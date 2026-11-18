DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Meydan Free Zone has won eight awards at the 2026 MarCom Awards, the international creative competition administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The free zone received four Platinum awards, the competition's highest honour, along with two Gold awards and two Honorable Mentions. Five of the awards recognise Meydan Free Zone's films, including its customer experience series The CX Files, and three recognise its search and digital setup work.

The CX Files, which won Platinum for Social Media Marketing Campaign, was made to put on record the part of Meydan Free Zone's service that is usually invisible: what its customer experience team does when something goes wrong for a client. The YouTube series of six episodes and a teaser is based on real cases the team has handled, and each episode begins at the point of crisis rather than at a happy ending.

Meydan Free Zone also won four awards in the Video Ad category. The Elevator Pitch That Never Ends won Platinum and Living The Dream? won Gold, while The Stolen Name and Finding Sarah each received an Honorable Mention. The films were written around founders and would-be founders rather than around the free zone's services, and each uses a different form, from comedy and deadpan drama to mock documentary and romance, to carry the brand through story and humour instead of a sales message.

"Marketing in our industry has traditionally been about facts: costs, activities, visas, setup times. Those matter, but they don't tell a founder what it is like to build a business with us," said Anisha Sagar, Head of Marketing and Communications at Meydan Free Zone. "Film lets us show that, from the team a founder will rely on when something goes wrong to the doubts and ambitions they carry before they've even started. It isn't the usual approach for a free zone, and recognition across five of our films tells us it was the right one."

In search and performance marketing, Meydan Free Zone won two Platinum awards and a Gold. From Search to Setup, Platinum winner for Integrated Campaign, links search, paid media and the free zone's own licensing platform into one online journey, so a founder can go from a first search to a company license without needing to visit. The Signal-First PPC Engine won Platinum for SEM Campaign, and Shockproof Organic Search won Gold for Search Engine Optimisation, for work that keeps Meydan Free Zone visible and accurately described wherever founders search, including AI assistants.

"Entrepreneurs today expect systems that work the way they do: digitally, instantly, and from wherever they are," said Jay Shaholia, Chief Operating Officer of Meydan Free Zone. "Many founders still assume they'll need to fly out and handle the paperwork in person. That's exactly the kind of friction we built Meydan Free Zone to remove, and it starts with how founders find us."

Winning entries

About the MarCom Awards

The MarCom Awards are an international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals, held since 2004 and administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Each year the competition receives around 6,000 entries from dozens of countries, judged across more than 300 categories in print, digital, video and strategic communications. Platinum is the competition's highest award.

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone is a fully digital free zone located 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, offering entrepreneurs a streamlined company setup experience. With MoFA-approved business licenses and more than 2,500 business activities, the free zone provides 24/7 services through its secure platform, supporting banking, customs clearance, warehousing, e-commerce and payment integration. Based within the Meydan Hotel, Meydan Free Zone supports business formation and growth in a competitive tax environment, including a 0% corporate tax rate on qualifying income for eligible free zone companies.

Media contact

Anisha Sagar

Head of Marketing & Communications, Meydan Free Zone

E: anisha@meydanfz.ae | M: +971 55 210 5697 | W: meydanfz.ae

SOURCE: Meydan Free Zone

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meydan-free-zone-wins-eight-marcom-awards-2026-led-by-its-films-1253359