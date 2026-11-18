Founders Dustin and Daniel Gelman reinforce their long-term commitment through expanded brand leadership and their continued position as the system's largest franchisee group.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that it will acquire the remaining 50% ownership interest in the Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") franchising business, bringing its ownership to 100% and making the business a wholly owned subsidiary of Happy Belly upon closing. The transaction marks the next stage of Happy Belly's partnership with co-founders Dustin Gelman and Daniel Gelman, both of whom will remain actively involved in building the brand for the long term.

As part of this next chapter of Rosies, Dustin will become Brand President of Rosie's Burgers and a full-time employee of the brand, dedicating his focus to its leadership, strategic direction and continued growth. Daniel will oversee brand development and culinary, helping guide the evolution of Rosie's menu and brand experience as its restaurant network expands. Together, Dustin and Daniel will continue as the largest franchisee group in the Rosie's system, maintaining a direct operating investment in the brand's success.





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"Our partnership with Dustin and Daniel has always been about combining the vision and entrepreneurial drive of the founders with Happy Belly's ability to support and scale emerging restaurant brands," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Acquiring the remaining interest in Rosie's advances that partnership, with both founders continuing to play meaningful roles in its future. Dustin is making a full-time commitment as Brand President, Daniel will lead brand development and culinary, and together they remain our largest franchisee group. Their commitment extends from the direction of the brand to the restaurants they operate."

Happy Belly's initial Rosie's transaction closed on November 13, 2023, establishing a partnership focused on expanding the brand through franchising. The finalization of that acquisition builds on that foundation by bringing the franchising business under full Happy Belly ownership while retaining the founders' knowledge, operating experience and involvement in its development.

"Dustin's transition into the Brand President role provides Rosie's with dedicated founder leadership as we prepare for the next stage of growth," continued Mr. Black. "His full-time involvement creates greater focus and continuity, while Daniel's work in brand development and culinary will help preserve the product quality and identity that brought guests to Rosie's in the first place. We are building a leadership structure designed to support the brand for years to come, with the founders deeply involved in that work."

As Brand President, Dustin will work closely with Rosie's leadership team and Happy Belly's shared services to advance the brand's priorities, support franchise partners and guide expansion. His role will complement the operational leadership of Rosie's Chief Operating Officer, John Grieve, providing dedicated attention to both brand direction and restaurant execution.





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"Daniel and I built Rosie's to be a neighbourhood burger shop, and that's exactly what makes it scalable. With 21 restaurants open and a strong development pipeline across the country, my focus as Brand President is making sure the food, the guest experience and the people behind it stay consistent at every new location. As the largest franchisee group in the system, our interests are directly aligned with our franchise partners and with Happy Belly's shareholders. We have real skin in the game."



- Dustin Gelman, Co-Founder of Rosie's Burgers

Daniel's continued oversight of brand development and culinary will focus on protecting Rosie's signature food offering while supporting thoughtful menu development and a consistent guest experience across the growing network.

"This is the progression we seek in our founder partnerships: building the business together, increasing our ownership and retaining the people whose passion and experience helped create the opportunity," added Mr. Black.

Happy Belly will acquire the remaining 50% interest in Rosie's Burgers on a debt-free, cash-flow positive basis. The purchase price will equal 50% of the value of the business, calculated at 7.5 times trailing 12-month EBITDA.

Happy Belly intends to satisfy the purchase price using its 50% interest in the Happy Belly shares currently held by JVCo, with any remaining balance paid from cash on hand. The existing shares will be valued at the prevailing market price on the closing date and transferred to the Rosie's Vendors at closing. The transaction will result in no new share issuance or increase in Happy Belly's outstanding share count. Happy Belly will announce the final transaction details at closing, following completion of all reconciliations.

Rosie's Burgers is in a strong phase of national expansion, with 21 locations open and more than 108 secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key provinces, including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. This growing footprint positions the brand to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Backed by a proven track record in the burger category, a high-performing franchise model, and a solid foundation of organic growth, Rosie's is well on its way to becoming Canada's leading smash burger brand. Our dual expansion strategy combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings underscores our commitment to disciplined, predictable growth as we advance toward becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black. HELLO





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About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighborhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.





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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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