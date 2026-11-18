Marketing leader brings experience from KPMG, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Colgate-Palmolive and McKinsey & Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge (NYSE: BR) today announced that Lauren Boyman will join the company as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective November 23. She will lead Broadridge's global marketing and communications organization, including brand and digital strategy, product positioning, lead generation, corporate communications, and thought leadership.

"Lauren combines marketing leadership, storytelling, analytics and digital expertise with a strong record of partnering across businesses to drive commercial outcomes," said Chris Perry, President of Broadridge. "Her experience will be valuable as we strengthen our brand, support growth and help clients navigate the transformation of financial markets."

"Broadridge has an important role in the future of financial markets, and I'm excited to join the team," said Boyman. "I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation, deepening engagement with clients and stakeholders, and bringing its capabilities and perspectives to the forefront as markets evolve."

Boyman joins Broadridge from KPMG, where she served as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer of KPMG Americas. She led the transformation of the firm's brand and demand-generation programs, advanced its marketing technology and analytics capabilities, strengthened collaboration between sales and marketing, and supported growth through data-driven marketing strategies and AI-enabled innovation. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Colgate-Palmolive and McKinsey & Company.

At Broadridge, Boyman will build on the company's "Trusted and Transformative" brand platform and lead marketing programs aimed at supporting growth. Her priorities will include go-to-market and account-based marketing, thought leadership and digital engagement, segmentation and campaign measurement, and global brand development. She will also oversee communications.

Boyman will help position Broadridge as a partner for the next generation of financial markets infrastructure, across traditional finance and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, digital assets, tokenization and broader market digitization. She will be based in New York and join Broadridge's Executive Leadership Team.

Eileen Lynch, who served as interim chief marketing officer during the company's search, will work with Boyman through December to support the transition.

About Broadridge

Broadridge (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. Broadridge powers investing, governance, and communications for clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Broadridge's technology and operations platforms process and generate over 8 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $18 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing approximately 16,000 associates in 28 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com .

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.