The 368-page luxury coffee table book showcases 134 vintage Rolex timepieces from his private collection-including historic Daytona and Submariner models-paired with the untold stories of their original owners.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Paul Altieri, founder and CEO of Bob's Watches, the leading online marketplace for pre-owned and vintage Rolex watches, reveals his private collection in NOT FOR SALE: A Private Collection of Vintage Rolex Watches, a 368-page hardcover coffee table book featuring 134 timepieces and the stories of the people who owned them.

For a man whose business is buying and selling watches, these are the pieces he chose to keep. The collection wasn't assembled to represent every reference or year. Instead, it reflects Altieri's personal interests, relationships, and decades of experience with vintage Rolex.

"Almost every watch in these pages came to me directly from its original owner or their family," Altieri writes in the introduction. "That is the detail I am proudest of, because it means the watches arrived with their stories still attached."

Notable Vintage Rolex Watches Featured in the Book

Rolex Dato-Compax (Ref. 6236): A stainless-steel triple-calendar chronograph discovered by a 14-year-old in the rough beside the 14th fairway at Pebble Beach. After going unclaimed at the clubhouse, he traded it to his brother for a skateboard, later bought it back with an eight-track player, and wore it for decades before learning its horological significance in Altieri's showroom.

A stainless-steel triple-calendar chronograph discovered by a 14-year-old in the rough beside the 14th fairway at Pebble Beach. After going unclaimed at the clubhouse, he traded it to his brother for a skateboard, later bought it back with an eight-track player, and wore it for decades before learning its horological significance in Altieri's showroom. Rolex "Paul Newman Panda" Daytona (Ref. 6263): A circa-1972 chronograph gifted by a wife to celebrate her husband earning his pilot's license. Throughout his service in the Canadian military, he routinely left the watch beneath a towel on a hook during morning swims-only for his wife to surprise him decades later by producing the original purchase papers when they sold it to Altieri.

A circa-1972 chronograph gifted by a wife to celebrate her husband earning his pilot's license. Throughout his service in the Canadian military, he routinely left the watch beneath a towel on a hook during morning swims-only for his wife to surprise him decades later by producing the original purchase papers when they sold it to Altieri. Rolex Submariner "Big Crown" (Ref. 6538): A four-line dive watch-a reference famously worn by James Bond-featuring a tropical dial that has naturally aged from black to a warm caramel brown.

A four-line dive watch-a reference famously worn by James Bond-featuring a tropical dial that has naturally aged from black to a warm caramel brown. Rolex "John Player Special" Daytona (Ref. 6241): Altieri chose this black-and-gold Daytona for the cover because of its personal significance to him. "I had the good fortune of knowing Paul Newman and was always impressed by which watch he wore," actor Dylan McDermott says in the book. "This John Player Special is pure art!"

Not every meaningful watch in the book is among the rarest. Altieri bought the Rolex Submariner Ref. 16610 to mark the birth of his second child, and it's still the watch he wears every day. Of the 134 watches in the book, Brian Williams, the father-in-law of Altieri's daughter, chose that Submariner as his favorite - for both its patina and its significance. "This is Paul's day-to-day watch," Williams writes. "It's been around. It's comfortable, it's comforting . . . and it's perfect."

"This is not a buying guide, and it is not a study of market values," Altieri writes. "It is a personal look at a collection built over many years on passion and trust."

The Rolex book is available through Bob's Watches at https://www.bobswatches.com/rolex-book-not-for-sale.html . More than a decade in development, the hardcover was printed in Italy by Faenza Group, and it comes in a clamshell presentation case.

Book details

Author: Bob's Watches

Publisher: Gilt Press, LLC

Length: 368 pages

Featured collection: 134 vintage Rolex watches

About Bob's Watches

Bob's Watches is a leading online marketplace for Rolex watches , providing a transparent platform to buy, sell, and trade luxury timepieces. Led by founder and CEO Paul Altieri, Bob's Watches combines authenticated watch expertise with in-depth editorial coverage of horological history, collecting, and craftsmanship. Learn more at https://www.bobswatches.com .

Download the Media Kit

Media contact:

Emily Altieri

VP, Brand

press@bobswatches.com

1-800-494-3708

SOURCE: Bob's Watches

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bobs-watches-founder-paul-altieri-unveils-private-collection-of-vintag-1253286