Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 ALFOR), an expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces the launch of its next-generation ZEN 8, a compact lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery designed to accelerate the electrification of urban cleaning equipment, commercial utility vehicles, construction machinery and agricultural vehicles. With over 245 Wh/L energy density, the new European-made LFP battery combines high performance, simplified integration and competitive economics to accelerate the electrification of compact construction equipment.

High energy density without the complexity of liquid cooling

Powered by next-generation 173 Ah LFP cells, for 45V nominal module voltage, the next-generation ZEN 8 matches its NMC predecessor's energy capacity, voltage range and improves its performance and cycle-life targets. Its optimized thermal architecture eliminates the need for liquid cooling, simplifies vehicle integration and reduces system complexity. Supporting demanding daily operations with a targeted 0.7C fast-charging rate, it combines high energy density, LFP robustness advantages and competitive pricing to enable cost-effective solutions and rapid large-scale industrial deployment.

The new ZEN 8 LFP is ideal for compact electric street sweepers, supporting from 50 kWh to 130 kWh targeting 8 hours of operation, as well as compact non-road machinery: low-tonnage excavators, loaders, telehandlers, tractors, others. All those applications are operating in urban, construction, waste management and agricultural environments where low noise, zero emissions, reduced ownership cost and improved operational efficiency are non-negotiable.

Seamless integration for existing customers

Designed as a drop-in replacement for the existing ZEN 8 NMC battery, the new generation maintains the same external dimensions and mounting points, ensuring full mechanical compatibility.

The next-generation ZEN 8 enables existing customers to transition to LFP technology without vehicle redesign, reducing engineering efforts, development costs and time to market.

European manufacturing and regulatory readiness

Manufactured in Europe, the ZEN 8 LFP reinforces Forsee Power's commitment to strengthening the European battery value chain and supporting local industrial capabilities. Its European manufacturing footprint (France) also positions the product to support OEMs preparing for evolving European industrial and local-content requirements, including those under discussion in the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA). The battery is designed to comply with the applicable requirements of the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, including CE marking and Battery Passport obligations.

"With the new ZEN 8 LFP, we are combining exceptional LFP energy density, competitive pricing and European manufacturing in a solution designed for rapid industrial deployment. We are giving OEMs a simpler, more competitive way to electrify compact machinery while preparing for Europe's evolving regulatory requirements" commented Christophe Gurtner, Chairman and CEO of Forsee Power.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power specializes in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 5,500 heavy vehicles and 150,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 500 employees are committed to sustainable development, and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

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Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau Lise Vialard

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98