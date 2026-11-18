Revenue increases 107% YoY in 2Q fiscal 2027 to $2.44 million

Gross profit rises 201% to $907,000 YoY in 2Q fiscal 2027

Following quarter-end, the Company closed a $7.0 million strategic investment and announced a planned spin-off and $2.0 million aggregate cash dividend for eligible existing shareholders

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: HIHO, the "Company" or "Highway Holdings") today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 and the six months ended September 30, 2026. Compared to the year-ago period, second quarter fiscal 2027 revenue more than doubled, gross profit tripled, and the Company returned to operating profitability as its core manufacturing business recovered.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 increased 107% to $2.44 million compared to $1.18 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Gross profit increased 201% to $907,000 from $301,000, with gross margin expanding approximately 1,170 basis points to 37.2% from 25.5%. Net gain for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 was $10,000, and compared with net loss of $373,000, or net loss of $0.08 per basic share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Roland Kohl, chairman, former chief executive officer of Highway Holdings and the executive expected to continue overseeing its legacy manufacturing business pending the planned spin-off, noted, "Our second quarter results show that the recovery in our manufacturing business is gaining traction. Revenue more than doubled, gross profit tripled and we returned to operating profitability after a difficult period for our long-standing OEM business. We are seeing customer activity recover while new business helps replace volume lost during the downturn."

"We have been actively working to diversify the business through selective opportunities in Germany and China. We believe these efforts can expand our addressable markets and support better utilization of our manufacturing capabilities. The planned spin-off will give our legacy business a dedicated platform to pursue those priorities, subject to completion of the transaction."

Subsequent to quarter end, on November 4, 2026, Highway Holdings closed a $7.0 million strategic investment by David Lazar, who became Chief Executive Officer following the closing. As previously announced, the transaction contemplates a spin-off of the Company's legacy manufacturing business to eligible existing shareholders and a $2.0 million aggregate cash dividend to eligible shareholders. The Company expects to complete the spin-off within 365 days of closing, subject to applicable approvals and other conditions. The transaction closed after September 30, 2026, and its proceeds are not included in the quarter-end balance sheet. In addition to receiving shares of a new company in the spin-off, shareholders shall retain their Highway Holdings shares following completion of the spin-off.

For the first six months of fiscal 2027, net sales rose 62.7% to $4.44 million from $2.73 million a year earlier. Gross profit increased 110.4% to $1.74 million from $828,000, and gross margin improved approximately 890 basis points to 39.3% from 30.4%. Operating income reached $113,000, a $793,000 improvement from the prior-year operating loss of $680,000. Net income attributable to Highway Holdings shareholders was $119,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $312,000, or $0.07 per basic share, in the year-earlier period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter were $853,000, compared with $843,000 a year earlier, an increase of approximately 1.2%. Revenue growth substantially outpaced the increase in overhead, bringing SG&A down to approximately 35.0% of sales from 71.4% a year earlier.

Second quarter results included a $1,000 foreign exchange gain, compared with an $11,000 gain in the prior-year period. For the first six months of fiscal 2027, foreign exchange gains totaled $3,000, compared with $15,000 a year earlier.

Net interest income was $13,000 in the second quarter, compared with $54,000 in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting lower returns on cash deposits as interest rates declined. The Company also recorded income tax expense of $41,000 in the second quarter, following a review of the tax position of a German subsidiary.

At September 30, 2026, the Company had $3.02 million of cash and cash equivalents, approximately $0.65 per second-quarter weighted-average diluted share, and $3.74 million of working capital. Its current ratio was approximately 2.2:1, with total assets of $10.33 million and total shareholders' equity, including non-controlling interests, of $5.29 million. These amounts reflect the September 30 balance sheet and exclude the subsequently completed November 4 strategic investment.

About Highway Holdings Limited

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are located in Germany, Yangon, Myanmar, and Shenzhen, China. For more information visit website www.highwayholdings.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the planned spin-off, economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors discussed in the company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company's annual reports on Form 20-F.

(Financial Tables Follow)

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HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statement of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

















2026

2025

2026

2025















Net sales $2,439

$1,180

$4,438

$2,727 Cost of sales 1,532

879

2,696

1,899 Gross profit 907

301

1,742

828















Selling, general and administrative expenses 853

843

1,629

1,508 Operating income/(loss) 54

(542)

113

(680)















Non-operating items





























Exchange gain, net 1

11

3

15 Interest income, net 13

54

34

97 Gain on disposal of assets -

-

-

82 Other income 3

5

6

10 Total non-operating income 17

70

43

204















Net income before income tax and non-controlling

interests 71

(472)

156

(476) Income taxes (41)

100

(28)

161 Net income before non-controlling interests 30

(372)

128

(315) Net (profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling

interests (20)

(1)

(9)

3 Net income/(loss) attributable to Highway Holdings Limited's shareholders 10

(373)

119

(312)















Net Gain/ (loss) per share - Basic $0.00

($0.08)

$0.03

($0.07) Net Gain/ (loss) per share - Diluted $0.00

($0.08)

$0.03

($0.07)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 4,620

4,602

4,598

4,602 Diluted 4,620

4,602

4,598

4,602

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares and per share data)



Sep 30

2026 Mar 31

2026

(unaudited) (Audited) Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $3,023 $4,409 Accounts receivable, net of doubtful accounts 1,973 1,023 Inventories 1,559 1,452 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 316 253 Total current assets 6,871 7,137





Property, plant and equipment, net 367 389 Intangible assets, net 506 532 Goodwill 260 260 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,069 2,424 Long-term deposits 183 179 Long-term loan receivable 75 75 Total assets 10,331 10,996





Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $418 $437 Operating lease liabilities, current 887 844 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,575 1,509 Current portion of long-term loan payable 145 162 Income tax payable 23 162 Dividend payable 81 81 Total current liabilities 3,129 3,195





Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,392 1,742 Deferred tax liabilities 180 190 Long term accrued expenses 26 26 Non-current portion of long-term loan payable 317 407 Total liabilities 5,044 5,560





Shareholders' equity:



Preferred shares, $0.01 par value - - Common shares, $0.01 par value 46 46 Additional paid-in capital 12,443 12,417 Accumulated deficit (7,076) (6,961) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) / income (679) (610) Non-controlling interest 553 544 Total shareholders' equity 5,287 5,436





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $10,331 $10,996

SOURCE Highway Holdings Limited