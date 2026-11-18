Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") announced that further to its news release dated November 5, 2026, CopperCorp will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) new-post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares effective as of November 20, 2026 (the "Consolidation"). There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Effective at the opening of market on November 20, 2026, the common shares of CopperCorp will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "CPER" and new CUSIP: 217637206; ISIN: CA2176372068. There were 118,957,146 common shares of CopperCorp outstanding prior to the Consolidation and following the Consolidation CopperCorp will have approximately 23,791,429 common shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of the fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of CopperCorp will receive a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates or DRS' for new post-Consolidation share certificates or DRS'. Non-registered shareholders who hold their common shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered directly in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation.

The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of CopperCorp's outstanding stock options and warrants have been proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the terms of such securities.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in western Tasmania, Australia (Figure 1). The Company holds 100% interest in the AMC Project (556 km²) and the Jasper Hills Project (70 km²), situated in a historic mining district with established infrastructure including road, rail, power, and commercial port facilities. CopperCorp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a regional field office and core logging facility in Zeehan, Tasmania.

Figure 1. Jasper Hills project location and license area in western Tasmania, with Old Jasper prospect. AMC Project area with Whaler and Alpine Stellar prospects also shown. Also shown is the CPER Core Shed/Office in Zeehan and location of operating and historical mines (with commodities) and mining leases. Infrastructure shown includes deep water port in Burnie and Savage River Mine Fe-slurry pipeline

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Qualified Person & Technical Governance

Tim Callaghan, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements relating to the completion and timing of the Share Consolidation and the number of common shares outstanding following the Share Consolidation and the receipt of TSXV and other approvals. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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