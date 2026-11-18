Commodity TV talks with resource investor Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media about why mining stocks are lagging their underlying commodities - and how he invests through the downturn. Topics: Mining equities: a split market, and why the 2026 decline is normal in a bull market Lessons from the 1970s: gold fell by half in 1975 - and the bull market continued Investment criteria: net present value, development pipeline and market cap Gold: the long-term thesis of a weaker US dollar Silver: solar thrifting, medical uses and why investment demand drives volatility Copper: why supply cannot keep up over the next five years Uranium: rising prices, struggling equities and above-ground inventories US policy: AI data centers, subsidies and permitting Patience: why time and compounding are an investor's greatest weapon More information on the markets and mining companies for free at: rohstoff-reports.com RickRule Gold Silver Copper Uranium MiningStocks CommodityTV Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver U.S. Dollar Uran Uranium Copper Kupfer Interview General Knowledge and Market Information Market Analysis & Research Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV RickRule Gold Silver Copper Uranium MiningStocks CommodityTV