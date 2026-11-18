ACL Digital Launches SHIFTAIon, an AI-Led Migration Factory for Enterprises

SHIFTAIon turns application modernization into a governed, repeatable factory, with AI-led execution and verifiable engineering outcomes at every stage.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, today announced the launch of SHIFTAIon, a deployable, AI-led migration factory that helps enterprises migrate, modernize, and transform complex application estates. For qualified, repeatable workloads, SHIFTAIon is designed to reduce engineering effort by up to 55%, accelerate migration timelines by up to 50%, and lower modernization delivery costs by up to 30% compared with conventional, human-led delivery. The platform integrates estate discovery, architecture-led decisions, specialist AI agents, independent engineering checks, and evidence-based acceptance in one governed lifecycle, running inside the customer's approved ecosystem.

"AI is giving enterprises a real opportunity to modernize faster than ever, but acceleration without accountability only moves risk faster," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital. "SHIFTAIon industrializes AI-led modernization, giving our clients a faster, more predictable path to their target state while they stay in control of quality, security, and business continuity."

SHIFTAIon organizes legacy systems into components aligned with business functions, then turns approved modernization decisions into controlled delivery waves. Specialist AI agents perform the transformation, and every change passes security scans, deterministic tests, behavioral comparison, and human review.

Turning Migration Intent into Verified Delivery

The platform is structured around six connected stages-Discover, Decide, Plan, Run, Prove, and Report-so decisions, context, and evidence move with the work from the first estate discovery through to accepted outcomes. Its core capabilities are:

Component-Level Estate Intelligence : Builds a single, evidence-based baseline of applications, APIs, operational jobs, and their dependencies.

: Builds a single, evidence-based baseline of applications, APIs, operational jobs, and their dependencies. Architecture-Led Decision Intelligence : Assesses each modernization path against business priorities, the target architecture, and known constraints, backed by traceable rationale.

: Assesses each modernization path against business priorities, the target architecture, and known constraints, backed by traceable rationale. Governed Agentic Orchestration : Directs specialist AI agents along dependency-aware paths, using only approved tools and scoped permissions, with defined checkpoints along the way.

: Directs specialist AI agents along dependency-aware paths, using only approved tools and scoped permissions, with defined checkpoints along the way. Behavior-First Engineering Assurance : Confirms that changed services conform to reference contracts, existing tests, and approved baselines.

: Confirms that changed services conform to reference contracts, existing tests, and approved baselines. Evidence-Backed Acceptance and Reporting: Ties each change, reviewer decision, and test result back to the run that produced it, and tracks accepted outputs for every wave.

With SHIFTAIon, leaders can make defensible investment decisions and manage transformation risk with confidence, while gaining:

Released Engineering Capacity - Engineers and architects shift from routine changes to exceptions, release risk, and roadmap work.

- Engineers and architects shift from routine changes to exceptions, release risk, and roadmap work. Faster Time to Value - Dependency-aware waves and parallel execution help retire legacy platforms sooner.

- Dependency-aware waves and parallel execution help retire legacy platforms sooner. Lower, More Predictable Cost - Labor savings outweigh added AI costs, and each completed wave sharpens estimates for the next.

"AI has moved the bottleneck from writing code to validating it, and that is exactly where SHIFTAIon is built to work," said Suresh Venkateswaran, Head - Digital Product Engineering Services at ACL Digital. "SHIFTAIon lets reusable migration patterns scale across the estate, while engineers focus their judgment on exceptions, quality, and acceptance. That is what turns AI from a coding assistant into a modernization factory."

SHIFTAIon packages ACL Digital's cloud, product, and application engineering expertise into one self-hosted platform of specialist agents, technology adapters, reusable migration recipes, governance controls, and test assets. Customers retain control of source access, identity, AI models, production approvals, and CI/CD pipelines, with ACL Digital support available when needed.

To see SHIFTAIon in action or to request a demo, Click Here.

Disclaimer: Performance Figures are modeled estimates, and results will vary. The numbers are only scenario estimates, not measured customer outcomes.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes. Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization.

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