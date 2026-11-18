AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) to the CAD 300 million ($210 million) 5.65% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 10, 2056, and the CAD 350 million ($245 million) 5.00% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2037, by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) (Toronto, Canada) [TSX: FFH]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of Fairfax, as well as the ratings of its operating subsidiaries and all other debt issuances, are unchanged, as Fairfax's adjusted debt to tangible capital, as measured by AM Best, increased marginally to 31.3% from 30.4% since Fairfax's last debt issue, remaining within AM Best's neutral assessment level under its Holding Company Financial Assessment. Equity credit for hybrid securities was applied to the debt leverage calculation and will be applied to Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as the analysis is done at the consolidated level and considers Fairfax as an insurance holding company downstreaming its resources to its operating companies. Interest coverage measured by earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to interest expense plus preferred dividends is still expected to remain between 6.0x and 7.0x at the end of 2026, compared with 5.3x at the end of 2025, as measured by AM Best, reflecting an adequate interest coverage. Additionally, Fairfax benefits from ample liquidity and financial flexibility provided by its access to capital markets. Over 70.0% of Fairfax's consolidated $73.0 billion investment portfolio was allocated to cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and bonds, with a total effective duration under 2.5 years at the end of 2025. Over 65% of Fairfax's bonds portfolio is rated highly by other agencies. Fairfax intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

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