CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSX: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions considered at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 17, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved by the Company's shareholders.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved resolutions:

fixing the number of directors comprising the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") for the ensuing year at seven (7);

") for the ensuing year at seven (7); electing Brian Paes-Braga, Brian T. O'Neill, Don Sewell, Jorge Fonseca Chaumer, Keith Hill, Patricia Herrera Paba and Paul Saad as directors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed;

re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and

re-approving the Company's incentive stock option plan (the " Stock Option Plan "), including certain amendments to conform the Stock Option Plan to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ");

"), including certain amendments to conform the Stock Option Plan to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " "); approving certain amendments to the Company's restricted share unit and deferred share unit compensation plan (the " RSU/DSU Plan ") to conform the RSU/DSU Plan to the requirements of the TSX; and

") to conform the RSU/DSU Plan to the requirements of the TSX; and approving an amendment to the Company's articles to implement advance notice provisions for the nomination of directors.

A total of 186,866,204 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Brian Paes-Braga 168,736,844 97.624 % 4,106,653 2.376 % Brian T. O'Neill 159,821,577 92.466 % 13,021,920 7.534 % Don Sewell 157,435,210 91.085 % 15,408,287 8.915 % Jorge Fonseca Chaumer 168,736,853 97.624 % 4,106,644 2.376 % Keith Hill 172,813,342 99.983 % 30,155 0.017 % Patricia Herrera Paba 172,813,305 99.983 % 30,192 0.017 % Paul Saad 172,810,443 99.981 % 33,054 0.019 %

The resolutions voted on at the Meeting are described in more detail in the Company's management information circular, dated October 6, 2026, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a growth-orientated natural gas exploration and production company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the discovery, delineation and development of large-scale oil and gas fields in the Americas, supporting energy transition and economic growth. NGE's team has extensive technical and capital markets expertise with a proven track record of building companies and creating significant value in North and South America. In Colombia, the Company, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Operadora NGE, which operates in Colombia through its registered branch, is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base and an industry- leading growth trajectory, delivering natural gas into the premium-priced Colombian marketplace with a goal of being a material supplier of clean natural gas to Colombia and a broader vision of becoming a global energy platform business and providing prosperity for all stakeholders. Over the past 3 years, the Company has successfully raised and deployed over US$200 million in debt and equity, monetized 40% of one of its assets for US$150 million in cash and has partnered in the construction and commissioning of 3 gathering, processing and treatment facilities and associated pipelines with significant capital contributions from insiders who currently own approximately 33% of the Company. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2026, which are available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry, such as exploration, production and general operational risks, the volatility of pricing for oil and natural gas, the inability to market natural gas production and changes in natural gas sale prices, changing investor sentiment about the oil and natural gas industry, any delays in production, marketing and transportation of natural gas, drilling costs and availability of equipment, regulatory approval risks and environmental, health and safety risks. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Abbreviations

The abbreviations set forth below have the following meanings:

Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas

MMcf/d million cubic feet per day

Psi Pounds per square inch



Information Regarding the Company's Working Interest Disclosure

The Company's contractual interest in the exploration and production contracts for both the Sinú-9 Block and the Maria Conchita Block is held through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Operadora NG Energy International, S.A., which operates in Colombia through its registered branch. As a result of the foregoing, throughout this news release, references to "the Company" are understood to refer to NG Energy International Corp. and its direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries as a whole. Through its registered Colombian branch, Operadora NGE holds the Company's contractual participation in the Sinú-9 Block exploration and production contract as a member of the Sinú-9 Consortium, and holds and operates the Maria Conchita Block exploration and production contract. Therefore, NG Energy International Corp. is neither a contracting party nor the holder of the exploration and production contracts with the ANH.

In both this news release and the Company's previous news releases, the term "working interest" ultimately refers to the rights and obligations agreed to eventually materialize a contractual interest in an exploration and production contract before the ANH, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions. These conditions involve the assumption of financial risks and are generally linked to exploration pursuant to joint operating agreements. Once such conditions are fulfilled, the acquisition of a registered contractual interest, as a party of record, in the exploration and production contract may be formalized through a request for approval of an assignment before the ANH.

The assignment and allocation of "working interests" does not affect or undermine, in any way, the rights and obligations of the registered parties under the relevant exploration and production contracts. The registered parties, such as Operadora NGE, remain wholly and totally liable before the ANH, the Colombian authorities and third parties in connection with any and all obligations, risks and liabilities arising from the execution, performance or termination of the exploration and production contracts. Conversely, the rights and obligations that comprise "working interests" are enforceable only among the parties to the relevant private agreements, and have no legal effect before the ANH, the Colombian authorities or third parties. Accordingly, references to "working interests" in this news release do not constitute official information on the ownership of the exploration and production contracts, which corresponds solely to the contractual interests registered with the ANH, as set out below.

With regard to the Sinú-9 Block, the Sinú-9 Consortium, consisting of Maurel & Prom Colombia Sociedad Limitada (Operator - 61%) and Operadora NGE (39%), is party to the Sinú-9 Block exploration and production contract awarded by the ANH. With respect to the Maria Conchita Block, Operadora NGE is the sole registered contracting party and holds a 100% contractual interest and the status of operator under the Maria Conchita Block exploration and production contract awarded by the ANH. By communication dated July 30, 2026, the ANH approved the partial assignment of 18.55% of the interests, rights and obligations under the Maria Conchita exploration and production contract to Olympo Colombia S.A.S., which is in the process of being formalized through Amendment No. 15. Upon execution of such amendment, the contractor will be the Maria Conchita Consortium, consisting of Operadora NGE (Operator - 81.45%), and Olympo Colombia S.A.S. (18.55%). The Company holds an 80% private economic interest in the Maria Conchita Block. Net production volumes for Maria Conchita included in this news release are calculated based on this economic interest derived from private agreements, and not on the contractual interest registered with the ANH. The 1.45% difference relative to the 81.45% contractual interest corresponds to a third party's economic interest held under a private agreement. Contractual ownership before the ANH corresponds exclusively to the registered contractor and, once the assignment is formalized, to the members of the Maria Conchita Consortium.

SOURCE NG Energy International Corp.