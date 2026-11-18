Bill introduced by Senators Sheehy and Klobuchar would replace a looming product ban with clear, enforceable federal standards permitting the continued sale of most current lawful hemp-derived products

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American:YCBD), a leading hemp and wellness company, today announced its support for the Hemp Guardrails Act, bipartisan legislation introduced on November 17 by Senators Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). The bill would establish a federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived products and avert the December 11, 2026 implementation of a redefinition that would effectively ban many lawful products nationwide.

"The Hemp Guardrails Act gets this right: it protects consumers without destroying an American industry," said Ronan Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of cbdMD. "Responsible operators have asked for real rules for years. This bill delivers them, with age-21 sales, child-resistant packaging, third-party testing, FDA manufacturing standards and clear labeling, while preserving the farms, manufacturers and retailers that support an estimated 350,000 American jobs."

Protecting consumers

The legislation would:

Restrict hemp-derived cannabinoid products to adults 21 and older

Require child-resistant packaging and QR codes linking to third-party certificates of analysis

Direct FDA to set manufacturing, testing, facility registration and recall standards

Prohibit hemp products from containing more than trace amounts of intoxicating cannabinoids other than delta-9 THC, and a few other compounds

Maintain the prohibition on synthetic cannabinoids that do not occur naturally in the hemp plant

Require hemp to be grown, processed and packaged in the United States

Protecting jobs and tax revenue

Without congressional action, the hemp redefinition taking effect December 11 would remove a broad range of lawful products from the market. Industry estimates put the jobs supported by the hemp sector at approximately 350,000, spanning American farmers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers. The industry also generates substantial tax revenue for states and local communities. The Hemp Guardrails Act would preserve that economic activity while giving regulators the tools to remove bad actors.

"A ban doesn't make anyone safer. It pushes consumers toward unregulated products and costs Americans their jobs," Kennedy added. "We urge Congress to include the Hemp Guardrails Act in the year-end funding package before December 11."

A diversified platform built for regulatory change

cbdMD's recent acquisition of the Twinlab, Metabolife and Reserveage brands has added an established portfolio of nutritional supplements that does not rely on hemp-derived cannabinoids. Unlike many hemp-focused peers that depend entirely on cannabinoid products, cbdMD now operates a diversified wellness platform that helps de-risk the business against federal and state regulatory change, whatever the outcome in Congress.

"We support smart regulation because it's right for consumers and for the industry. We've also built cbdMD to perform through regulatory change," said Kennedy. "Twinlab gives us scale and diversification across the broader supplement market, and if this legislation passes, it opens a clear federal pathway for hemp-derived dietary supplements that our combined portfolio is well positioned to serve."

cbdMD has long invested in product safety, including third-party testing of its products and published research on its ingredients. The company stands ready to work with lawmakers and FDA on implementation.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American:YCBD) is a wellness company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, whose portfolio spans the fundamentals to the frontier of wellness. The Company's brands include Twinlab, Reserveage, Metabolife, ResVitale, cbdMD, Paw CBD, Oasis and Bluebird Botanicals, offered through retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. Guided by the promise of More Life in Every Day, cbdMD is committed to quality, transparency and innovation. To learn more, visit www.cbdmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, estimates, forecasts, and projections regarding future performance and events that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Those statements include statements regarding expectations from the proposed bill, the probability of the passing of the bill or the passing of the bill in its current form, integration of the Twinlab assets, revenue growth, potential efficiencies resulting from the acquisition and new product offerings. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," and "seek," and similar expressions set forth herein. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, the successful passing of the bill in its current form and continued regulatory compliance, as well as those risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

IR@cbdmd.com

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE: cbdMD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cbdmd-applauds-introduction-of-the-bipartisan-hemp-guardrails-act-cal-1253291