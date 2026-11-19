ECI Group announces the successful start-up and operation of first HPPE plant

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group, a global leader in polymer technology licensing and engineering services, is proud to announce the successful start-up and operation of the first HPPE line based on ECI Group's proprietary autoclave technology.

Developed as part of Jiangsu Hongjing (Sailboat)'s integrated refining and petrochemical complex located in Jiangsu Province, China, the plant uses ECI Group's autoclave technology to produce 100,000 tonnes per year of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA). Sailboat is a subsidiary of Shenghong Holding Group, an international high-tech industrial group integrating the whole industrial chain of petrochemical refining, new energy, new materials and high-end textiles.

"This is a major milestone for ECI Group," said Joaquin Flores, President and CEO of ECI Group. "The successful start-up of our first greenfield HPPE line validates the strength, flexibility, and reliability of our technology at full industrial scale. We are proud to support our valued client Sailboat in achieving safe and successful operations."

ECI Group signed the licensing agreement with Sailboat in June 2022. Construction of the facility commenced in November 2023 and progressed through the close collaboration of both companies' engineering, operations, and commissioning teams. ECI Group provided the licensed technology, full engineering design, operator training, and on-site support throughout the commissioning and start-up phases of the project.

In feedback shared after the successful start-up, the client stated: "The Polymer division's HEV unit at Shenghong Petrochemical Industry Group implemented the ECI Group Autoclave process technology, successfully achieving its first startup and a successful single-run operation on September 22, 2026, producing qualified products. The advanced and simple process design of ECI Group, the efficient and stable control scheme, and the professional technical service team provided strong support for the smooth commissioning of this unit."

"We look forward to continuing to partner with Sailboat through the lifecycle of the plant," said Tony Wang, ECI China General Manager. "With our dedicated team in China acting as the local focal point for ECI Group's global polyolefins expertise, our goal is to support Sailboat, as well as the full range of polyolefin plant operators across China, to maximize reliability, performance, and long-term value from their operating plants."

Chris Alayan, Project Director, commented, "Bringing this plant from concept to successful operation was a tremendous team effort. I would like to thank our project team for their hard work, ensuring the facility was designed, constructed, commissioned and started up safely and successfully."

ECI Group's technology was selected for this project based on its broad product capability, lower operating costs, and a forward-looking design that enables future capacity expansion and ongoing product development.

"This project demonstrates the versatility of ECI Group's HPPE technology platform," said Chris Brock, Director of HPPE Technology at ECI Group. "With the wide range of homopolymer and copolymer grades the line is capable to produce, Sailboat can serve multiple high value market segments. We are proud to see this plant successfully start-up, demonstrating the strength of our technology and establishing a strong foundation for future HPPE projects worldwide."

ECI Group's technology partner, Repsol, provided technical expertise regarding the production and operation for the copolymer plant, and know-how regarding the development of differentiated applications. Repsol's technical personnel played a key role throughout the project, including the various design and safety reviews, training, commissioning, and startup.

The products manufactured at the facility will serve a broad range of downstream applications, including flexible and protective packaging, adhesives, footwear, wire and cable insulation, photovoltaic encapsulants, extrusion coating grades and other specialty and industrial uses. The Sailboat plant has been designed with the flexibility to accommodate future production of additional high pressure copolymers to meet evolving market demands.

Since launching its proprietary HPPE technology in 2021, ECI Group has licensed more than 1 million tons per year of nameplate capacity for LDPE and high-pressure copolymer plants worldwide. These projects are currently in progress, and further start-ups are anticipated in the coming months.

About ECI Group

ECI Group comprises Engineers and Constructors International, Inc., headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Simon Carves Engineering Ltd., headquartered in Manchester, UK, as well as the International Technical Excellence Center (ITEC). With its history stretching back nearly 150 years to the formation of Simon Carves in 1878, ECI Group provides world-leading technology and engineering solutions for polyolefins around the world, offering proprietary technology solutions and multi-discipline engineering services that cover the full lifecycle of the project and the operating plant. To learn more about ECI Group, visit www.ecigrouponline.com.

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