Agreement with the University of Manitoba and Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd. provides an option for a license that could expand Telo Genomics' liquid-biopsy platform for cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment selection and disease monitoring.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests based on three-dimensional analysis of telomeres (which are the ends of chromosomes), today announced that it has signed a term sheet dated as of August 20, 2026, providing an option to obtain an exclusive worldwide commercial license with the University of Manitoba and Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd., covering an artificial-intelligence method and system for the automated detection of low-concentration malignant cells in a biological sample, subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive license agreement. No license rights have been granted at this stage.

Under the contemplated definitive license agreement, Telo Genomics would receive exclusive rights to make, use, sell and import licensed products and processes in the field of identifying, quantifying and analyzing cancer cells from human biological samples for cancer screening, clinical diagnosis, treatment selection and disease monitoring, including products that obtain FDA, EMA, Health Canada or equivalent regulatory approval.

The AI method is designed to automatically identify rare malignant cells in a sample, a capability that is central to liquid-biopsy minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, where residual cancer cells may be present at extremely low frequency. The contemplated collaboration would, if a definitive license agreement is executed, grant Telo Genomics exclusive rights to the jointly developed AI and is intended to support a more reproducible, scalable workflow for detecting circulating tumor cells before those cells are profiled on TeloView.

"This term sheet is a natural extension of the scientific collaboration that built Telo Genomics," said John Farlinger, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Telo Genomics. "Our platform already combines highly sensitive detection of circulating tumor cells with single-cell 3D telomere analysis. Exercising the option and entering into a definitive license agreement for this AI detection method, developed by the University of Manitoba and Technion, could help make that workflow faster, more reproducible and commercially scalable as we advance our multiple myeloma program and evaluate additional oncology applications.

"Detecting the right cell is the first step in any liquid-biopsy assay," said John Farlinger. "Automating that step with AI reduces operator variability and supports the sensitivity required for MRD. Pairing automated cell identification with 3D telomere profiling is consistent with our goal of giving clinicians both a count of residual disease and a readout of its biological aggressiveness."

The territory contemplated under the term sheet is worldwide. The field of use covers identification, quantification and analysis of cancer cells from human biological samples, including products that obtain regulatory approval. The term sheet provides an option for a contemplated exclusive worldwide license within the specified field of use. No license has been granted. Any grant of license rights remains subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive license agreement. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be completed on the terms described or at all.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 190+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM, is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

About The University of Manitoba

The University of Manitoba, founded in 1877, is Western Canada's first university and the largest research university in Manitoba. Based in Winnipeg, it is home to the Max Rady College of Medicine - established in 1883 as the Manitoba Medical College and the first medical school in the Prairie provinces - and to a broad research enterprise spanning health sciences, life sciences, and technology translation. The University commercializes research through its Partnerships and Knowledge Mobilization office.

About Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd.

Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, connecting its scientific and technological expertise with industry in Israel and worldwide. Its technology transfer office, T3, supports the commercialization of Technion inventions through intellectual property licensing, startup formation and industry partnerships. T3 also facilitates sponsored research and manages the Technion's patent portfolio.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "may," "could," "objective," "estimate," or statements that certain events "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the negotiation and execution of a definitive license agreement; the exercise of the option; the terms of any license; the anticipated benefits of the AI method, including a faster, more reproducible and commercially scalable workflow; and the potential expansion of the Company's liquid-biopsy platform, including to additional oncology applications. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company considers reasonable as of the date of this release, including that the parties will negotiate and execute a definitive license agreement on acceptable terms, that the AI method will perform as intended when integrated with the Company's platform, and that funding and collaboration partners will remain available. Those assumptions may prove incorrect. Actual results may differ materially because of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that a definitive license agreement will not be executed on the terms described or at all, that the AI method will not perform as intended, that commercialization may be delayed or may not occur, and other risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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