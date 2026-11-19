SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that ISDN Holdings Limited (ISDN) has received the 2026 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the integrated industrial automation intelligence industry for its strong customer-centric strategy, engineering expertise, and ability to deliver integrated automation solutions across diverse industrial environments. The recognition highlights ISDN's sustained focus on solving complex customer requirements through technology-agnostic integration, localized engineering support, and lifecycle service capabilities.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: business impact and customer impact. ISDN demonstrated strength across both dimensions by aligning its technology capabilities with evolving industrial requirements while executing solutions with agility across the Asia-Pacific region.

"ISDN combines deep engineering expertise and broad technology capabilities with the agility, responsiveness, and customer focus needed to solve complex automation challenges across Asia's diverse industrial landscape. This unique combination creates a differentiated market position," said Arun Prasath, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Singapore, ISDN has developed into a full-stack industrial automation company serving more than 10,000 customers through approximately 75 offices across Asia. Its capabilities span motion control, system solutions, precision manufacturing, software, and renewable energy, supporting sectors including semiconductors, Industry 4.0 manufacturing, medical devices, industrial robotics, aerospace, and clean energy.

ISDN's technology-agnostic approach and broad ecosystem of global technology partners enable it to combine components and technologies into application-specific solutions while providing localized engineering expertise. Its capabilities extend across motion control, edge-to-cloud integration, industrial connectivity, machine analytics, IIoT, cloud and edge computing, and intelligent manufacturing.

Innovation remains central to ISDN's customer value proposition. The company has expanded its capabilities up the automation stack through in-house software, AI-enabled industrial tools, and turnkey solutions. Its AI-powered industrial alarm management solution, for example, collects signals from intelligent sensors, devices, controllers, and IIoT systems, prioritizes alerts, and assigns tasks to relevant personnel through existing communication platforms. Deployments across an oil company in Thailand, a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Singapore, and a Singapore data center demonstrate its application-focused approach.

"For the past 40 years, ISDN and our subsidiaries have worked quietly behind the scenes of industrial automation, making technologies work together and keeping our customers' operations moving. This recognition brings that collective contribution into focus. Our strength lies in understanding each customer's challenges and combining engineering expertise, technology and local support to deliver practical results. As we expand into AI-enabled automation, our purpose remains the same: to improve productivity, strengthen operational reliability and help customers adapt to changing demands. We thank our customers, technology partners and teams across Asia for making this possible." - Mr. Teo Cher Koon, President, and Managing Director of ISDN Holdings Limited

ISDN's customer-first model is reinforced by its full-stack engineering capabilities and modular organizational structure. By combining in-house engineering, precision manufacturing, software development, system integration, and a regional partner ecosystem, the company can customize solutions while addressing requirements across the asset lifecycle. Its smart warehouse solution, developed with Schneider Electric, has delivered a 50% productivity gain, a 91% reduction in stocktaking time, and a 33% decrease in manpower.

"ISDN's high retention among top accounts reflects a consistent track record of application-accurate solutioning. The company engages with customers at the requirements stage to understand their needs and deliver desired outcomes. This discipline, sustained over 40 years and now extended to AI-enabled tools, underpins its customer satisfaction metrics and competitive positioning," said Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan commends ISDN for establishing a differentiated model that combines technical depth, application-specific customization, regional responsiveness, and sustained customer engagement. Its continued expansion into high-growth areas including semiconductors, data centers, intelligent factories, energy storage, renewable energy, and physical AI further reflects its focus on evolving industrial requirements.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates a strong ability to create measurable value for customers through effective strategy, execution, innovation, and sustained customer engagement.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Correction: An earlier version of this release required an update to the dateline location.

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