Collaboration to support development of a stable, scalable formulation for clinical development and potential commercialization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that it will work with Curia, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to provide formulation development services for Anixa's investigational breast cancer vaccine in preparation for its upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic.

Under the collaboration, Curia will support the development of a formulation designed to optimize the vaccine's stability, consistency, and suitability for clinical manufacturing. This work represents an important step in Anixa's preparations for Phase 2 and is intended to establish a formulation and development process capable of supporting future clinical studies and potential commercial production.

"Selection of Curia is another important milestone as we prepare to advance our breast cancer vaccine into Phase 2 clinical development," said Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "Our Phase 1 trial demonstrated encouraging safety and immune-response results, and we are now focused on the activities necessary to support the next stage of clinical testing. Curia brings extensive expertise in pharmaceutical formulation and manufacturing processes, and we believe their capabilities will be valuable as we work toward developing a vaccine that could ultimately help prevent breast cancer."

"Curia looks forward to providing formulation development support for Anixa's peptide cancer vaccine," said Ranald Baillie, VP, Drug Product Development and General Manager at Curia Glasgow. "Successful formulation and product development requires looking beyond the formulation itself to understand stability, analytical performance, scalability and the requirements of aseptic manufacturing. Curia's integrated expertise allows us to address those considerations early and develop robust processes designed to support Anixa as it advances this vaccine towards commercialization."

Anixa's investigational breast cancer vaccine is designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize alpha-lactalbumin, a protein expressed in many breast cancers. The vaccine recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial involving 35 women, meeting its primary endpoints and demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with 74% of participants exhibiting protocol-defined immune responses. Anixa is preparing to advance the vaccine into Phase 2 clinical development to further evaluate its potential clinical benefits.

About Curia

Curia is a global contract development and manufacturing organization with more than 30 years of experience supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies through drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. With an extensive global network of facilities, Curia provides integrated services spanning formulation development, analytical testing, process development, clinical manufacturing, and commercial production. Its Glasgow, Scotland facility specializes in sterile drug product development and manufacturing, including complex formulations, stability testing, lyophilization, and aseptic processing. For more information, visit www.curiaglobal.com.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

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SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.