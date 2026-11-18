Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Stewart Bain, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Beth Michelson, Chief Financial Officer and President of NorthStar Earth & Space Enterprises, Inc. ("NorthStar", or the "Company") (TSX: NSTR) along with members of the Company's executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.





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NorthStar Earth & Space is a space intelligence and data analytics company. NorthStar is employing a growing number of space-based and ground-based sensors while preparing to deploy additional dedicated space-based sensors for systematic and automated cataloging of objects in near earth orbit. NorthStar provides commercial and defense customers with 24/7 Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and Space Domain Awareness (SDA) services.

NorthStar's Space information & intelligence (Si²) platform transforms diverse streams of space observation data into a continuous, real-time operational picture of the space domain. By detecting, tracking, and characterizing objects and threats as they emerge and evolve in orbit, this platform delivers actionable intelligence that enables operators and decision makers to understand, assess, and respond to events as they happen.

With global headquarters in Montreal, Canada, a European headquarters in Luxembourg, and a dedicated U.S. operation in Virginia, NorthStar supports mission-critical operations for key defense and civil customers, including the Royal Canadian Air Force's' 3 CSD, the U.S. Space Force's Joint Commercial Operations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Luxembourg Space Agency, and the European Space Agency.

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