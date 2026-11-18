Press Release

Eviden extends its Bring Your Own Sovereign Encryption (BYOSE) feature to Microsoft Azure

Eviden KMS now supports Azure Key Vault Managed HSM external key management (EKM), enabling organizations to benefit from cloud performance and scalability while maintaining controlover their sensitive cryptographic assets.

Paris, France - November 18, 2026 -Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces new capabilities to help organizations strengthen data sovereignty and cryptographic control when using Microsoft Azure.

Following the general availability of external key management for Azure, organizations have now the opportunity to keep full control over their encryption keys while benefiting from Azure services.

Eviden offers two complementary deployment models, giving organizations the flexibility to address different sovereignty, security and performance requirements.

Keeping cryptographic control outside the cloud

Organizations can deploy Eviden KMS and Proteccio HSM outside Azure, within infrastructure under their control, and connect them to Azure through External Key Management.

This model enables customers to benefit from Azure's cloud capabilities while keeping their cryptographic root of trust outside the cloud and under their control.

Combining cloud performance with sovereign protection

Alternatively, Eviden KMS can run within an Eviden Confidential VM hosted on Azure, while the Proteccio HSM remains outside the cloud as a sovereign root of trust and secure backup.

By bringing key management closer to cloud workloads, this hybrid architecture leverages Azure's performance, scalability and network capabilities, while keeping critical cryptographic assets protected outside the cloud.

The result is end-to-end protection for sensitive data at rest and during processing, combining cloud performance with sovereign security while minimizing network and performance impact.

Sovereignty without compromising cloud innovation

At the heart of these architectures is a 100% French cryptographic technology stack, combining Eviden's open-source KMS with Proteccio HSM, the only HSM qualified by ANSSI.

Together, they provide organizations with a sovereign foundation to manage and protect their cryptographic keys, with greater freedom to choose where their security infrastructure resides and how their most critical data is protected.

Together, Microsoft Azure and Eviden enable organizations to reconcile cloud innovation, performance and digital sovereignty, with an architecture adapted to their security and control requirements.

Antoine Grenier, global head of cybersecurity products at Eviden, Atos Group, said: "Organizations should not have to choose between cloud performance and control. With our Eviden KMS and Proteccio HSM, we enable customers to combine Microsoft Azure innovation with trusted, sovereign cryptographic protection."

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Atos Group's cybersecurity services and products

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services - spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Cybersecurity products, delivered under the Eviden brand consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

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About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers' operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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