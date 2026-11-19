Hers launches free Metabolic Deep Dive to help show UK women what's really holding back their weight loss

New YouGov research finds 61% of UK women are trying to lose weight, yet many are working without the full picture. Hers pairs a free, clinician-backed questionnaire with an optional at-home blood test and Care+, a new monthly support service

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most UK women trying to lose weight are doing the work without the right information. Hers UK, the leading women's health platform, today launched the Hers Metabolic Deep Dive to change that. Free of charge, in about 10 minutes, it looks at more than 100 factors to show women what could be making weight loss harder, what's driving their food noise, and what pathway to care is right for them.

A YouGov survey commissioned by Hers in July found that 61% of UK women are actively trying to lose weight. The largest group of those currently or recently trying (43%) are calorie counting and using tracking apps, even though "calories in, calories out" programmes don't work for many women. Hormones, metabolism, thyroid function, insulin resistance, nutrient levels, stress and genetics can all make weight loss harder, yet women rarely get access to these insights.

"Losing weight is about more than a number on a scale. Every woman's body is different, and what's holding her back could be hormonal, metabolic, nutritional, or a mix of all three," said Dr Kultar Garcha, Chief Medical Officer of Hims & Hers UK and EMEA. "That's why I believe in giving women choice. Some want a clinician-led starting point and a prescription decision, while others may opt for blood tests, nutrition support, and regular check-ins with a women's health specialist. A woman should be able to select the level of care that fits her needs, and change it as those needs change. Knowing her insights gives her a fuller picture of her health, so she can make decisions with confidence rather than guesswork."

Dr Garcha, who leads the clinical direction for Hers UK, brings nearly two decades of experience across the UK's public and private health sectors, including almost 15 years as a practising NHS GP. He sits on NICE's Quality Standards Advisory Committee and oversees clinical quality, patient safety and prescribing standards across the UK and Europe.

The questionnaire is the starting point, with two optional add-ons so no woman feels left on her own after a prescription ships, including:

The Hers Metabolic Health Test is an optional at-home blood test for women who want a fuller picture of their whole body health. It includes the cholesterol test for heart disease risk, HbA1c test for diabetes and thyroid test that can typically be offered by the NHS, alongside a further complimentary 21 markers including hormones, inflammation, and markers linked to insulin resistance.

is an optional at-home blood test for women who want a fuller picture of their whole body health. It includes the cholesterol test for heart disease risk, HbA1c test for diabetes and thyroid test that can typically be offered by the NHS, alongside a further complimentary 21 markers including hormones, inflammation, and markers linked to insulin resistance. Care+, a new service that gives women six months of extra support alongside Hers weight loss treatment, designed by women's health experts. It can be added monthly to a weight plan. It includes unlimited support calls scheduled at her convenience, two 1:1 sessions with a weight-loss nutritionist, body-composition scales to track muscle mass and weight, the Metabolic Health Test, and a 1:1 consultation with an GMC-registered doctor and women's health specialist to review progress and plan next steps in month 6. The metabolic deep dive questionnaire is free, and Care+ is £39 a month (about £1.30 a day), cancellable at any time.

Safety is a top concern for women considering treatment. More than half of survey respondents (53%) hesitate over weight loss treatments because of fears about safety and side effects, and over a quarter want direct GP and clinician involvement. The questionnaire is an educational, clinician-backed starting point, and weight loss medication is one possible outcome among many. Any treatment decision is made with a UK-licensed clinician.

Weight and metabolic health still carry stigma, so discreet, individualised, judgment-free care is the standard behind every Hers offering. Ongoing check-ins and personalised guidance help women adjust their plan as they go, and the Metabolic Health Test can help investigate plateaus and give women more data as they move into maintenance.

"At Hers, we believe a premium digital experience shouldn't come with a premium price tag. That's why for less than the price of your daily coffee, customers can get access to the kind of clinician-reviewed results, nutrition support, and women's health expertise you'd usually expect from a pricier private clinic," said Rebecca Holdt, VP of International Product at Hims & Hers. "This launch is something bigger than any one specialty. In the UK, we're proving out modern women's healthcare, and working to become Britain's premier holistic women's health platform and partner. Women want care that is discreet, personalised, and built around them, and we'll keep expanding to meet that enormous demand."

The Hers Free Metabolic Deep Dive is available now at: http://app.forhers.co.uk/insights.

YouGov Plc, on behalf of Hers. Sample: 2,062 UK adults (18+), of which 1,098 are female. Fieldwork was undertaken in July 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adult females (18+).

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That's why we're building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalises health & wellness challenges-and innovates on their solutions-to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalised care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.forhims.co.uk and www.forhers.co.uk.

Press Contact

Susan Cadrecha

press@forhims.com

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