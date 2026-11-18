Transaction marks a significant milestone for DSS's investment in Impact Biomedical and establishes Zoar Limited as an NYSE American-listed pharmaceutical company

Zoar Limited ordinary shares expected to begin trading under ticker symbol "ZOAR" on November 18, 2026

WEST HENRIETTA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / DSS, Inc. (NYSE American:DSS) ("DSS" or the "Company") today announced that Impact Biomedical Inc. ("Impact Biomedical"), in which DSS has held a majority ownership interest, has completed its previously announced business combination with Zoar Limited ("Zoar") and Zoar Labs Limited ("Zoar Labs").

The business combination was approved by Impact Biomedical stockholders at a special meeting on November 13, 2026. Following completion, Impact Biomedical became a wholly owned subsidiary of Zoar Limited and was renamed Zoar USA Inc. Each outstanding share of Impact Biomedical common stock was converted into the right to receive one ordinary share of Zoar Limited, pursuant to the transaction terms.

Zoar Limited ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "ZOAR" on November 18, 2026. The completion of the transaction provides a new publicly traded structure for the business and represents an important milestone in DSS's investment history with Impact Biomedical.

Jason Grady, Chief Executive Officer of DSS, commented:

"The successful completion of this transaction is a meaningful milestone for DSS and reflects our continued focus on advancing the potential of our portfolio investments. Through Impact Biomedical, DSS has supported the pursuit of opportunities intended to create long-term shareholder value. The combination with Zoar introduces an established international pharmaceutical operating business to the public markets and provides a new platform for future growth. We believe this development represents an important step in the evolution of our investment and reinforces our commitment to strategic transactions that can strengthen DSS's long-term position and create opportunities for our shareholders."

Zoar is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as contract development and manufacturing services. Zoar Labs reported approximately $651.7 million in revenue and $77.7 million in net income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, representing year-over-year increases of approximately 17.1% and 23.9%, respectively. These figures relate to Zoar Labs and do not represent DSS's consolidated financial results.

The transaction does not change DSS's NYSE American ticker symbol, "DSS." DSS will provide additional information concerning the transaction's impact on its investment holdings and financial reporting, as appropriate, through its SEC filings.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS, Inc. (NYSE American:DSS) is a diversified company with interests across multiple business sectors. For additional information, visit www.dssworld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements concerning the expected commencement of trading of Zoar Limited ordinary shares, Zoar's business prospects, the potential benefits of the business combination, and potential long-term benefits to DSS and its shareholders. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market and trading conditions, the ability of Zoar to maintain its listing and execute its business strategy, regulatory and operational risks, and uncertainties relating to DSS's investment and financial reporting. Additional risks are described in DSS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in filings relating to the business combination. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and DSS undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations

DSS, Inc. | ir@dssworld.com

www.dssworld.com

SOURCE: DSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/dss-announces-completion-of-impact-biomedical-business-combination-with-zoar-li-1253278