Boost product enables dealers and dealer groups to manage ChatGPT advertising alongside existing paid media channels, including Meta, Google, TikTok and Snapchat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinewood.AI, the leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs, has expanded its Boost performance marketing tool with the addition of ChatGPT as a new advertising channel, giving dealers and dealer groups another way to reach potential car buyers.





Developed by Seez, the automotive AI company acquired by Pinewood.AI in 2025, Boost enables automotive retailers to manage paid media campaigns across multiple channels through a single solution. Boost uses AI to allocate dealers' marketing budgets across and within the channels, continuously shifting spend between platforms, campaigns and audiences towards the activity that delivers qualified leads, test drives and sales. With ChatGPT now added alongside Meta, Google, TikTok and Snapchat, the optimization now extends to a channel where car buyers are increasingly starting their research.

ChatGPT Ads introduces a new opportunity for automotive retailers to engage buyers while they are actively researching their next vehicle. Unlike traditional advertising approaches that rely primarily on behavioral signals, ChatGPT Ads are contextual, with sponsored content appearing in relevant conversations when users are exploring options, comparing models or asking for recommendations.

The launch follows the explosive growth in customers using AI assistants to research their next vehicle. Research from Invoca found that 60% of UK car buyers used generative AI tools such as ChatGPT to research their purchase in 2026, up from 47% the previous year, while ChatGPT now has more than one billion weekly users.

Through Boost, dealers can run ChatGPT's Sponsored Card format, where an advertisement is presented alongside a ChatGPT response. Boost currently manages this format for dealers and dealer groups, with plans to introduce additional advertising formats as and when OpenAI makes them available.

Jad Naamani, Director of Marketing at Seez, said: "The addition of ChatGPT as an advertising channel is an important development for Boost and the dealers we work with. Car buyers are increasingly using AI-powered conversations to research vehicles, compare models, and understand their options. We want to help dealers reach those buyers at the point their purchase decisions are taking shape.

"By bringing ChatGPT into Boost alongside Meta, Google, TikTok and Snapchat, we can give dealers one strategy and one view of reporting across their paid media activity. It also creates an opportunity to reach in-market buyers who may be new to a particular brand. Early indicators are encouraging and we are already helping dealers understand where this new channel can deliver the greatest value, and where investment may be better allocated elsewhere."

Rather than judging channels on clicks or impressions, Boost from Pinewood.AI connects advertising spend to dealership outcomes using the retailer's own data. Where a channel, campaign or audience is not converting into leads and sales, budget is moved to where it is, and ChatGPT will be held to the same standard.

Naamani added: "AI is fast becoming the first-place car buyers go to research - it's growing faster than any survey can keep up with - so if a dealer isn't present when a buyer asks an AI assistant, or an AI agent acting on their behalf, they simply won't make the shortlist."

As the ChatGPT advertising ecosystem develops at pace, Pinewood.AI and Seez will continue to evolve Boost's capabilities in line with new formats and opportunities made available by OpenAI, ensuring automotive retailers adapt their marketing strategies as consumer research and buying behaviours change.

For more information about the Boost automotive marketing solution visit Pinewood.AI.

About Pinewood Technologies Group Ltd

Established in 1981, Pinewood Technologies Group Ltd (Pinewood.AI, formerly Pinewood Technologies Group PLC) is a leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI's system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide secure software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. With headquarters located in the UK and North America, Pinewood.AI serves a global user base spanning over 36 countries and has long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands.

In February 2025, Pinewood.AI acquired Seez, an automotive AI and machine learning company.

In October 2026, Ridgeview Partners completed its acquisition of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, taking Pinewood.AI private.



About Seez

Seez is a leading automotive technology company redefining the modern dealership through AI, data and transformative digital tools since 2016. The company was acquired by Pinewood.AI in early 2025. Headquartered in Dubai, with an office in Copenhagen, Seez delivers a suite of SaaS products designed to enhance efficiency, automation and customer engagement. Its offerings include AI-powered chat solutions, AI-driven performance marketing, omnichannel retail platforms and predictive pricing models. Operating in 25 countries, Seez empowers automotive businesses with actionable data and smarter digital experiences.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbb4b98f-2ccf-4235-9a01-2c4a8a072a5f

Media contact: Aimée Soudry at The Maverick Group aimee.soudry@maverick-group.com, 07442822621