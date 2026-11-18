Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that on November 17, 2026, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation he beneficially owns) exercised 3,750,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Metalsource Mining Inc., at $0.30 per common share (Share) and 637,158 Warrants at $0.40 per Share for aggregate consideration of $1,379,863.20. The exercise of Warrants, combined with prior corporate issuances of Shares, resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.6% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to such exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 12,233,333 Shares and 6,116,666 Warrants representing approximately 15.5% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all such Warrants.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 16,620,491 Shares and 1,729,508 Warrants representing approximately 19.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The exercise of Warrants resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

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