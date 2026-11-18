Fiscal Q1 2027 Call Highlights Commercial Reset and Path Toward 100,000 Tons of Annual V-BOR Production

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) ("5E" or the "Company") highlighted its first five weeks as an operating, revenue-generating producer of borates and industrial minerals during its fiscal first quarter 2027 conference call, following the October 1, 2026, asset acquisition of Searles Valley Minerals.

Key highlights included:

Searles Valley Acquisition Transforms 5E into an Operating Producer

On October 1, 2026, one day after quarter end, 5E closed its acquisition of the Searles Valley Minerals assets through a court-supervised sale process, acquiring them free and clear of the prior owner's legacy liabilities and specified historical claims. The platform includes:

Three processing sites and 54 megawatts of on-site cogeneration capacity

The Trona Railway short-line railroad and a water utility

Approximately 25,000 acres across three California counties

Mineral tenure across more than 9,000 acres at Searles Lake

An experienced workforce of approximately 250 employees

The operation produces V-BOR refined borates, sodium sulfate and salt, and includes boric acid production capacity that is currently idle. Together with its Fort Cady Project, 5E now holds two boron assets in Southern California, positioning the Company as a key domestic supply of boron, which the U.S. Department of the Interior added to its Critical Minerals List in November 2025.

Strong First Month of Operations

Produced 6,200 tons of V-BOR in October, adding to approximately 3,000 tons of inventory carried into the month

Sold approximately 2,500 tons of V-BOR, prioritizing domestic customers

Achieved a V-BOR netback of approximately $767 per ton

Established export logistics through the Port of Long Beach, opening container shipments into Asia

With logistics in place and product on hand, 5E expects V-BOR sales volumes to ramp through November and December.

Commercial Terms Reset

Legacy below-market sales contracts were rejected through the bankruptcy process, giving 5E a clean slate on commercial terms. The Company has transitioned customers onto new take-or-pay and fixed-price V-BOR offtake agreements. Many November V-BOR orders have been prepaid, reflecting customer demand for the Company's product.

Strong Demand for a Secure, Domestic Borates Supply

Management noted that customers value a U.S.-based and owned supplier in a concentrated global borates market.,5E's commercial team, led by a borates industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, engaged customers in Asia in the first week following the acquisition.

Power Savings Initiative

5E plans to reduce the Westend Plant's reliance on purchased power through greater use of its existing on-site cogeneration capacity. The initiative is expected to:

Require approximately $0.5 million of capital

Save approximately $38,000 per day on grid electricity purchases, or roughly $14 million gross on an annualized basis, which the Company expects will reduce operating expenditures by approximately $8 to $9 million

Have the required capacitor on order by January, with the objective of reducing grid reliance by next summer

The Company is also resetting its cost structure through organizational and procurement efficiencies and the elimination of duplicative corporate costs.

Path Toward 100,000 Short Tons of Annual V-BOR Production

Current V-BOR production is approximately 82,000 short tons on an annualized basis. 5E's objective is to recover production toward approximately 100,000 short tons annually through:

Restart of the SAC (soda ash consolidation) plant, a capital-light project targeted for January, designed to improve brine chemistry and V-BOR output

An engineering-led wellfield development program, including a drilling and workover focused on 205 wells targeting fresh tincal ore

Incremental by-product production, including sodium bicarbonate

Restart of idled boric acid production at the Company's Trona facility

To support higher operating rates, 5E completed its first planned five-day maintenance turnaround at the Westend Plant, restarting production on November 6, 2026.

Diversified Revenue Base and Growth Optionality

Approximately 28 trucks per day to key oil and gas customers in Bakersfield, California

Sodium sulfate export logistics established, with product now moving by rail on the Union Pacific line into Mexico

Two independent workstreams are underway to evaluate lithium and tungsten as potential by-products, with third parties performing initial testing and process recovery work

Longer-term potential identified in borates expansion and sulfate of potash

Fort Cady Ferroboron Program Advancing

Independent X-ray diffraction analysis confirmed the formation of iron boride in 5E's ferroboron samples. The Company has since initiated testing at 1,400 degrees Celsius and is planning an approximately 500-gram batch with a third-party metallurgical processing partner as next steps toward producing samples for prospective customers.

Integration and Workforce

5E grew from approximately 25 employees to approximately 250 on October 1. Management is on site twice weekly, holds weekly leadership meetings and will hold quarterly employee town halls. Culture and engagement have shown positive momentum; the Company plans to fill five to seven roles over the next four to six weeks, including utilities operators who will support the SAC plant restart.

Financing and Liquidity

5E ended the quarter with $15.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and received $7.0 million under its bridge facility at closing, with the remaining $3.0 million to be funded upon satisfaction of specified conditions. Customer prepayments on November orders are supporting working capital, and the Company is in the process of finalizing a working capital debt facility supported by its contracted offtake structure. 5E remains focused on solutions that optimize its cost of capital.

Outlook

"Our first five weeks have been about establishing a reliable operating platform and a foundation for increasing production, and we have made strong progress," said Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer of 5E. "We believe the combination of Searles Valley's operating platform today and Fort Cady's long-term resource opportunity positions 5E for its next phase of growth."

Management remains focused on:

Ramping V-BOR sales through November and December

Transitioning customers onto new take-or-pay and fixed-price offtake agreements

Restarting the SAC plant in January and restarting idled boric acid production at Trona

Placing the capacitor order by January and reducing reliance on the grid by next summer

Recovering V-BOR production toward approximately 100,000 short tons annually

These initiatives are intended to safely increase volumes, improve reliability and costs, and strengthen commercial execution.

A webcast replay of the fiscal first quarter 2027 conference call, held on November 17, 2026, will be available through November 17, 2027. A telephone replay will be available through December 1, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 (toll-free) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering replay passcode 54828.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) is a producer of boron and other critical minerals focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to enable decarbonization, increase food security and strengthen the domestic supply of critical materials. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-iron-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The Company holds two boron assets in Southern California: the operating industrial and critical minerals complex at Searles Lake, California, acquired from Searles Valley Minerals in October 2026, and the development-stage Fort Cady Project, which was designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2022. The Searles Lake operations produce refined borates marketed as V-BOR, as well as boric acid, sodium sulfate and salt, and include three processing sites, 54 megawatts of on-site cogeneration capacity, the Trona Railway short-line railroad and a water utility. Boron was added to the U.S. Department of the Interior's 2025 Critical Minerals List on November 7, 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and content of the Company's conference call, the Company's operations following its acquisition of certain assets of Searles Valley Minerals ("Searles Valley") on October 1, 2026 (the "Acquisition"), the Company's operating plan for Searles Valley, including initial production and sales performance, operational improvements, progress toward restarting additional borate production capacity, near-term priorities focused on increasing production volumes, improving operating efficiency and strengthening commercial performance, pricing, cost and volume initiatives, long-term growth potential, positioning 5E to serve growing demand for boron and critical materials, expected revenue generation and financial statement impact, and the timing for achieving such revenue and impact, the anticipated benefits of integrating Searles Valley's production capabilities, customer base and infrastructure with Fort Cady, additional growth opportunities within the acquired asset base, expectations regarding the advancement, development and financing of Fort Cady, 5E's longer-term strategy to expand across boron, advanced boron materials, calcium-based co-products, potential by-products such as lithium carbonate and other critical mineral products, and anticipated borate supply, end-use demand and market opportunity, including the effect of government regulation, incentives and capital investment on such demand. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to environmental and regulatory obligations associated with the acquired assets, including the scope of liabilities assumed by the Company and any obligations that were not extinguished through the Section 363 sale process; the risk that any sale order entered by the Bankruptcy Court is subject to objection, appeal, modification, stay or reversal; risks relating to the indebtedness and other financing incurred in connection with the Acquisition, including the Company's ability to service, refinance or repay such obligations on acceptable terms; the risk that Searles Valley's historical operating results, or the Company's initial production, sales and operating results following the Acquisition, are not indicative of future performance; the risk that the Company is unable to restart additional borate production capacity, increase production volumes, improve operating efficiency or implement its pricing, cost and volume initiatives on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that the anticipated benefits, revenue contribution or cost efficiencies of the Acquisition are not realized on the expected timeline or at all; risks relating to the integration of the acquired assets and operations, including the retention of Searles Valley's customers, suppliers and key personnel; risks relating to the operating, production, environmental, permitting and reclamation obligations associated with an operating asset; the risk that 5E requires additional capital to advance Fort Cady and that such capital is unavailable on acceptable terms, or at all, notwithstanding any cash flow contributed by the acquired assets; and risks relating to boron and critical minerals demand, pricing and end-use markets, including changes in government policy, regulation or incentives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause 5E's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, its Current Reports on Form 8-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR, LLC

FEAM@haydenir.com

Ph: +1 (480) 861-2425

Media Relations

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

team@pracommunications.com

Ph: +1 (604) 681-1407

SOURCE: 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/5e-advanced-materials-highlights-commercial-momentum-in-first-month-as-an-operati-1253347