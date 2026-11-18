Booking Holdings Unveils Booking Partner Division to Accelerate B2B Travel Innovation

New global organization will bring together established B2B technology, products and expertise to unlock new opportunities for partners in the age of AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced the launch of Booking Partner Division, a new global B2B organization designed to help partners grow their businesses through travel, create more value for their customers, and unlock new opportunities by harnessing Booking Holdings' global reach, leading technology, expertise and continuous innovation.

Building on the strengths of Booking.com Strategic Partnerships and Rocket Travel by Agoda, Booking Partner Division will work with a diverse range of businesses - from banks, financial institutions and airlines to online travel companies, travel technology platforms, affiliates, advertisers, publishers and other organizations. Its solutions will help partners promote, sell and distribute travel, build branded travel experiences, reward and engage their customers, and create new sources of growth.

Operational from January 2027, Booking Partner Division will combine proven global B2B product and technology capabilities with commercial expertise close to partners and their markets. A shared leadership structure and partner-focused operating model will create new opportunities to innovate faster, scale successful solutions and better serve diverse partner needs.

"Travel is an increasingly powerful way for businesses to deliver value to their customers and drive growth, and we see significant opportunity to help partners do more," said Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Booking Partner Division. "By bringing together the strengths we've built and developed within Booking Holdings, we can bring more of what we do best to partners and their customers today, while creating the focus and agility to innovate faster, harness emerging technologies like AI, and build the solutions they need to thrive."

Built For Partners - and What Comes Next.

Booking Partner Division will give partners easier access to Booking Holdings' extensive global travel supply, competitive rates, and leading technology, with flexible solutions tailored to their business model and customer needs. Its capabilities span White Label, API, Branded Solutions, and Chain B2B Rates Distribution solutions - from deeply integrated, customized travel platforms and high-performing APIs to branded customer experiences and global travel distribution.

Across these solutions, partners can tap into a broad range of travel choice across accommodations, flights, cars and activities, backed by a portfolio that includes more than 4.7 million properties, 33 million-plus accommodation listings, more than 500 airlines and more than 200 car rental providers. Dedicated partner expertise and local market knowledge complement that global reach, helping businesses find the right solutions for their needs and evolve them as they grow.

As AI transforms travel, Booking Partner Division will develop and deploy new capabilities to help partners create more personalized travel experiences. By connecting technology, engineering and travel expertise around partner needs, the division aims to bring successful innovations to more partners and markets faster, and invest in opportunities with the potential to scale globally.

The organization will bring together teams and leadership from Booking.com Strategic Partnerships and Rocket Travel by Agoda, operating across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Building on Strength, Creating More Opportunity

"Booking Holdings has spent years building leading travel technology, products and expertise. Booking Partner Division is about unlocking more of that potential," said Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings. "By connecting our strengths in new ways, we can accelerate innovation, open up new opportunities for growth and ultimately deliver more for partners, their customers and travelers."

As the organization comes together, partners can continue to rely on the established relationships and capabilities they know and value today, while looking ahead to more connected solutions and new opportunities for growth.

For more information, visit www.bookingpartnerdiv.com, and to explore partnership opportunities, reach out to the team via www.bookingpartnerdiv.com/connect-with-our-team.

About Booking Partner Division

Booking Partner Division is Booking Holdings' new global B2B organization, bringing together Agoda and Booking.com's strategic partnerships divisions. It will work with businesses around the world to help them promote, sell and distribute travel, engage and reward their customers and unlock new sources of growth. Booking Partner Division combines global travel supply, technology, products, and expertise across accommodations, flights, cars and activities through API, White Label, Branded Solutions and Chain B2B Rate Distribution solutions.

Source Booking Holdings

BKNG_Corporate

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