PRJ/ERN/174/2026), 30 June 2033.

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