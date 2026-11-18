HONG KONG, Nov 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In June this year, China Risun Group Limited (1907.HK) completed the registration of the transfer of the controlling stake in Binhai Energy (000695.SZ). Following the acquisition, Risun's dual-listed platform strategy of 'the Hong Kong-listed platform driving overall development and the A-share platform focusing on new energy' was formally implemented. This marks a key milestone in the Group's industrial layout built around three growth engines: coke, chemicals, and new energy, further strengthening its resilience against industry cycles.



As the core platform underpinning Risun's new energy strategy, Binhai Energy's recently released third-quarter results provide strong earnings validation for this strategic initiative. Financial data show that Binhai Energy generated revenue of RMB 819 million in the first three quarters, representing a year-on-year increase of 119.20%, while third-quarter revenue rose 91.33% quarter-on-quarter. More importantly, as production capacity from its 200,000 tpa integrated anode material project continued to ramp up, both operating profit and net profit turned positive in the third quarter. These results demonstrate that Risun's new energy segment has begun to achieve self-sustaining growth.



Even more notably, capacity utilization remains in the early stages, leaving substantial room for future growth. According to the interim report, Binhai Energy is expected to complete construction of 300,000 tpa integrated anode material capacity by year-end, supported by a 580 MW integrated renewable energy project combining generation, grid, load and energy storage. Construction is also progressing rapidly on projects for 2,000 tpa silicon-carbon anode materials and 1,000 tpa porous carbon new materials. In addition, Binhai Energy and China Risun Group have jointly invested RMB 1 billion to establish Shangdu Risun New Energy, further expanding their integrated anode material and green power footprint and creating an additional platform for capacity growth. As production continues to ramp up and new material projects come on stream, the new energy segment is expected to deliver sustained earnings growth.



The efficient translation of capacity expansion into financial performance is attributable to Risun's deep industrial empowerment of its new energy operations. As a leading independent producer and supplier of coke globally, Risun has leveraged more than three decades of expertise in coal chemical operations and fully integrated its mature management system covering sales, logistics, production, procurement and R&D into its new energy business. Supported by the Group's in-house production capabilities for key raw materials such as needle coke and coal tar pitch, the competitiveness of its new energy assets has been significantly enhanced, providing a solid foundation for future growth.



To build sustainable competitive advantages, Risun has strategically allocated scarce integrated generation-grid-load-storage renewable energy resources to its new energy business. Leveraging its 580 MW integrated generation-grid-load-storage project in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, the Group's 200,000 tpa integrated anode material project is expected to achieve a renewable electricity utilization ratio of more than 50%. According to industry experts, this closed-loop direct power supply model, characterized by self-generation and on-site consumption, is expected to significantly reduce the overall production cost of anode materials, creating a strong cost advantage. At the same time, the model aligns naturally with the stringent low-carbon supply chain requirements under the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), helping offset industry energy-consumption pressures while facilitating overseas market expansion. This reflects the Group's long-term commitment to advancing global decarbonization objectives.



For China Risun Group, the formal consolidation of its new energy business into the Group's financial statements carries profound strategic significance. From a growth perspective, the new energy segment serves as a powerful new engine, driving strong expansion of the Group's core businesses. From a risk management perspective, the business cycles of lithium-ion battery materials differ significantly from those of the coke and chemicals sectors. This diversified industrial portfolio can effectively mitigate earnings volatility arising from fluctuations in any single industry, enhancing the Group's ability to navigate market cycles and supporting long-term sustainable development.



From a capital markets perspective, the Risun ecosystem has established a distinctive A+H dual-platform structure. The Hong Kong-listed China Risun Group can communicate the long-term growth story of its new energy business to global investors, while A-share-listed Binhai Energy can efficiently execute capacity expansion plans within China's domestic capital markets. As anode material shipments continue to increase and the Group's proprietary next-generation silicon-carbon materials enter commercial production, the synergy between the red-chip platform and the A-share platform is expected to unlock the intrinsic value of its new energy assets. This will help China Risun Group realize its vision of becoming a world-leading energy and chemical enterprise while creating new avenues for long-term growth.







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