Eric Sprott now holds approximately 19.9% of outstanding shares, as proceeds strengthen Metalsource's treasury to advance aggressive expansion drilling and larger stepouts investigating the potential scale of the Silver Hill polymetallic system in North Carolina.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - METALSOURCE MINING INC. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce that Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, has exercised 4,387,158 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,379,863.20.

The exercise comprised [3,750,000] Warrants at $0.30 per share and [637,158] Warrants at $0.40 per share, issued in connection with the Company's private placements of [November 2024, October 2025 and December 2025]. Following the exercise, the Company has 83,557,556 common shares issued and outstanding.

Joe Cullen, CEO of Metalsource, commented: "We are very grateful for Eric's continued support and appreciate the confidence he continues to place in Silver Hill and our team. The proceeds will go directly into the ground as we build on this year's high-grade drilling results and pursue increasingly aggressive stepouts to investigate the potential scale of the Silver Hill system."

The Company intends to use the proceeds to advance exploration at the Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot projects in North Carolina, and for general working capital.

Early Warning Disclosure

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, exercised 3,750,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Metalsource Mining Inc., at $0.30 per common share (Share) and 637,158 Warrants at $0.40 per Share for aggregate consideration of $1,379,863.20. Prior to such exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 12,233,333 Shares and 6,116,666 Warrants representing approximately 15.5% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all such Warrants.

As a result of the exercise, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 16,620,491 Shares and 1,729,508 Warrants representing approximately 19.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Metalsource Mining's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the Company will conduct a potential spinout or find a potential strategic transaction for its Byrd-Pilot project, that the Company will find mineralization at its Silver Hill project and that its exploration efforts will be successful at its Silver Hill project and lead to enhanced shareholder value. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that it market fundamentals will support the viability of mineral exploration, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the property, the availability of the financing required for the Company to carry out its planned future activities, and the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to close any spinout or strategic transaction, execute its proposed business plans, and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals including gold and silver, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, including gold and silver, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, risks related to the acquisition of the property, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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