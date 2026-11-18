KSAT, ESA, and INTA Collaborate to Establish KSAT's Lunar Communications Infrastructure in Spain to Strengthen KSAT Lunar Network

TROMSØ, Norway and CEBREROS, Spain, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), the European Space Agency (ESA), and Instituto Nacional de Técnica Aeroespacial (INTA) have entered into a collaboration aimed at strengthening communications capabilities for future lunar missions through closer cooperation between institutional and commercial partners. As part of the collaboration, KSAT will establish a lunar communications network site in the vicinity of ESA's ground station in Cebreros, Spain, drawing on ESA and INTA Infrastructure services and operational capabilities.

The collaboration will support the establishment of KSAT's 20-meter-class antenna and dedicated lunar communications capabilities at Cebreros. Together with KSAT's Western Australian and Arizona sites, the Cebreros site will become a key European element for the KSAT Lunar network, providing critical global coverage and high-availability communications services that enable mission success. The collaboration will also foster European participation in lunar exploration, supporting the development of a commercially available connectivity services to deep space and cislunar space.

"This collaboration represents another important milestone in the development of the global communications infrastructure needed to support sustained lunar exploration," said Marte Indregard, Chief Executive Officer at Kongsberg Satellite Services. "By working with ESA and INTA at the strategically located Cebreros site, we are expanding the reach and resilience of our Lunar Network while strengthening Europe's capacity in lunar exploration and discovery."

"ESA is committed to fostering partnerships that drive the development of new communications capabilities and strengthen Europe's role in future lunar operations," said Octave Procope-Mamert, Head of the Ground Operations division at the European Space Agency/ESOC. "By bringing together ESA's expertise in deep space communications and operations with the capabilities of KSAT and INTA, this collaboration marks an important step towards delivering robust and interoperable solutions. It will enhance the versatility and scalability of the ESTRACK augmented network by enabling access to complementary commercial capabilities, helping meet the evolving demands of the next generation of lunar missions."

"This initiative highlights the value of combining national infrastructure, international cooperation, and commercial innovation," stated Cecilio Caballero, a representative of the Instituto Nacional de Técnica Aeroespacial (INTA). "The Cebreros facilities enjoy a privileged location for supporting the next generation of exploration missions, and for INTA contributing to the definition and provision of the site for this important effort."

With sites strategically distributed across three continents, KSAT's lunar network will extend the company's existing global ground-station capabilities, including more than 300 satellite communications antennas worldwide, into cislunar space.

About KSAT

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) is a global provider of ground network services, Earth observation services and government programs. Headquartered in Tromsø, Norway, and co-owned by Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and Space Norway, KSAT operates the world's largest commercial satellite ground station network, including sites in Svalbard and Antarctica, and delivers mission-critical infrastructure for government, civil and commercial space customers worldwide.

About ESA

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space.

ESA is an intergovernmental organization, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.

Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int.

About INTA

The Instituto Nacional de Técnica Aeroespacial (INTA), created in 1942, is the Spanish Public Research Organisation that operates under the Spanish Ministry of Defence.

INTA participates in international space programs and develops dual-use technology for scientific and technological missions in the fields of aeronautics, space, naval hydrodynamics, security, and defence.

Learn more about INTA at www.inta.es.

Media Contact

Miri Casey

Marketing & PR Lead at KSAT Inc.

miri.casey@ksat.no

719-648-3018

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ksat-esa-and-inta-collaborate-to-establish-ksats-lunar-communications-infrastructure-in-spain-to-strengthen-ksat-lunar-network-302944279.html