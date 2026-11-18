Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that it has identified nine collar locations for ten proposed Phase 3 drill holes at its Green Monster Project in Clark County, Nevada.

These new Phase 3 targets were determined following an extensive review and evaluation of the Phase 2 drill results, as well as the recently completed Terean Shear-Wave Seismic Geophysical Survey (see previous press releases dated April 17, 2026; June 17, 2026; and October 7, 2026).

Numerous polymetallic zones were encountered during the Phase 2 program. The drill holes encountered highly fractured rock with abundant clay alteration and brightly coloured orange and red oxide minerals and decalcification. Assay results confirmed that the area surrounding discovery drill hole GMST-4 is mineralized and geologically complex, which prompted the Company to conduct the Terean seismic survey in order to gain a more complete understanding of fracturing, alteration, and lithology and to further evaluate the structural interpretations derived from the Phase 2 drill program. The results of the seismic survey were remarkably consistent with the logged stratigraphy encountered during the Phase 2 drill program.

The shear-wave seismic survey identified several interpreted low-velocity zones and structural discontinuities across the surveyed area. Certain anomalies occur in proximity to geological features previously encountered in drilling, including zones of decalcification, alteration and mineralization associated with discovery hole GMST-4. Therefore, the Company interprets the Terean survey low-velocity zones as high-quality targets for Phase 3 drilling. The Company believes these interpretations provide additional geological context for selecting Phase 3 drill targets. However, the presence, grade and continuity of mineralization within the newly identified targets can only be established through drilling and analytical testing.

Proposed Phase 3 Drilling Program

Glenstar has identified nine proposed collar locations for reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the Green Monster Project, based on the integration of geological observations, previous drill results and the recently completed Terean shear-wave seismic survey.

The proposed Phase 3 program comprises ten RC drill holes from nine collars, subject to final drill planning and regulatory authorization. The proposed holes are designed to investigate interpreted low-velocity zones, structural discontinuities and geological features that may be associated with alteration and mineralization encountered during earlier exploration programs.

Figure 1: Proposed Phase 3 reverse circulation drill program at Glenstar Minerals Inc.'s Green Monster Project in Clark County, Nevada. Green stars mark nine proposed collar locations for ten drill holes. GMST-14 and GMST-14A share a collar, with GMST-14A planned to be drilled eastward at a 70° angle.

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The seismic survey identified a series of interpreted structural features and localized velocity anomalies across four survey lines. These include lateral changes and offsets in shear-wave velocity boundaries, as well as discrete low-velocity intervals that may reflect fractured, altered or dissolution-affected rock.

Proposed holes GMST-12 through GMST-20, including GMST-14A, will evaluate selected geophysical anomalies and investigate the potential lateral and vertical extent of prospective geological features. GMST-14 and GMST-14A will be drilled from the same collar. GMST-14A will be angled east at 70 degrees.

The Phase 3 program is intended to further refine the Company's understanding of the structural and geological controls on mineralization at Green Monster. The geophysical interpretations remain preliminary, and there can be no assurance that the identified anomalies correspond to mineralization.

The Company is preparing the necessary application to the United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for the proposed Phase 3 drilling program. Drilling will be subject to receipt of all required approvals and authorizations.

Table 1: Proposed Phase 3 Drill Targets - Green Monster Project

Seismic Line Proposed Drill Hole Depth (Feet) Depth (Metres) Geological and Geophysical Interpretation Line 1 GMST-12 375 114.30 Interpreted low-velocity zones and structural features near the existing GMST-4 discovery area. Line 1 GMST-13 500 152.40 Same seismic-line interpretation. Line 1 GMST-19 350 106.68 Same seismic-line interpretation. Line 2 GMST-14 375 114.3 Shares a collar with GMST-14A. Line 2 GMST-14A 600 182.88 Interpreted structural discontinuities and deeper low-velocity zones potentially associated with fracturing or alteration. Line 2 GMST-20 475 144.78 Same seismic-line interpretation. Line 3 GMST-15 600 182.88 Displaced velocity boundaries and a pronounced low-velocity anomaly in the eastern portion of the seismic section. Line 3 GMST-16 470 143.26 Same seismic-line interpretation. Line 4 GMST-17 500 152.40 Interpreted structural discontinuities and low-velocity features that may indicate lateral continuity of prospective geological structures. Line 4 GMST-18 550 167.64 Same seismic-line interpretation. Total 10 proposed holes 4,795 ft 1,461.52 m The interpretations are preliminary and are based on the Terean shear-wave seismic survey. Geophysical anomalies do not establish the presence of mineralization.

Note: Proposed drill locations and depths remain subject to final technical review and regulatory authorization.

Project Manager and Qualified Person Bob Marvin, commented, "Our proposed Phase 3 drilling program represents an important step in advancing our geological understanding of the Green Monster Project. By integrating the results of our earlier drilling programs with the recently completed shear-wave seismic survey, we have identified nine targets designed to investigate interpreted structural features and potential extensions of the alteration and mineralization encountered in discovery hole GMST-4.

"The seismic survey has provided valuable insight into the distribution of interpreted low-velocity zones and structural discontinuities across the project area. We believe these findings will help us prioritize drilling and evaluate the potential continuity of the geological features identified to date," added Marvin.

Terean Project Background

The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west-trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. Until the recent drill programs conducted in May of 2025 and February of 2026, no drilling was ever conducted on the property. The Company's previous identification of robust nickel-copper with anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicated that several targets were ideal for shallow RC drilling (see press releases dated May 28, 2025, and July 16, 2025).

Glenstar acquired the Green Monster Property and conducted initial groundwork in 2022 that included reconnaissance geologic mapping, surface rock sampling, soil sampling, and a drone magnetic survey. Channel sampling across the exposed back of a raise off the main shaft returned 1.18 meters of 3.77% Cu (Copper), 3.06% Ni (Nickel), 0.21% Co (Cobalt) and 6.83% Zn (Zinc). These values are well in excess of select dump samples from historical underground workings and represent in-place, vein-style mineralization. Sampling of oxide and sulfide bearing boulders directly downhill of the patented workings has confirmed the presence of very high zinc (>10%) and silver (>200ppm), as well as copper, uranium, and lead. (Sampling results provided above were previously published in the Green Monster Project NI 43-101 Technical Report dated June 20, 2023, Section 7.5).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on OTC Markets Group (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Marvin, P.Geo. (Ontario), an independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Marvin has reviewed the survey methodology, processed geophysical data, drill logs and other technical information underlying the interpretations presented in this news release and has verified the data to the extent considered appropriate for the purposes of this disclosure.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Ryan"

President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "would," "potential," and similar expressions, including the negative thereof.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed Phase 3 reverse circulation drilling program at the Green Monster Project; the anticipated scope, timing, location and completion of drilling across ten proposed drill holes from nine collars; the identification, selection and prioritization of exploration targets; the interpretation and reliability of previous drilling results and shear-wave seismic survey data; the potential continuity or extension of mineralized, altered and structurally prospective zones; the geological significance of interpreted low-velocity anomalies and structural discontinuities; the preparation, submission and approval of applications to the United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"); the availability of financing, equipment, contractors and qualified personnel; future exploration activities; and the Company's business plans, objectives and expectations.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Material assumptions underlying such information include, without limitation, the reliability and accuracy of available geological, geophysical and historical exploration data; the validity of the Company's geological interpretations; the ability to obtain required permits and regulatory authorizations within anticipated timeframes; the availability of sufficient financing and qualified technical personnel; the continued validity and maintenance of mineral property tenure; and the Company's ability to conduct exploration activities as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks include, without limitation, the speculative nature of mineral exploration; geological and technical uncertainties; the possibility that interpreted seismic anomalies, low-velocity zones or structural features may not correspond to mineralization; the possibility that future drilling may not confirm the presence, grade, extent or continuity of previously encountered mineralization; the reliability and interpretation of historical exploration information; delays or difficulties in obtaining BLM approvals or other required regulatory authorizations; the availability of financing; operational and logistical challenges; changes in exploration plans, costs or schedules; environmental and regulatory requirements; and general market and economic conditions.

There can be no assurance that the proposed Phase 3 drilling program will proceed as planned or within the anticipated timeframe, that the identified exploration targets will contain economically significant mineralization, or that future exploration results will substantiate the Company's current geological interpretations. Geophysical anomalies and interpreted structural features are exploration indicators only and do not, by themselves, establish the presence of mineralization or the economic viability of a mineral deposit.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional risk factors and uncertainties are described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

We seek safe harbour.

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