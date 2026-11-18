VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One") [TSXV:BONE], a company committed to advancing global decarbonization through the responsible development of its boron assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement (the "Agreement") with a multinational manufacturing company (the "Buyer") to collaborate on the development of a customized borate concentrate (the "Product") for potential use in the Buyer's manufacturing facilities.

Under the Agreement, the parties will work together to assess Product specifications, qualification requirements, and economic parameters associated with a borate concentrate tailored to the Buyer's operational requirements and manufacturing objectives. If Buyer approves the final product specifications and the delivered pricing, the Parties may negotiate a long-term supply contract.

"We are pleased to be entering cooperation with this multinational company to collaborate on a customized product for their consideration," said Tim Daniels, President of Boron One. "I see this as a vote of confidence, and an opportunity to demonstrate our ability to provide specialized boron products for specific industrial applications."

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is focused on advancing the decarbonization of the planet through the responsible utilization of its boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all. Boron is a critical industrial mineral used in a wide range of applications, including agriculture, energy storage, fiberglass, ceramics, detergents, and advanced materials.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

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Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture:BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin:EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTC PINK:ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Boron One Holdings Inc. Investors

Any binding arrangement remains subject to further negotiation and approval by both parties. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that any commercial supply relationship will result from the Agreement.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's discussions with the Buyer, the potential development and qualification of borate concentrate products, and the possibility of entering into a definitive supply agreement. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that the parties will successfully develop or qualify any product, enter into a definitive agreement, or establish a commercial supply relationship. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-announces-non-binding-heads-of-agreement-with-multinational-manufacturi-1253067