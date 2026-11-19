Happiest Minds' Arttha deployed Spark by Absa at Mauritius for Digital Banking Services

BENGALURU, India and KOLKATA, India and NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited ("Happiest Minds") (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI First, customer-centric digital engineering company, today announced the deployment of its cloud-native digital banking platform, Arttha, to support selected capabilities within Spark by Absa, the digital banking and lifestyle app from Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited.

Developed and built in Mauritius, Spark is proudly 'Made in Moris' and brings payments, banking services, offers and lifestyle experiences together for Absa and non-Absa customers.

Arttha's Open Banking and Financial Marketplace modules power selected Spark capabilities, including account linking, payment options, offers and experience bookings. Happiest Minds provided technical integration and implementation support, while Absa Mauritius led the development of the Spark proposition and customer experience.

Arttha is Happiest Minds Technologies' cloud-native digital banking platform, supporting banks and financial technology companies across markets with capabilities spanning payments, lending, core banking and open banking.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said: "The launch of Spark by Absa reflects the strength of our relationship with Absa Mauritius and our shared commitment to making digital services more relevant and accessible. Through Arttha, we are pleased to provide the underlying platform capabilities that support the bank in bringing its vision for Spark by Absa to market and creating greater value for customers in their everyday lives."

Prathamesh Kulkarni, CEO, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Retail & CPG, Happiest Minds Technologies, added: "Arttha is an important part of our digital banking portfolio. Its deployment in support of Spark by Absa demonstrates how underlying technology platforms can support banks in responding to changing customer needs and delivering more connected digital experiences. We value the opportunity to support Absa Mauritius as it advances its digital strategy."

Udeet Bhagat, Arttha Business Head, Happiest Minds Technologies, said: "Absa has been a valued customer in Arttha's growth journey, and the launch of Spark by Absa further strengthens this relationship. Arttha provides selected underlying platform capabilities that support Absa Mauritius' proposition, bringing banking, payments and lifestyle services closer together with the customer at the centre."

Yousuf Hoossainsaeb, Head of Open Banking at Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited, said: "Spark by Absa reflects our ambition to play a more meaningful role in our customers' everyday lives. Conceived, designed and built in Mauritius, Spark is proudly Made in Moris and shaped around the evolving needs of our market. It brings payments, banking services, offers and lifestyle experiences together within one convenient digital platform.

Happiest Minds supports Spark through selected underlying technology capabilities and technical integration expertise. At its heart, Spark is about using technology to address real needs and create value beyond traditional banking."

For Happiest Minds, the deployment of Arttha in support of Spark by Absa marks a further step in its relationship with Absa. It also demonstrates the role that underlying technology platforms can play in supporting banks as they introduce digital propositions that respond to changing customer expectations.

The collaboration combines Absa Mauritius' locally conceived and built Spark proposition and customer experience with selected underlying platform capabilities from Arttha and technical integration support from Happiest Minds. Spark remains a distinctly Mauritian proposition, created in Mauritius for the evolving needs of the local market.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE, NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI First, customer-centric digital engineering company committed to delivering 'Happiest People . Happiest Customers'. On Aug 31st, 2026, Happiest Minds announced merger with ITC Infotech to create a scaled, AI First Global Technology Services Enterprise with US$ 1 billion Revenue by FY28.

With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics, and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance(BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds' innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital banking platform designed to enable intuitive and digital-first financial experiences, Insurance in a Box, a modular digital insurance platform powered by InsuranceGPT to help insurers build, automate, and scale AI-driven products and workflows., and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of'Happiest People . Happiest Customers' and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of Sep 2026, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues of $260 million, has a people strength of 6,450+ across 47 global offices, and serves 300+ customers, including 90+ billion-dollar corporations.

For more information, contact:

Media Contact:

Dr. Kiran Veigas

Vice President and Head - Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications media@happiestminds.com

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