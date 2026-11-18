Expands Clusterix software capabilities to bring operational data, intercompany transactions, and documentation workflows into a single, integrated platform

innoscripta SE ("innoscripta", ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) today announced its new Clusterix Transfer Pricing Suite, which manages the complete transfer pricing documentation lifecycle and expands on the company's Clusterix integrated tax compliance software platform.

The new suite further centralizes data collection for finance teams, adding to Clusterix's accounting, billing, and contract management capabilities. Using Clusterix, teams have real-time access to comprehensive data sets, transaction records, and workflow documentation from a single source for easy auditing.

The Transfer Pricing Suite alleviates the challenges US-based multinational companies face when managing fragmented documents, systems, and teams scattered across jurisdictions. The suite removes this administrative burden by integrating data collection, analysis, documentation, and preservation into a continuous workflow, capturing information across fiscal years.

The suite addresses several core functions, including:

Dashboard cycle progress: A central overview of tasks, responsibilities, documentation status, and progress across entities and fiscal years.

A central overview of tasks, responsibilities, documentation status, and progress across entities and fiscal years. Data setup: Guided collection of group structures, financial data, intercompany transactions, agreements, functions, and intellectual property information.

Guided collection of group structures, financial data, intercompany transactions, agreements, functions, and intellectual property information. Value chain transactions: Visualization of international corporate structures, value creation, functional relationships, and intercompany transactions.

Visualization of international corporate structures, value creation, functional relationships, and intercompany transactions. Intercompany agreements: Central register linking contracts, contractual terms, and statuses to the underlying transactions.

Central register linking contracts, contractual terms, and statuses to the underlying transactions. DEMPE analysis: Structured documentation of functions, risks, and decisions relating to intangible assets, including contemporaneous decision logs.

Structured documentation of functions, risks, and decisions relating to intangible assets, including contemporaneous decision logs. TP documentation: Preparation and management of Master Files and Local Files, including version control, responsibilities, approvals, and documentation-readiness checks.

Preparation and management of Master Files and Local Files, including version control, responsibilities, approvals, and documentation-readiness checks. Benchmark studies: Guided benchmarking workflows incorporating AI-assisted analysis, documented selection criteria and a permanently archived evidence base.

"Up until now, capturing transfer pricing data has been a cumbersome, manual process done after the fact," said Lukas Hehle, Head of U.S. Sales at innoscripta. "With our Clusterix Transfer Pricing Suite, much of the data collection and documentation process can be automated, enabling continuous recordkeeping throughout the year. This helps multinational companies better manage operations across borders and comply with local laws."

For more information, please visit innoscripta.com or request a demonstration of the Transfer Pricing Suite now.

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE is a Tutzing-headquartered software company providing digital solutions for the structured documentation and management of R&D and compliance processes through its flagship cloud-based platform, Clusterix. Founded in 2012, the company serves more than 2,900 clients globally across industries, digitizing the R&D workflow from documentation through compliance. With its US headquarters now open in New York, innoscripta is bringing its flagship Clusterix platform to American companies navigating the federal R&D tax credit.

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