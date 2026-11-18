Technology is recognized for enabling greater cockpit design flexibility, premium steering feel and Steer-by-Wire integration for software-defined vehicles

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in advanced steering and motion control technologies, has been recognized with three mobility innovation awards for its High Mount Direct Drive Steer-by-Wire Hand-Wheel Actuator (HMDD). Introduced in August 2026, HMDD was named a 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award winner, a CES Innovation Awards 2027 Honoree for the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, and an ADAS Solution of the Year in the seventh annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Each of these awards highlights top technologies and innovations from across the mobility industry. The Automotive News PACE Pilot Award recognizes pre-commercialized automotive and mobility innovations. The CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognize standout companies, products and services in the global automotive and transportation technology industry.

"Each of these prestigious awards is a testament to the benefits Nexteer HMDD provides OEMs and drivers," said Robin Milavec, president, COO and executive board director at Nexteer Automotive. "HMDD provides OEMs with the flexibility to develop distinctive steering experiences and adapt to evolving vehicle architectures. By creating new opportunities for cockpit design and driver interaction, the technology allows OEMs to optimize steering feel, expand packaging options and maintain safety-critical performance."

HMDD is the latest addition to Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire portfolio, which enables coordinated motion control that advances safety, performance and efficiency beyond the capabilities of mechanical systems. It is one of two Direct Drive Hand-Wheel Actuator options that translate driver steering input into digital commands that control the wheels while delivering steering feel feedback to the driver.

Alongside Nexteer's low-mount option positioned under the dash, HMDD gives OEMs additional flexibility to select the actuator architecture that best supports their vehicle packaging, cockpit design and driver experience strategies. The technology also offers standardized, scalable hardware while enabling brand differentiation and future feature evolution through software, including potential over-the-air updates as OEM software strategies advance.

With HMDD, OEMs can access greater steering interface design flexibility, next-generation airbag integration, mass reduction opportunities of up to 23 percent compared to legacy column-based architectures and scalable integration across internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle platforms.

For drivers, HMDD delivers a premium steering feel through smooth, direct torque response and adjustable modes that provide road feedback.

To learn more about Nexteer's HMDD, visit Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire webpage.

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK:1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across key industry shifts - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center

Global Media Relations Contact:

Cheryl Krieger

Executive Director, Global Marketing and Communications

Global-usmedia@nexteer.com

SOURCE: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/nexteers-hmdd-wins-innovation-awards-from-pace-pilot-ces-and-autotech-breakthrough-1253447