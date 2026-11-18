Three-time public company CEO brings more than 30 years in energy and oilfield services,

with a proven record of operational rigor and disciplined capital allocation

Executive Chairman Richard Hubbell to retire at year-end;

Patrick Gunning appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES), a leading diversified oilfield services company, today announced the appointment of Rob Saltiel as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors effective November 20, 2026. Mr. Saltiel will succeed Ben M. Palmer, whose planned retirement was announced in June 2026, after 30 years with RPC.

Mr. Saltiel brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the energy and oilfield services sectors, including serving as CEO of multiple publicly traded companies. Most recently, Mr. Saltiel served as President and CEO of MRC Global from 2021 through its merger with DNOW in 2025. Under Mr. Saltiel's leadership at MRC, the company significantly improved its margin profile while diversifying its business toward less cyclical and higher-growth end markets. Prior to his time at MRC, Rob served as President and CEO of Key Energy Services and Atwood Oceanics, and held senior leadership roles at Transocean, among other organizations. Mr. Saltiel holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Princeton University and earned his MBA from Northwestern University.

In addition, the Company has announced that Executive Chairman Richard A. Hubbell intends to retire at year-end 2026, after four decades with RPC, beginning in 1987 as President and later as CEO from 2003 until 2022. Patrick Gunning, a seasoned audit and finance leader who joined RPC's Board in 2021 and currently serves as its Lead Independent Director, will succeed him as Non-Executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2027.

"The RPC Board set out to identify a leader with a proven operating record in oilfield services, an ability to create value through market cycles, and a developed vision on the industry's direction. Rob is an ideal fit for each of those criteria, having spent his career leading with an operator's mentality, improving margins and returns, and investing for growth," said Mr. Gunning. "With thanks to what Ben and the team have built, RPC has the portfolio and financial flexibility to pursue meaningful growth as the market improves, and we believe Rob is the right leader to guide the company forward."

Mr. Saltiel commented, "I am honored and thrilled to accept the role as RPC's next CEO. RPC is an outstanding company with nearly 3,000 talented team members, leading-edge completions technologies, a strong culture of customer service, and a solid balance sheet. I look forward to leveraging the strong foundation established under Rick and Ben's leadership, and helping RPC grow for the benefit of our shareholders, customers, and team members."

Mr. Gunning added, "Rick and Ben have been integral as builders and stewards of RPC, helping the business maintain discipline through every kind of market, preserving strategic and financial flexibility, and mentoring many along the way. The entire Board and management team are deeply grateful to them both for their leadership, contributions, and the example they have set for everyone at RPC."

Mr. Hubbell concluded, "Leading RPC has been the work of my career, and I am proud of what our people have built together. With Rob as CEO and Pat stepping into the Chairman role, RPC has the right leaders to serve its customers and shareholders for many years to come; I have every confidence in where the Company goes from here and look forward to watching its future success."

About RPC, Inc.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of America, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or performance and often can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "target," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding expectations regarding the Company's leadership transition; expectations regarding improved performance and future growth; and the Company's ability to serve stakeholders. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its leadership transition; changes in the price of oil and natural gas and the overall performance of the U.S. and global economies; levels of capital spending by our customers and the resulting demand for our services; the impact of tariffs and other trade actions, which may increase our cost of materials and affect our profitability; business interruptions due to adverse weather conditions or other natural or man-made disasters; changes in the competitive environment of our industry; political instability and geopolitical events in petroleum-producing regions of the world, including actions by the United States or other governments, such as the recent actions by the United States in Iran and Venezuela, and any related sanctions or disruptions of key transportation routes such as the Strait of Hormuz; actions of OPEC and other oil producing nations; our customers' drilling and production activities; the possibility that our ongoing integration of Pintail and/or its operating performance may not match our previous projections, including the possibility of continued pricing weakness, lower activity levels and cost pressure requiring further impairments with respect to Pintail; and our ability to identify, consummate and successfully integrate acquisitions and/or other strategic investments or transactions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations are described under "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Joshua Large

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

(404) 321-2152

[email protected]

Michael L. Schmit

Chief Financial Officer

(404) 321-2140

[email protected]

SOURCE RPC, Inc.