The new deployment option brings both the control plane and data plane into customers' AWS and Google Cloud environments, delivering complete infrastructure control, data sovereignty, and enterprise-grade security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the Data and AI Platform company, today announced ThoughtSpot Customer Hosted , a new deployment option that enables organizations to run ThoughtSpot's AI-powered analytics platform within their own cloud infrastructure, giving them greater control over where the platform operates and how it is managed.

Designed for enterprises with strict security, governance, and compliance requirements, including those in banking, healthcare, and insurance, Customer Hosted helps organizations bring agentic analytics to their teams while maintaining control over their infrastructure and sensitive business data.

Why security teams are rethinking AI deployment

Data sovereignty has moved from a compliance checkbox to a board-level priority. According to Gartner , sovereign cloud spending is up 35% this year, and a series of AI security incidents in 2026 has made data placement and storage a key operational question for security and compliance leaders. As a result, many enterprises will not adopt agentic AI unless they can see and control every layer of the deployment.

Control plane and data plane - all in your cloud

Most "bring your own cloud" (BYOC) offerings place the data plane in the customer's account but keep the control plane in the vendor's cloud. Orchestration, lifecycle management, and operational data still run on the vendor's side. ThoughtSpot Customer Hosted moves the control plane into the customer's own AWS account or GCP project, next to the data plane. No data leaves the customer's firewall. Customers manage their own encryption keys; metadata, column indexes, audit trails, and monitoring logs all stay in the customer's environment. Through active connectivity to ThoughtSpot Cloud, ThoughtSpot delivers service updates to, and receives service heartbeats from, the customer's environment.

ThoughtSpot Customer Hosted is built to keep enterprises on pace and utilize a modern agentic analytics platform without giving up control of their environment. ThoughtSpot Cloud (SaaS) and ThoughtSpot's dedicated, Virtual Private ThoughtSpot (VPT) option serve many of them well. But some organizations cannot accept any part of the application running outside their own cloud. That's why ThoughtSpot is launching Customer Hosted.

In ThoughtSpot Customer Hosted, the infrastructure runs within the customers' GCP project or AWS account. You own it, and ThoughtSpot provides the application and support.

Customer Hosted advantages

ThoughtSpot Customer Hosted runs the same core functionality as ThoughtSpot Cloud, including Spotter , ThoughtSpot's agentic AI analyst. Organizations also get:

Full data residency guarantees: Customer data stays within your organizational boundaries, with both the control plane and data plane running inside your perimeter.

Customer data stays within your organizational boundaries, with both the control plane and data plane running inside your perimeter. Private LLM support: Spotter supports bring-your-own-LLM (BYOLLM), so customers can connect their own private model endpoints instead of a third-party provider.

Spotter supports bring-your-own-LLM (BYOLLM), so customers can connect their own private model endpoints instead of a third-party provider. Full visibility and additional security controls: Direct access to raw logs in ThoughtSpot, plus governance controls through Cloud-native Security Policies.

Direct access to raw logs in ThoughtSpot, plus governance controls through Cloud-native Security Policies. Flexible network integration: Connect to internal systems and endpoints for cross functional data discovery.

Connect to internal systems and endpoints for cross functional data discovery. Offset cloud licensing costs: Customers can apply existing cloud platform commitments to offset licensing costs.





Built on a deployment model ThoughtSpot has run for years

ThoughtSpot shipped its first product as an on-premise appliance inside a customer data center, before the inception of cloud data warehouses. It later moved to the cloud and built Virtual Private ThoughtSpot (VPT), a dedicated, single-tenant option for customers. ThoughtSpot Customer Hosted extends the VPT architecture into the customer's own AWS or GCP project.

Who is it for

ThoughtSpot Customer Hosted is ideally for organizations that need to host the application themselves for regulatory compliance and governance purposes. Businesses that are comfortable with ThoughtSpot Cloud or Virtual Private ThoughtSpot can choose to continue with those managed options.

Availability

ThoughtSpot Customer Hosted is available on Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. ThoughtSpot Spotter is available on GCP today. Pricing is scoped to each deployment. To learn more, visit here or contact your ThoughtSpot account team.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is a Data and AI platform company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world. Built on an agentic semantic layer and enterprise-grade governance, ThoughtSpot Agentic Analytics brings together a team of specialized agents that deliver trusted answers and take action on business data. ThoughtSpot Embedded brings the same agent-powered analytics into any product with a few lines of code. With AgentSpot , ThoughtSpot brings Multiplayer AI to the enterprise, where anyone can build agents, workflows and apps grounded in business data and share them across the organization. Industry leaders including Lyft, Unilever, Roche, Schneider Electric, Booking.com and HubSpot rely on ThoughtSpot to turn data into measurable business outcomes. A Gartner MQ leader with more than 1000 customers globally, with offices in San Francisco, Mountain View, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Sydney & Tokyo. Try ThoughtSpot today .

PR Contact:

Russell Dougan

Director, Corporate Communications

russell.dougan@thoughtspot.com