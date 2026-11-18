WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst" or the "Company"), a leading provider of regenerated sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, and sulfur dioxide and related derivatives, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed current director David A. Bradley as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective November 17, 2026. Mr. Bradley replaces Kurt J. Bitting, who will be departing the Company.

"David is a respected and skillful chemical industry veteran, and we believe his experience in this sector will serve the Company and its stockholders well as Ecovyst pursues its strategic growth plans," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Ecovyst's Chairman of the Board of Directors. "The Board believes that David will further accelerate the execution of our strategic objectives, with an eye toward generating additional stockholder value while we undertake a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer for the Company. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the management team, I also want to thank Kurt for his hard work and dedication on behalf of the Company and for his many contributions to Ecovyst. We wish Kurt all the best in the future," Mr. Fogarty said.

Mr. Bradley, 55, has been a director of the Company since 2022. Mr. Bradley previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of SI Group from March 2019 to October 2026. Prior to joining SI Group, Mr. Bradley served as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of Nexeo Solutions from March 2011 until February 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Bradley spent seven years at Kraton Corporation, where he held several executive positions, including Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of Global Operations, and Vice President of Business Transformation. Since 2019, he also has been a member of the board of directors of South Texas Truck Centers LLP.

It is expected that Mr. Bitting will continue as a consultant to the Company until February 5, 2027 in order to provide for a smooth transition of his prior duties to Mr. Bradley.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Ecovyst today reaffirmed the financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2026 that it provided on November 5, 2026 in its third quarter earnings results and press release.

Investor Contact:

Gene Shiels

(484) 617-1225

[email protected]

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading provider of regenerated sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, and sulfur dioxide and related derivatives essential to our customers' operations and processes.

Our platform of virgin sulfuric acid products, regenerated sulfuric acid and related derivatives serve a wide range of industrial applications. We are a leading provider of regenerated sulfuric acid to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate, an essential gasoline component for lowering vapor pressure and increasing octane to meet stringent gasoline specifications and fuel efficiency standards. We are a leading North American producer of high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Through our Calabrian business, we are also a leading producer of sulfur dioxide and related derivatives in North America, serving key end uses including mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production. We also provide chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry.

For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our leadership transition, the execution of our strategic objectives and growth plans, the generation of stockholder value and our fourth quarter and full-year financial guidance. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against placing any undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including the enactment, schedule and impact of tariffs and trade disputes, currency exchange rates, local business risks in different countries as a result of being a multinational business, military conflicts, the effects of inflation, our ability to successfully integrate the Calabrian sulfur dioxide and sulfur derivatives business into our business and realize the benefits of that acquisition and other factors, including those described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.