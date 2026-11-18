Company signs 2,000 metre drilling contract with Top Rank Drilling and may extend the program to Hopkins and Pinard, subject to permits

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) (the "Company" or "Powermax") announced today that helicopter-supported diamond drilling has commenced at its Melba North ("Melba") rare earth element (REE) property in northern Ontario. The Company has signed a contract with Top Rank Drilling of Winnipeg, Manitoba, for up to 2,000 metres of drilling. Top Rank Drilling has mobilized its team to the Property, and Heli-Fix Aviation, also based in Winnipeg, is providing helicopter support.

The property work, now underway is being conducted under existing exploration permit PR25-000130. The Company is using the drilling program to test targets developed from historical exploration completed in 1957 and 2010-2011, together with results from the very recent 2025 drill program completed by Argyle Resources Corp. ("Argyle").

Drilling Program

The initial drilling will be focused on Powermax's recently acquired Melba North Property (see Oct 15th News Release). The 2,000 metre diamond drilling contract provides the Company with capacity to continue evaluating priority targets as the program advances. Helicopter support will provide access to the planned drill locations.

While Melba drilling is underway, Powermax is planning to expand the campaign to its Hopkins and Pinard properties if the required permits are received in time to proceed during the current program. The timing and scope of any expansion will depend on permit approvals and operational conditions.

Historical Exploration Context

The Company has reviewed available exploration records from work completed in 1957 and 2010-2011, as well as the 2025 Argyle drilling, in selecting and refining current targets. Argyle's November 2025 assessment report documents seven heliportable BTW-size diamond drill holes totalling 1,983 metres on Clay-Howells claims, including claims listed in the Melba option schedule. The report describes syenitic and alkali-syenitic rocks, magnetite-bearing carbonatite and alteration associated with carbonatite emplacement.

Selected intervals reported from the 2025 drilling include:

CH-25-02: 3.05 metres grading 0.33% total rare earth element oxides (TREO) from 144.95 metres, within a broader 16.55 metre interval grading 0.16% TREO from 135.00 metres.

CH-25-04: 15.00 metres grading 0.28% TREO from 163.50 metres, including 7.65 metres grading 0.34% TREO.

CH-25-06: 24.50 metres grading 0.17% TREO from 12.00 metres, including 1.50 metres grading 0.40% TREO; and a separate 10.50 metre interval grading 0.23% TREO from 87.00 metres, including 3.70 metres grading 0.45% TREO.

The 2025 results are historical, have not been independently verified by Powermax and are included as exploration context. The Company has not verified the underlying assays, sample custody or drill data. Reported intervals are downhole lengths and true widths have not been established. The historical report places the known Clay-Howells Fe-REE deposit outside the claims drilled by Argyle; continuity between that deposit and Melba has not been established. TREO is reported as the sum of rare earth element oxides.

"We are excited to have the Melba North drill program underway with Top Rank Drilling and helicopter support from Heli-Fix Aviation," said Paul Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Powermax. "The program brings together several generations of exploration data, including Argyle's 2025 drilling, to guide our current work. We are also preparing to extend the campaign to our Hopkins and Pinard properties if the necessary permits are received while drilling continues at Melba."

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on rare earth element projects in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the drilling program, the planned metres of drilling, target selection, the possible expansion of drilling to the Hopkins and Pinard properties, permit timing and the expected use of helicopter support. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that required permits will be received, contractors and helicopter services will remain available, access and weather conditions will permit work to proceed, and the Company will have the resources to complete its plans. Actual results and timing may differ materially because of exploration, permitting, financing, access, weather, contractor and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324369