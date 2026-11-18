- Revenue increases 107% YoY in 2Q fiscal 2027 to $2.44 million
- Gross profit rises 201% to $907,000 YoY in 2Q fiscal 2027
- Following quarter-end, the Company closed a $7.0 million strategic investment and announced a planned spin-off and $2.0 million aggregate cash dividend for eligible existing shareholders
HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: HIHO, the "Company" or "Highway Holdings") today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 and the six months ended September 30, 2026. Compared to the year-ago period, second quarter fiscal 2027 revenue more than doubled, gross profit tripled, and the Company returned to operating profitability as its core manufacturing business recovered.
Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 increased 107% to $2.44 million compared to $1.18 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Gross profit increased 201% to $907,000 from $301,000, with gross margin expanding approximately 1,170 basis points to 37.2% from 25.5%. Net gain for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 was $10,000, and compared with net loss of $373,000, or net loss of $0.08 per basic share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.
Roland Kohl, chairman, former chief executive officer of Highway Holdings and the executive expected to continue overseeing its legacy manufacturing business pending the planned spin-off, noted, "Our second quarter results show that the recovery in our manufacturing business is gaining traction. Revenue more than doubled, gross profit tripled and we returned to operating profitability after a difficult period for our long-standing OEM business. We are seeing customer activity recover while new business helps replace volume lost during the downturn."
"We have been actively working to diversify the business through selective opportunities in Germany and China. We believe these efforts can expand our addressable markets and support better utilization of our manufacturing capabilities. The planned spin-off will give our legacy business a dedicated platform to pursue those priorities, subject to completion of the transaction."
Subsequent to quarter end, on November 4, 2026, Highway Holdings closed a $7.0 million strategic investment by David Lazar, who became Chief Executive Officer following the closing. As previously announced, the transaction contemplates a spin-off of the Company's legacy manufacturing business to eligible existing shareholders and a $2.0 million aggregate cash dividend to eligible shareholders. The Company expects to complete the spin-off within 365 days of closing, subject to applicable approvals and other conditions. The transaction closed after September 30, 2026, and its proceeds are not included in the quarter-end balance sheet. In addition to receiving shares of a new company in the spin-off, shareholders shall retain their Highway Holdings shares following completion of the spin-off.
For the first six months of fiscal 2027, net sales rose 62.7% to $4.44 million from $2.73 million a year earlier. Gross profit increased 110.4% to $1.74 million from $828,000, and gross margin improved approximately 890 basis points to 39.3% from 30.4%. Operating income reached $113,000, a $793,000 improvement from the prior-year operating loss of $680,000. Net income attributable to Highway Holdings shareholders was $119,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $312,000, or $0.07 per basic share, in the year-earlier period.
Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter were $853,000, compared with $843,000 a year earlier, an increase of approximately 1.2%. Revenue growth substantially outpaced the increase in overhead, bringing SG&A down to approximately 35.0% of sales from 71.4% a year earlier.
Second quarter results included a $1,000 foreign exchange gain, compared with an $11,000 gain in the prior-year period. For the first six months of fiscal 2027, foreign exchange gains totaled $3,000, compared with $15,000 a year earlier.
Net interest income was $13,000 in the second quarter, compared with $54,000 in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting lower returns on cash deposits as interest rates declined. The Company also recorded income tax expense of $41,000 in the second quarter, following a review of the tax position of a German subsidiary.
At September 30, 2026, the Company had $3.02 million of cash and cash equivalents, approximately $0.65 per second-quarter weighted-average diluted share, and $3.74 million of working capital. Its current ratio was approximately 2.2:1, with total assets of $10.33 million and total shareholders' equity, including non-controlling interests, of $5.29 million. These amounts reflect the September 30 balance sheet and exclude the subsequently completed November 4 strategic investment.
About Highway Holdings Limited
Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are located in Germany, Yangon, Myanmar, and Shenzhen, China. For more information visit website www.highwayholdings.com.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the planned spin-off, economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors discussed in the company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company's annual reports on Form 20-F.
(Financial Tables Follow)
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HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net sales
$2,439
$1,180
$4,438
$2,727
Cost of sales
1,532
879
2,696
1,899
Gross profit
907
301
1,742
828
Selling, general and administrative expenses
853
843
1,629
1,508
Operating income/(loss)
54
(542)
113
(680)
Non-operating items
Exchange gain, net
1
11
3
15
Interest income, net
13
54
34
97
Gain on disposal of assets
-
-
-
82
Other income
3
5
6
10
Total non-operating income
17
70
43
204
Net income before income tax and non-controlling
71
(472)
156
(476)
Income taxes
(41)
100
(28)
161
Net income before non-controlling interests
30
(372)
128
(315)
Net (profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling
(20)
(1)
(9)
3
Net income/(loss) attributable to Highway
Holdings Limited's shareholders
10
(373)
119
(312)
Net Gain/ (loss) per share - Basic
$0.00
($0.08)
$0.03
($0.07)
Net Gain/ (loss) per share - Diluted
$0.00
($0.08)
$0.03
($0.07)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
4,620
4,602
4,598
4,602
Diluted
4,620
4,602
4,598
4,602
HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares and per share data)
Sep 30
Mar 31
(unaudited)
(Audited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$3,023
$4,409
Accounts receivable, net of doubtful accounts
1,973
1,023
Inventories
1,559
1,452
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
316
253
Total current assets
6,871
7,137
Property, plant and equipment, net
367
389
Intangible assets, net
506
532
Goodwill
260
260
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,069
2,424
Long-term deposits
183
179
Long-term loan receivable
75
75
Total assets
10,331
10,996
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$418
$437
Operating lease liabilities, current
887
844
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,575
1,509
Current portion of long-term loan payable
145
162
Income tax payable
23
162
Dividend payable
81
81
Total current liabilities
3,129
3,195
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,392
1,742
Deferred tax liabilities
180
190
Long term accrued expenses
26
26
Non-current portion of long-term loan payable
317
407
Total liabilities
5,044
5,560
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value
-
-
Common shares, $0.01 par value
46
46
Additional paid-in capital
12,443
12,417
Accumulated deficit
(7,076)
(6,961)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) / income
(679)
(610)
Non-controlling interest
553
544
Total shareholders' equity
5,287
5,436
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$10,331
$10,996
SOURCE Highway Holdings Limited