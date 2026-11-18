Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company"), which has been undergoing company reorganisation since 27 February 2026, announces that the Company has today filed for plan negotiations with the Gothenburg District Court. As part of the plan negotiations, the affected parties, divided into groups, will vote on the Company's proposed reorganisation plan, which includes a debt settlement.

Background

Enviro's company reorganisation was approved by the Gothenburg District Court on 27 February 2026. The reorganisation has since been extended twice, most recently up to and including 27 November 2026. On 26 August 2026, Enviro published a proposed reorganisation plan. On 9 November 2026, the Company published a revised proposal for a reorganisation plan, which primarily involved a change in the classification of the affected parties into groups. The revised proposal has been sent to the affected parties along with the reorganisation administrator's report.

Under the revised proposal, creditors with preferential claims will be paid in full. Creditors with claims under public law and non-related non-preferential creditors will receive 30 per cent of their claims, and related non-preferential creditors will receive 0 per cent. The debt settlement is financed through the agreement regarding a convertible loan and warrants that Enviro entered into with Nordic Restructuring and Growth Capital 1 on 26 August 2026. The full reorganisation plan is available on Enviro's website, www.envirosystems.se.

Plan negotiations

Plan negotiations are the stage in a company reorganisation where the affected parties take a position on the proposed reorganisation plan. At a hearing at the district court, a so-called plan hearing, the classification of the affected parties into groups is reviewed, and the affected parties then vote on whether the plan should be adopted. If the plan is adopted, the district court determines whether it should be confirmed.

It is up to the Gothenburg District Court to review the Company's application and decide whether plan negotiations should be held. If the district court decides to hold plan negotiations, the plan hearing must be held no earlier than three weeks and no later than five weeks after the decision. The date of the plan hearing, as well as instructions for affected parties who wish to participate, will be announced via a press release and on the Company's website, www.envirosystems.se.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se