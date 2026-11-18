$5 million NSF award supports expansion of Sagebrush, TACC's dedicated inference resource for researchers nationwide

SambaNova, an AI chip company delivering the highest performance inference, today announced the expansion of its partnership with the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) at The University of Texas at Austin. TACC will add SambaNova racks to its existing deployment, tripling its system to give researchers greater access to fast AI inference for scientific research. The expansion builds on a multiyear development partnership and TACC's experience using SambaNova's AI chips in its research computing environment.

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"Science still runs on supercomputers, and more of it now runs on AI," said Rodrigo Liang, co-founder and CEO of SambaNova. "Researchers need large models that answer fast, without taking over machines built for simulation. That's what SambaStack does at TACC. Tripling it puts that capacity in reach of researchers across the country.

The expansion is supported by a $5 million award from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), including $3.5 million allocated to the AI Accelerator hardware purchase. The investment will expand Sagebrush, TACC's dedicated inference infrastructure as demand grows for AI-enabled research.

"At its core, we want to provide AI inference services that help people with their research, and support agentic workflows that are more targeted to specific domain areas," said Niall Gaffney of TACC's Data and AI Directorate.

"Science still runs on supercomputers, and more of it now runs on AI," said Rodrigo Liang, co-founder and CEO of SambaNova. "Researchers need large models that answer fast, without taking over machines built for simulation. That's what SambaStack does at TACC. Tripling it puts that capacity in reach of researchers across the country."

Expanding High-Performance AI Inference for Scientific Research

TACC selected SambaNova in 2024 to host models trained on traditional supercomputers and integrate AI inference into scientific workflows. The expanded deployments build on that approach, complementing TACC's existing supercomputing resources with purpose-built infrastructure designed to run AI models for research applications.

SambaStack combines SambaNova's AI chips and software to deliver low-latency inference while addressing the energy and space requirements of a shared research computing environment. The platform integrates with TACC's existing infrastructure, including Splunk-based logging and other operational services, allowing the center to expand its AI capabilities without building separate operations around a new platform.

SambaNova and TACC are Expanding a Proven Research Partnership

TACC's decision to expand reflects both its experience with the platform and the collaboration behind it. The additional infrastructure will support TACC's contributions to the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) Super Intelligence Infrastructure for Science, a national initiative to broaden access to AI research capabilities. TACC is collaborating with the San Diego Supercomputer Center, which leads the NSF-funded NAIRR Operations Center, to help transition NAIRR from its pilot phase into sustained national research infrastructure.

Learn more in SambaNova's case study and video, "TACC Accelerates Open Science with SambaStack."

Category II: Sagebrush An AI Inference Resource for ACCESS, NAIRR, and the Nation is funded by NSF Award 2537075.

About SambaNova

SambaNova is a leader in high performance inference, providing a full-stack platform that powers inference for enterprises, neo-clouds, AI labs, service providers, and sovereign AI initiatives worldwide. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Jose, California, SambaNova delivers chips, systems, and cloud services that enable customers to deploy state-of-the-art models with superior performance, lower total cost of ownership, and rapid time to value.

For more information, visit sambanova.ai or contact info@sambanova.ai. Connect with SambaNova on LinkedIn, X and YouTube for company news, AI inference insights and technology demonstrations.

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